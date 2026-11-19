November saw a striking role reversal of sorts in the equity markets as domestic investors turned net sellers while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) became net buyers, snapping up a record $11.3 billion worth of shares in November so far — the highest ever inflows into Indian markets by them in any month.

The FPIs have returned to India after over two straight months of selling. And their purchases have lifted the Nifty 50 and Sensex by 11-12% over the past three weeks.

Both the indices have now clawed back most of the 15-16% fall that they had seen at their lowest this year. They had hit their lowest levels of the year in October, when the Nifty fell to an intraday low of 22,179.9 on October 8 and the Sensex to 71,292.88 on October 1.