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Graphs, Data and Perspectives: Between oil shock and El Niño, how high can inflation go in India?

Oil shock and El Niño could likely decide how inflation will pan out. If conditions worsen, the chances of RBI raising interest rates rise, making EMIs and loans more expensive for Indians.

Written by: Udit Misra
5 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Apr 4, 2026 06:52 AM IST
The oil/chemical tanker Energy Afrodite is moored at the Norco Refining Company in Norco, La., Thursday, April 2, 2026.The oil/chemical tanker Energy Afrodite is moored at the Norco Refining Company in Norco, La., Thursday, April 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
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Since the day that the United States attacked Iran in late February, the biggest policy concern has been the impact on India’s domestic inflation rate. This is the rate at which the general price level goes up from one year to another.

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Typically, Indian policymakers (read Reserve Bank of India) hope to achieve an inflation rate of 4%, that is, the general price level goes up by 4% from one year to the next. This level has been chosen because it is considered ideal — high enough to incentivise producers to produce more and earn more profits, and low enough to not hit consumer demand.

However, since late 2019, thanks to a series of supply shocks like the Covid pandemic and Russia’s war in Ukraine, not to mention unseasonal rains and such disturbances within the country, India’s inflation rate often stayed above the RBI’s target, and often even outside its comfort zone. The RBI’s comfort zone ranges between 2% to 6% of inflation (see CHART 1).

CHART 1: India's Annual Inflation Rate. CHART 1: India’s Annual Inflation Rate.

The inflation rate has been moderating since the highs of 2022-23, and as of the last financial year (2025-26) that ended in March, inflation was closer to 2% — the other end of the RBI’s comfort zone. A lower inflation rate had opened up the space for lower interest rates, making it cheaper for people and businesses to borrow money. Lower interest rates imply lower EMIs for home and car loans.

But just in the last month, the severity of the energy supply shock in the wake of the US attack on Iran and the latter’s decision to choke the Strait of Hormuz has raised the spectre of a sharp spike in inflation.

The key question is: By how much?

There are two big variables that are likely to decide how inflation will pan out. One, the price of crude oil. Many had hoped that when US President Donald Trump addressed the American public on April 2, he would signal a withdrawal, thus starting a process whereby energy prices would start to moderate.

Explained | Trump speech: 5 takeaways, and what India must prepare for

But contrary to such expectations, he signalled another 2-3 weeks of hostilities with a distinct possibility of intensified bombing in Iran. Not surprisingly, following his speech, Brent crude oil prices for future contracts, the global benchmark, shot up to almost $110 per barrel. The spot prices reportedly skyrocketed to over $141 per barrel — the highest since 2008, just before the global financial crisis. Given how this war has panned out, it is anybody’s guess what will be the health of energy markets in three week’s time.

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The second big variable that is almost equally important in India’s case is El Niño, which refers to a natural climatic phenomenon that essentially results in higher temperatures and lower rainfall during the monsoon. The more severe the El Niño, the worse it is for the economy as well as the country’s agriculture starves for water availability.

The intensity of these two factors is likely to have the biggest impact on India’s inflation in the coming months.

TABLE 1 alongside is compiled by Pranjul Bhandari of HSBC Global Investment Research that lays out the different possible scenarios for inflation. HSBC’s pre-energy shock inflation forecast for FY27 was 4%.

Table 1: Inflation Forecast for FY27. Table 1: Inflation Forecast for FY27.

The key takeaway from this table is that with a moderate El Niño effect, inflation in India will stay within the RBI’s comfort zone (green coloured boxes) even if crude oil prices stay close to $100 a barrel. However, if India suffers an extreme case of El Niño this year, then even at $90 a barrel, inflation rates may breach RBI’s comfort zone (red coloured boxes).

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Last week's GDP column | From the US to India, who are the economic winners and losers of US-Iran war?

As the inflation rate moves from the green zone to the red zone, the chances of RBI raising interest rates go up.

Of course, if the US-Iran conflict drags on (like the Russia-Ukraine war) or worsens, crude oil prices could go up further from the current level, raising the prospects of significantly high levels of domestic inflation.

Udit Misra
Udit Misra

Udit Misra is Senior Associate Editor at The Indian Express. Misra has reported on the Indian economy and policy landscape for the past two decades. He holds a Master’s degree in Economics from the Delhi School of Economics and is a Chevening South Asia Journalism Fellow from the University of Westminster. Misra is known for explanatory journalism and is a trusted voice among readers not just for simplifying complex economic concepts but also making sense of economic news both in India and abroad. Professional Focus He writes three regular columns for the publication. ExplainSpeaking: A weekly explanatory column that answers the most important questions surrounding the economic and policy developments. GDP (Graphs, Data, Perspectives): Another weekly column that uses interesting charts and data to provide perspective on an issue dominating the news during the week. Book, Line & Thinker: A fortnightly column that for reviewing books, both new and old. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent work focuses heavily on the weakening Indian Rupee, the global impact of U.S. economic policy under Donald Trump, and long-term domestic growth projections: Currency and Macroeconomics: "GDP: Anatomy of rupee weakness against the dollar" (Dec 19, 2025) — Investigating why the Rupee remains weak despite India's status as a fast-growing economy. "GDP: Amid the rupee's fall, how investors are shunning the Indian economy" (Dec 5, 2025). "Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences 2025: How the winners explained economic growth" (Oct 13, 2025). Global Geopolitics and Trade: "Has the US already lost to China? Trump's policies and the shifting global order" (Dec 8, 2025). "The Great Sanctions Hack: Why economic sanctions don't work the way we expect" (Nov 23, 2025) — Based on former RBI Governor Urjit Patel's new book. "ExplainSpeaking: How Trump's tariffs have run into an affordability crisis" (Nov 20, 2025). Domestic Policy and Data: "GDP: New labour codes and opportunity for India's weakest states" (Nov 28, 2025). "ExplainSpeaking | Piyush Goyal says India will be a $30 trillion economy in 25 years: Decoding the projections" (Oct 30, 2025) — A critical look at the feasibility of high-growth targets. "GDP: Examining latest GST collections, and where different states stand" (Nov 7, 2025). International Economic Comparisons: "GDP: What ails Germany, world's third-largest economy, and how it could grow" (Nov 14, 2025). "On the loss of Europe's competitive edge" (Oct 17, 2025). Signature Style Udit Misra is known his calm, data-driven, explanation-first economics journalism. He avoids ideological posturing, and writes with the aim of raising the standard of public discourse by providing readers with clarity and understanding of the ground realities. You can follow him on X (formerly Twitter) at @ieuditmisra           ... Read More

 

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