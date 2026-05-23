Graphs, Data and Perspectives: Why rising govt bond yields are bad news

It is becoming increasingly costly for governments across the world to borrow money. In many cases, the interest rates that lenders are charging governments are reaching their highest levels since the global financial crisis of 2008.

What’s more, this upward shift in the interest rates demanded of various governments has been quite sharp, which is a problem all by itself, regardless of the level of interest rates. Sharply rising borrowing costs for governments imply that borrowing costs for average consumers will also rise, possibly by a greater degree.

In most countries, governments struggle to meet their expenditures just from taxation and other revenue sources. As such, governments have to borrow money to meet the gap.

This demand is typically higher in developing countries and lower in developed countries, simply because developed countries’ governments are more capable and efficient at raising tax revenues. Poorer countries don’t have enough people in the well-off bracket to tax.

Repeated crises have meant that even developed countries have struggled to grow fast enough to meet their expenses, thus resorting to higher levels of borrowing — not just in absolute amounts but also as a percentage of their GDP (or size of the economy).

How do governments borrow money?

In any economy, the government is the least risky borrower because it is least likely to fail in paying back. It is, after all, the government. In a crisis, it can even resort to printing money — a facility not available to businesses or households.

However, governments borrow in a slightly different way. They float a bond — differently referred to as Treasurys in the US, Gilts in the UK, Bunds in Germany, G-Secs or government securities in India, and JGBs in Japan — which is essentially like an “I owe you” statement.

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It states that the government borrows a particular sum (say $100) for a particular period (say 10 years) and promises to pay a given return or coupon at the end of each year (say $5) apart from paying back the principal at the end of 10 years. Unlike the annual interest rate (expressed in percentage) for home, car or factory loans, government bonds provide a predetermined exact amount. If all goes well, the annual interest rate (or yield) for this example will be 5%.

But imagine a scenario where the government decides to launch a war during the year and, as a result, inflation starts rising and the government’s demand for money also rises, while the economic prospects of the country decline. The government may be forced to borrow more money, but investors and lenders would now demand a higher rate of return because they are wary of the increased risks. The government would have to promise a higher coupon, say of $10, on the new bonds.

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This will, in turn, make the old bonds (with an annual coupon return of $5) appear sub-optimal. Holders will try to sell them, often at prices lower than $100. How much lower? Anyone buying the old bond must have a yield or expected return of 10% from them, and as such, the old bond prices will have to fall to $50 so that they can be sold in the markets.

Essentially, this is what is happening around the world: government bond yields are rising, and rising sharply. It must be noted that countries borrow and refinance in trillions of dollars, as such, yield movements are tracked upto three decimal places.

What does it mean for you?

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Higher yields for government bonds — which are the least risky loans — basically mean even higher interest rates for common people and businesses.

Higher yields also mean that governments will have to spend even more of their annual budgets towards paying back annual interest on bonds. That, in turn, can only happen either by spending cuts in other areas such as welfare schemes or defence or by higher taxation. In sum, a bond sell-off and rising yields is not good news.