November saw a striking role reversal of sorts in the equity markets as domestic investors turned net sellers while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) became net buyers, snapping up a record $11.3 billion worth of shares in November so far — the highest ever inflows into Indian markets by them in any month.
The FPIs have returned to India after over two straight months of selling. And their purchases have lifted the Nifty 50 and Sensex by 11-12% over the past three weeks.
Both the indices have now clawed back most of the 15-16% fall that they had seen at their lowest this year. They had hit their lowest levels of the year in October, when the Nifty fell to an intraday low of 22,179.9 on October 8 and the Sensex to 71,292.88 on October 1.
The indices had declined around 16% and 17%, respectively, from their January 2 closing levels.
“This sort of momentum (in FPI inflows) is something we have not seen before. It seems like a structural shift as they have turned positive, but whether it will sustain depends on geopolitical factors and earnings momentum,” a head of research at a domestic broking firm said.
While official data on which sectors are attracting this influx of foreign money in the first half of the month is yet to be published, analysts said sectors such as banking, financial services, and automobiles have attracted a lot of interest.
But why have FPIs returned?
Geopolitical clouds
Geopolitical tensions, especially the war in West Asia, had hit the inflows. FPIs had dumped shares worth $31 billion by the end of October, including a record $12.7 billion alone in March.
However, improved stability in the region and Donald Trump’s drubbing in the US midterm elections has turned the tide. Fuel prices have come down from around $115 a barrel in late October to around $90/barrel. “We expect India’s macroeconomic position to improve dramatically over the next few months, as crude prices come down to ‘normal’ levels on likely improved supply-demand balance,” an analyst from Kotak Institutional Equities said. A pause in the global AI rush has also brought FPIs back to the Indian market, offering an “anti-AI play” as major AI-led markets and stocks have tanked.
Better Q2 results
The second quarter results also lifted the sentiments.
India Inc’s aggregated profits for the July-September quarter rose to an all-time high, while a Motilal Oswal report stated that profits grew 32% year-on-year during the quarter. Earnings for Nifty 50 companies grew at a 17-quarter high of 27%, just a couple of quarters after averaging single-digit growth for a considerable period.