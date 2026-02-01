FM Sitharaman announces chip manufacturing scheme 2.0, but will it go beyond fabs? 

The India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 allows the government to now have an expanded focus beyond fabs — covering semiconductor equipment, materials, chemicals, design tools, R&D and training and supply-chain resilience.

Written by: Soumyarendra Barik
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 1, 2026 02:18 PM IST
The first iteration of the scheme focused primarily on subsidising the setting up of semiconductor fabrication plants. Wikimedia CommonsThe first iteration of the scheme focused primarily on subsidising the setting up of semiconductor fabrication plants. Wikimedia Commons
Make us preferred source on Google

To sustain India’s semiconductor manufacturing push, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) 2.0 to produce equipment and materials, design full-stack Indian IP and fortify supply chains. The second iteration of the scheme will also have a focus on industry-led research and training centres to develop technology and skilled workforce in the country.

The first iteration of the flagship scheme, announced in December 2021 with an outlay of around $10 billion, focused primarily on subsidising the setting up of semiconductor fabrication, and assembly and testing plants. In 2024, The Indian Express had reported that the government had finalised the blueprint for ISM 2.0 with a total outlay of around $15 billion, with a particular focus on capital support for raw materials and gases used in chip manufacturing.

Though the FM did not announce the overall outlay for ISM 2.0 on Sunday, the Finance Ministry has allocated Rs 1,000 crore for 2026-27 to the IT Ministry for the scheme’s second phase.

“India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) 1.0 expanded India’s semiconductor sector capabilities. Building on this, we will launch ISM 2.0 to produce equipment and materials, design fullstack Indian IP, and fortify supply chains. We will also focus on industry-led research and training centres to develop technology and skilled workforce,” FM Sitharaman said in her Union Budget 2026-27 speech Sunday.

Why ISM 2.0 

Under the first phase of the India Semiconductor Mission, the Centre extensively focused on setting up the physical infrastructure that can manufacture chips — from a fabrication plant being set up by the Tata Group, to assembly, testing and packaging plants by the likes of Micron Technology, the Tatas, CG power and Kaynes Semicon, among others. However, internally, the government was looking at supporting the broader chip ecosystem, while considering whether sops available for chip packaging — currently at 50% — should be reduced.

Also Read | India gets its first indigenous microprocessor: What are semiconductor chips and why are they significant?

ISM 2.0 allows the government to now have an expanded focus beyond fabs — covering semiconductor equipment, materials, chemicals, design tools, R&D and training and supply-chain resilience.

Story continues below this ad

“The Finance Minister’s statement on ISM 2.0 is a very important signal for India’s semiconductor ambitions. It marks a clear evolution from a fab-centric approach to a full value-chain strategy, covering equipment, materials, Indian IP, and supply-chain resilience ( chemicals, gases, materials, etc ). This is critical if India is to move from being a participant to a structural player in the global semiconductor ecosystem. For India, this means the ambition is no longer limited to manufacturing chips, but to own capabilities across design, tools, materials, and upstream inputs—areas that define long-term competitiveness and strategic autonomy,” said Ashok Chandak, President of the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA).

ISM 1.0: the journey so far 

Last August, the Union Cabinet cleared four new semiconductor assembly and testing plants under its India Semiconductor Mission, which have a total financial outlay of Rs 4,594 crore. Two of these plants will come up in Odisha, and one each in Punjab and Andhra Pradesh. With these, the government is now offering financial incentives for the construction of a total of 10 chip-related factories, ranging from a fabrication plant to assembly and testing operations.

Before these, the government has managed to attract six chip plants under its Rs 76,000-crore India Semiconductor Mission. This includes the Tata-PSMC fab, being built at a cost of roughly $11 billion, along with assembly and testing plants by US-based Micron Technology, the Tatas and Murugappa Group’s CG Power in partnership with Japan’s Renesas, Kaynes Semicon and HCL-Foxconn. Some of these facilities are in an advanced stage of construction, with the first made-in-India chip also rolled out last year.

Soumyarendra Barik
Soumyarendra Barik
twitter

Soumyarendra Barik is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express, specializing in the complex and evolving intersection of technology, policy, and society. With over five years of newsroom experience, he is a key voice in documenting how digital transformations impact the daily lives of Indian citizens. Expertise & Focus Areas Barik’s reporting delves into the regulatory and human aspects of the tech world. His core areas of focus include: The Gig Economy: He extensively covers the rights and working conditions of gig workers in India. Tech Policy & Regulation: Analysis of policy interventions that impact Big Tech companies and the broader digital ecosystem. Digital Rights: Reporting on data privacy, internet freedom, and India's prevalent digital divide. Authoritativeness & On-Ground Reporting: Barik is known for his immersive and data-driven approach to journalism. A notable example of his commitment to authentic storytelling involves him tailing a food delivery worker for over 12 hours. This investigative piece quantified the meager earnings and physical toll involved in the profession, providing a verified, ground-level perspective often missing in tech reporting. Personal Interests Outside of the newsroom, Soumyarendra is a self-confessed nerd about horology (watches), follows Formula 1 racing closely, and is an avid football fan. Find all stories by Soumyarendra Barik here. ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Explained
Trump repeatedly clashed with Jerome Powell over interest rates. Will his Fed pick, Kevin Warsh, cut rates?
Kevin Warsh
Why Supreme Court made menstrual hygiene a fundamental right and what schools must provide
The top court directed the Centre and states to ensure free sanitary napkins and functional toilets in all schools. Abhinav Saha
Udit Misra writes: Why the Economic Survey has upped India's potential growth rate
Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran addresses the media during the Economic Survey 2025-26 press conference, in New Delhi, Jan. 29, 2026.
Why Indian automakers are facing rising tariff walls, from Mexico to South Africa 
Higher tariffs could fundamentally undermine the value proposition of Indian cars: affordability combined with decent quality and fuel efficiency. Gajendra Yadav
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) shows a live screening of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the Union Budget 2026, in Mumbai.
4 ways in which Union Budget addresses US tariffs’ strain on India
Rare Earth Corridors
In Budget, why the push for rare earth corridors in Odisha, Kerala, TN, Andhra
Rashmika Mandanna finds love in Vijay Deverakonda
As wedding rumours swirl, a look at Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s love story, from Geetha Govindam to secret getaways
Namita Thapar shares post on Shubham Gupta who bagged a deal on Shark Tank India Season 5
Namita Thapar calls Bonkers Corner her most meaningful deal on Shark Tank India 5: ‘Journeys like these deserve to be seen’
Atif Aslam kept looking at the fun and chuckling at his rendition "Tere Liye"
Watch: Atif Aslam’s Islamabad concert triggers laugh riot after fan hijacks stage with ‘extremely off-key’ performance
Nikhil Kamath asked why Shubham preferred an AI companion over a real relationship
This Indian founder replaced real dating with a custom-engineered AI girlfriend; Nikhil Kamath reacts: 'dating apps can be stressful'
Djokovic vs Alcaraz Live Score, Australian Open 2026 Final
Djokovic vs Alcaraz LIVE Score, Australian Open Final 2026
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score: Pakistan have won the toss and chosen to bowl first
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup
Hindutva, Hindutva agenda, Hindutva ideology, hate speech, hate speeches, Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, hatred towards muslims, muslims discrimination, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
Hate speeches in a civilised country are deplorable
Kevin Warsh
Trump repeatedly clashed with Jerome Powell over interest rates. Will his Fed pick, Kevin Warsh, cut rates?
flat
The Ultimate Escape Artists: 10 animals that can 'flatten' their bodies to fit anywhere
Apple acquisition
Apple’s second-largest acquisition isn’t about the iPhone, but entering a market it hasn’t set foot in yet
Advertisement
Must Read
Djokovic vs Alcaraz LIVE Score, Australian Open Final 2026
Djokovic vs Alcaraz Live Score, Australian Open 2026 Final
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score: Pakistan have won the toss and chosen to bowl first
Ishan goes big, Arshdeep gets five as India seal series in style
Arshdeep
Apple’s second-largest acquisition isn’t about the iPhone, but entering a market it hasn’t set foot in yet
Apple acquisition
Instagram may soon let users leave others’ Close Friends lists: Report
Instagram app logo
Amazon, Meta, Ericsson drive January tech layoffs in tough start to 2026
Layoffs in January 2026 highlight how workforce cuts have become a recurring start-of-year reality for the sector. (Image: FreePik)
The Ultimate Escape Artists: 10 animals that can 'flatten' their bodies to fit anywhere
flat
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Watch: Atif Aslam’s Islamabad concert triggers laugh riot after fan hijacks stage with ‘extremely off-key’ performance
Atif Aslam kept looking at the fun and chuckling at his rendition "Tere Liye"
This Indian founder replaced real dating with a custom-engineered AI girlfriend; Nikhil Kamath reacts: 'dating apps can be stressful'
Nikhil Kamath asked why Shubham preferred an AI companion over a real relationship
Delhi woman’s midnight ride on Mumbai Metro goes viral for showing what ‘feeling safe’ looks like
Women safety mumbai metro
Snow leopard clings to ibex on Himachal’s icy cliffs; dramatic hunt leaves photographer ‘shaking’: ‘Best wildlife moment of my life’
Snow leopard hunts ibex in himachal
‘999 missed calls from Star Sports’: Teen from Karnataka compared to Harsha Bhogle, Ravi Shastri as his cricket commentary goes viral
Karnataka teen cricket commentary
EXPRESS OPINION
Hate speeches in a civilised country are deplorable
Hindutva, Hindutva agenda, Hindutva ideology, hate speech, hate speeches, Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, hatred towards muslims, muslims discrimination, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
I see my sons’ gentleness as essential rebellion against the 'manosphere'
masculinity, manosphere
Are you watching Orry’s ‘feud’ with the Ali Khan family? The joke isn’t on him, it’s on us
orry
Feb 01: Latest News
Advertisement