ExplainSpeaking | The economic mess at the heart of France’s protests

Dear Readers,

France, Europe’s second largest economy and one of the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, is burning after violent protesters unleashed some of the worst episodes of vandalism in French history.

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President Emmanuel Macron, who seemed to have been taken by surprise, condemned the violence, and urged calm and order. Official figures suggest that more than 5,00,00 mostly young demonstrators took to streets — unofficially estimates go up to 8,00,000 — with thousands arrested.

The protests that started more than a month ago with students demanding better conditions in schools have morphed into bigger calls for better living conditions.

To be sure, street protests, often violent, happen regularly enough to be viewed more as a feature of the French Republic than a bug. It is noteworthy that this is the case even though France has one of the most centralised governments anywhere in the world, with the national government holding much of the power.

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The scale of the violence, however, has left both policymakers and observers around the world stunned. What’s more, with the next presidential elections just six months away, and a country that looks deeply divided between far-right and far-left political views, the apprehension is that these protests and violence may happen again.

There are two ways to look at this crisis in France.

The people’s concerns

From the perspective of the protestors, there are concerns about the high cost of living, which is, in turn, a shorthand for the combined effect of high and persistent inflation, high unemployment, inadequate wage increase, and insufficient support from the government for the welfare state.

Data from International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) shows that while inflation hasn’t been as high in France as it has been among its peers — Germany, Spain, UK, Italy, Greece and the US — it is the weak economic growth and high unemployment that have been the real causes of worry.

Also Read | 5 times French students took to the streets since 1968, and what happened

The IMF just revised downwards the growth rates for 2026 and 2027 to as low as 0.4% and 0.7% respectively.

More broadly, France’s growth rate completely faltered since the Global Financial Crisis of 2008, and this has had its impact on per capita incomes. In 2008, for instance, France’s per capita GDP was $45,754. In 2026, it is $51,448 (see chart below). That’s an average annual increase in incomes of less than even 1% each year over the last 18 years. It is unsurprising that the public will grow restless and demand more state support.

GDP per capita: France vs its peers. GDP per capita: France vs its peers.

The other side of weak growth is high unemployment. Overall unemployment is around 8% but among the youth it shoots up to almost 20% (see chart below).

Youth unemployment: France vs its peers. Youth unemployment: France vs its peers.

The picture is even more bleak among migrants coming from Africa. Data on wages also paints a similar picture with France lagging behind its peers.

The government’s concerns

From the perspective of the government, the picture is equally dire but the variables are different. The French government has been borrowing more and more each passing year — the fiscal deficit this year is pegged at 5.4% of the GDP — thus adding to a growing mountain of debt. Total debt as a percentage of GDP is now more than 118% (see chart below).

Debt as a percentage of GDP: France vs its peers. Debt as a percentage of GDP: France vs its peers.

Making matters worse is a stagnant economy. Thanks to a lack of growth, the French government does not have enough tax revenues to support the welfare demands of the public. That, in turn, forces it to borrow more. As things stand, the French government is already the overwhelming player in the French economy, accounting for about 57% of the GDP.

Unsurprisingly, investors are demanding a higher rate of return for lending money to the French government. The yields on 10-year bonds by the French government are now close to the 5% mark. Not only is this much higher than the recent past, it is also higher than many European peers such as Greece and Italy that were until a decade ago, the real problem economies.

Now France, instead of being a large, stable economy in Europe, is fast heading towards a possible debt crisis of its own. That’s because its borrowing costs are spiking just as its overall debt has reached uncomfortable levels. As a result, the government has to now shell out more and more money each year from its budget just to pay the interest on past loans (see chart below).

Long-term borrowing costs: France vs its peers. Long-term borrowing costs: France vs its peers.

It is also noteworthy that investors are taking into account the political instability in France (reflected in the rising bond yields). President Macron is becoming increasingly ineffective, and most future presidential candidates are deeply polarising figures. Political instability is a tell-tale sign that the reforms needed to course-correct may not happen in a hurry.

A difficult solution

The charred remains of town halls, looted high-street shops and images of police cracking down may suggest an economy performing far worse than what the data shows. As things stand, France is still not where Greece or Italy were during the Eurozone sovereign debt crisis in the early 2010s. However, it will be there if it doesn’t take corrective action.

The central problem is this: Over the decades, the French have got used to an expansive welfare state, but since the Global Financial Crisis of 2008, France’s growth has not kept pace with its ambitions of welfare.

Given its inability to grow fast, France needs a two-pronged approach. One, reform its economy to unleash a new wave of growth. A government-dominated economy is not delivering growth at the moment.

Two, cut down on excessive expenditure. For instance, thanks to the welfare guarantees on health and pensions as well as the demographic change (read ageing), France is looking at a scenario where a growing number of old will be dependent on the taxes levied on a relatively smaller number of young workers. Efforts to raise the retirement age — thus saving the outgo on pensions — have been thwarted.

In short, France has to figure out a way to grow fast to avoid a debt crisis, and while it tries to do that, it must control welfare expenses. Otherwise, it is set to receive more rude shocks.

Do you think France’s experience shows the downsides of an expanded welfare state? Should countries limit the role of government in the economy?

Share your views at udit.misra@expressindia.com

Take care,

Udit