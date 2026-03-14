NHAI increases rate of the FASTag Annual pass: What has changed?

Over 50 lakh national highway users are currently using the annual pass for tolling.

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has revised the rate for FASTag Annual Pass for the upcoming financial year 2026-27. According to an order issued on March 12, the non-commercial vehicle users will have to pay Rs. 3075, as against the earlier rate of Rs. 3000, for a pass from April 1.

The annual Pass was introduced last year on August 15 in order to give relief to the public from high toll charges and enhance ease of commuting.

Under this system, a person who owns a vehicle (Car, Jeep and Van) registered for non-commercial purpose and has a functional FASTag is eligible for the pass. It will be valid for one year or for two hundred crossings through any fee plaza on a national highway, irrespective of the fee leviable at each fee plaza.