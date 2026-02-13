Udit Misra writes: Merz wants Germans to work more. But he needs to incentivise them first

Germany is facing a strange reckoning. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is asking Germans to work more if the country is to maintain its standards of living. The call for more work has been interpreted by many as Merz calling Germans lazy — a stark contrast from Germany’s image of efficiency and industriousness.

In a recent speech, Merz laid out the factors holding back the German economy. He talked about reducing the bureaucracy, cutting down energy prices, and reducing the tax burden, among others. But what caught everyone’s attention was his call to reduce labour costs — by working more.

He said: “Overall, the work performance of our economy is not high enough… With work-life balance and a four-day week, the prosperity of our country, which we have today, cannot be maintained in the future, and therefore we have to work more!”