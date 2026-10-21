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ExplainSpeaking | The economic mess at the heart of France’s protests

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मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

Weak growth, high debt, joblessness and a welfare state that is not working out for the young: France’s problems are many and solutions are not easy.

A protest in Paris on October 8. (AP)A protest in Paris on October 8. (AP)
Written by: Udit Misra
7 min readOct 21, 2026 06:36 AM IST First published on: Oct 21, 2026 at 06:35 AM IST

Dear Readers,

France, Europe’s second largest economy and one of the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, is burning after violent protesters unleashed some of the worst episodes of vandalism in French history.

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Udit Misra
Udit Misra

Udit Misra is Senior Associate Editor at The Indian Express. Misra... Read More

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