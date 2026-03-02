Farm sector larger than estimated, informal economy props up manufacturing: What India’s new GDP series reveals

Farmers working at a field in Ludhiana. The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation’s (MoSPI) now estimates that the ‘Agriculture, livestock, forestry and fishing’ sector is, on average, 5% larger than previously estimated in the four years starting 2022-23, in current prices. Photo: Gurmeet Singh 30.01.2026 *** Local Caption *** Farmer working at fields in Ludhiana. Express Photo: Gurmeet Singh

India’s new GDP series with 2022-23 as the base year has led to some dramatic changes: real growth rates in the three years starting 2023-24 are now more stable (7.1-7.6%) than before (6.5-9.2%). There has been a 3-4% reduction in the size of the economy without adjusting for price changes, which is not unreasonable. What is interesting, however, is how various sectors are seen to be faring under the new GDP series — which is widely considered to be a more accurate representation of the economy than the old one.

Agriculture is now bigger

Consider the farm sector, for instance. The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation’s (MoSPI) now estimates that the ‘Agriculture, livestock, forestry and fishing’ sector is, on average, 5% larger than previously estimated in the four years starting 2022-23, in current prices (or without adjusting for inflation). When taken in conjunction with the fact that the size of India’s nominal GDP is now 3-4% lower than under the old series with 2011-12 as the base year, agriculture’s share in the economy in the new series has increased to 18.2% in 2022-23 from 16.5% in the old. But the sector continues to shrink: in 2025-26, it accounted for 16.2% of GDP as against 15.2% in the old series, in nominal terms.