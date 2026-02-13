Udit Misra writes: Merz wants Germans to work more. But he needs to incentivise them first

In his weekly column, "GDP: Graphs, Data and Perspectives", Udit Misra writes that if an average German earns far more in real wages than workers in most other countries, it does not make sense to work more. But Germany also has laws stopping them from working longer hours

Written by: Udit Misra
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 13, 2026 08:13 PM IST
Germany's Chancellor Friedrich MerzGerman Chancellor Friedrich Merz during the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, on February 13, 2026. Photo: AP/Michael Probst
Make us preferred source on Google

Germany is facing a strange reckoning. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is asking Germans to work more if the country is to maintain its standards of living. The call for more work has been interpreted by many as Merz calling Germans lazy — a stark contrast from Germany’s image of efficiency and industriousness. 

In a recent speech, Merz laid out the factors holding back the German economy. He talked about reducing the bureaucracy, cutting down energy prices, and reducing the tax burden, among others. But what caught everyone’s attention was his call to reduce labour costs — by working more.

He said: “Overall, the work performance of our economy is not high enough… With work-life balance and a four-day week, the prosperity of our country, which we have today, cannot be maintained in the future, and therefore we have to work more!”

Also read | For Germany, China came before India. Friedrich Merz just flipped the script

So, have Germans become lazy? 

In 2026, Germany is the world’s third-largest economy with an estimated annual GDP of $5.33 trillion. But its position is misleading, because it is way behind the leaders: The US has an annual GDP of almost $32 trillion and China almost $21 trillion. Even India (with a GDP of $4.5 trillion) is fast catching up, though it is much poorer in per capita terms (Chart 1).

Germany GDP Chart 1: In 2026, Germany is the world’s third-largest economy with an estimated annual GDP of .33 trillion. Photo: IMF

Why Germany lags behind

There are many reasons why Germany has lagged far behind the US and was overtaken by China.

Germany population Chart 2: Germany’s population has largely been stagnant over the past 25 years. Photo: Our World in Data

One reason is its population, which has largely been stagnant over the past 25 years (Chart 2). And even this stagnant level of population is propped up by immigrants because left to itself, Germany has been experiencing a negative population growth — death rate being higher than birth rate (Chart 3).

Story continues below this ad
Germany births and deaths Chart 3: Left to itself, Germany has been experiencing a negative population growth — death rate being higher than birth rate. Photo: Our World in Data

But more specifically, Merz’s contention — that Germans have been putting in fewer hours — is true. As Germany became more and more prosperous (rising GDP per capita), the annual working hours per worker have dropped quite sharply. Contrast this with what is happening in China (with its size of population), and one sees how China sped past Germany in overall size of economy (Chart 4).

Germany working hours Chart 4: As Germany became more and more prosperous, the annual working hours per worker have dropped quite sharply. Photo: Our World in Data

To be fair, if an average German earns far more in real wages (Chart 5) than workers in most other countries, it does not make sense to work more. But Germany also created laws that hold back workers from putting in more hours – or at least do not incentivise it.

Germany hourly earnings Chart 5: An average German earns far more in real wages than workers in most other countries. Photo: Our World in Data

Merz aims to rectify the incentive structure. For instance, he mentioned lifting the “pre-employment ban”, which legally prohibited people from working longer in their companies beyond the standard working time limit.

Udit Misra
Udit Misra

Udit Misra is Senior Associate Editor at The Indian Express. Misra has reported on the Indian economy and policy landscape for the past two decades. He holds a Master’s degree in Economics from the Delhi School of Economics and is a Chevening South Asia Journalism Fellow from the University of Westminster. Misra is known for explanatory journalism and is a trusted voice among readers not just for simplifying complex economic concepts but also making sense of economic news both in India and abroad. Professional Focus He writes three regular columns for the publication. ExplainSpeaking: A weekly explanatory column that answers the most important questions surrounding the economic and policy developments. GDP (Graphs, Data, Perspectives): Another weekly column that uses interesting charts and data to provide perspective on an issue dominating the news during the week. Book, Line & Thinker: A fortnightly column that for reviewing books, both new and old. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent work focuses heavily on the weakening Indian Rupee, the global impact of U.S. economic policy under Donald Trump, and long-term domestic growth projections: Currency and Macroeconomics: "GDP: Anatomy of rupee weakness against the dollar" (Dec 19, 2025) — Investigating why the Rupee remains weak despite India's status as a fast-growing economy. "GDP: Amid the rupee's fall, how investors are shunning the Indian economy" (Dec 5, 2025). "Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences 2025: How the winners explained economic growth" (Oct 13, 2025). Global Geopolitics and Trade: "Has the US already lost to China? Trump's policies and the shifting global order" (Dec 8, 2025). "The Great Sanctions Hack: Why economic sanctions don't work the way we expect" (Nov 23, 2025) — Based on former RBI Governor Urjit Patel's new book. "ExplainSpeaking: How Trump's tariffs have run into an affordability crisis" (Nov 20, 2025). Domestic Policy and Data: "GDP: New labour codes and opportunity for India's weakest states" (Nov 28, 2025). "ExplainSpeaking | Piyush Goyal says India will be a $30 trillion economy in 25 years: Decoding the projections" (Oct 30, 2025) — A critical look at the feasibility of high-growth targets. "GDP: Examining latest GST collections, and where different states stand" (Nov 7, 2025). International Economic Comparisons: "GDP: What ails Germany, world's third-largest economy, and how it could grow" (Nov 14, 2025). "On the loss of Europe's competitive edge" (Oct 17, 2025). Signature Style Udit Misra is known his calm, data-driven, explanation-first economics journalism. He avoids ideological posturing, and writes with the aim of raising the standard of public discourse by providing readers with clarity and understanding of the ground realities. You can follow him on X (formerly Twitter) at @ieuditmisra           ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Explained
How Tamil, Sanskrit and Prakrit names ended up on the walls of Egyptian Pharaohs’ tombs
The inscription cited in the research on Tamil in Egypt.
Bhagwat says caste no bar for RSS chief, but all of them have been upper caste
RSS
Experts Explain | India AI applications stack - What the country can bring to the table
India AI applications stack - What the country can bring to the table
Why the Indian IT sector must course-correct amidst 'SaaSpocalypse' fears
it sector
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Tarique Rahman, Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh elections 2026,
Son of Bangladesh's former rulers set to be new PM as BNP sweeps polls
m k stalin
Rs 5,000 before sunrise: Stalin makes early morning move to rewrite TN’s election script
O Romeo movie review
O Romeo movie review: Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri film is high on style and swag, low on substance
Anupam Mittal on Shark Tank India
Anupam Mittal calls stubborn Shark Tank India 5 pitcher 'khula saand', Varun Alagh says he won't be able to get married  
Kerala elderly woman refuse to allow scooter on footpath
Elderly woman in Kerala’s Kozhikode wins internet after refusing to allow scooter on footpath; video goes viral
Leopard Black Panther drinking drinking together in Karnataka's Bhadra Reserve
'Zero AI intervention’: Stunning video of a black panther and leopard drinking together in Karnataka's Bhadra Reserve goes viral
Pakistan
Pakistan spinners vs India: Why Ajantha Mendis backs Abrar Ahmed and Saim Ayub at Premadasa
Muzarabani
Blessing Muzarabani, the boy who bowled without a shoe, knocked over Australia at T20 World Cup
India-US deal could have been a moment missed. It is a moment seized
As world adjusts to US power politics, India’s task is to secure market access, investment
The inscription cited in the research on Tamil in Egypt.
How Tamil, Sanskrit and Prakrit names ended up on the walls of Egyptian Pharaohs’ tombs
fire
These animals aren't afraid of fire
India’s health AI startup Krigat celebrates after winning the Supernova AI MEA 2026 overall champion title in Cairo, taking home a $10,000 equity-free cash prize.
India's computer vision health startup Krigat wins Supernova AI MEA in Cairo
Advertisement
Must Read
Pakistan spinners vs India: Why Ajantha Mendis backs Abrar Ahmed and Saim Ayub at Premadasa
Pakistan
Blessing Muzarabani, the boy who bowled without a shoe, knocked over Australia at T20 World Cup
Muzarabani
What awaits India and Pakistan at Colombo: Slow and spin-friendly pitch, difficult to hit through the line, a splash of rain
India
India's computer vision health startup Krigat wins Supernova AI MEA in Cairo
India’s health AI startup Krigat celebrates after winning the Supernova AI MEA 2026 overall champion title in Cairo, taking home a $10,000 equity-free cash prize.
Sony State of Play February 2026: every game announced and revealed
The showcase featured brand-new titles, long-awaited sequels, surprise remasters and fresh trailers for some of the industry’s most anticipated games. (Image: Playstation)
‘Digital trade has not kept pace with technology’: Business Software Alliance CEO Victoria Espinel
Victoria Espinel
These animals aren't afraid of fire
fire
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Elderly woman in Kerala’s Kozhikode wins internet after refusing to allow scooter on footpath; video goes viral
Kerala elderly woman refuse to allow scooter on footpath
'Zero AI intervention’: Stunning video of a black panther and leopard drinking together in Karnataka's Bhadra Reserve goes viral
Leopard Black Panther drinking drinking together in Karnataka's Bhadra Reserve
Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal gets 8,000 emails after calling ex-employees back: ‘Find my number and WhatsApp me’
Deepinder Goyal Zomato
Massive sinkhole swallows Shanghai road near metro site, viral CCTV captures terrifying moment
Shanghai road collapse
This autorickshaw driver's daughter always travels with him; the reason has moved thousands
autorickshaw driver's daughter travels with him
EXPRESS OPINION
As world adjusts to US power politics, India’s task is to secure market access, investment
India-US deal could have been a moment missed. It is a moment seized
Best of Both Sides | Welfare for all — the AI race India should win
AI race: 10 things that India needs to fix
Years after MeToo, a silence, broken briefly, can be heard again
Years after MeToo, a silence, broken briefly, can be heard again
Feb 13: Latest News
Advertisement