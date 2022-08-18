Explained: What are the factors driving the increase in milk prices?

Updated: August 18, 2022 6:16:05 am
A price hike of Rs 2 per litre of milk announced for all its markets by dairy giant Amul kicked in on Wednesday. Mother Dairy too has raised the price of milk in Delhi-NCR by the same quantum as Amul, and several other dairy companies across the country have signalled that they would follow suit.
In a statement Tuesday, Amul said that its price rise in the MRP comes to 4%, which is lower than the prevailing rate of inflation.
Explaining the reasons, it said: “This price hike is being done due to an increase in overall cost of operation and production of milk. The cattle feeding cost alone has increased by around 20% compared to last year. Considering the rise in input costs, our member unions have also increased farmers’ price in the range of 8-9% over previous year.”
Fall in production
Subscriber Only Stories
Dairies across the country are reporting a shortfall of 8-10% in milk collection, said Dasarath Mane, chairman of Indapur Dairy and Dairy Products Ltd that retails milk under brand name‘Sonai’. This Pune-based diary recently raised the price it pays to farmers.
“Our dairy is now reporting a collection of 20 lakh litres of milk per day, compared to 23 lakh litres per day in August last year. This shortfall is the main reason why we have raised our prices,” Mane said.
Rise in cattle feed cost
The reduction in milk yield has come on the back of rising cost of cattle feed.
Heavy rainfall in several parts of the country has resulted in lower green fodder yield, Mane said, adding: “Protein and mineral mixtures have also seen a rise in prices, which has increased the cost of cattle feed.”
Rajiv Mitra, CEO of the French dairy giant Lactalis Prabhat, said: “Cost of production of milk has gone up. Cattle feed cost alone has gone up by over 25%.”
Disease in cattle
Some major milk-producing states have seen a rise in cases of disease among cattle. Lumpy Skin Disease, which leads to fall in milk output, has been reported in Gujarat, Punjab and Haryana.
Other factors
There has also been a rise in transport, logistics, manpower, and energy costs.
“Due to the rise in input costs, milk procurement rates have increased by 15-25% over the same time last year,” Mitra added.
Demand-supply mismatch
The pandemic-hit dairy industry has reported a complete recovery. This year, the demand for liquid milk is also high compared to previous years. But most dairies in the country are short on their supply of skimmed milk powder (SMP) and white butter. Dairies have hinted at a further increase in milk prices before October, when production is expected to pick up.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'
Proud he prioritised his service towards country: soldier’s wife
Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa & world
Kejriwal takes off gloves, pitches himself directly as Modi challenger
Alia Bhatt: It’s a tough year for Indian cinema, we should just be a little kind to Hindi films
Charge won't stand if woman wore sexually provocative dresses: Kerala court
Madras HC judge complained over lunch, got court staffer suspended; he says food was adulterated, unhygienic
Latest News
2014 kidnapping case: Row over pending arrest warrant against new Bihar Law Minister
A heart attack while exercising – why it happens and who is at risk
Basu meets SSC protesters
Focus on human intelligence: Amit Shah to security top brass
Cattle smuggling case: Anubrata’s daughter not cooperating in probe: CBI
After 3 of his family died by suicide, Baghpat man writes to President, says cops still harassing him
Urban forest project launched by Rupani in 2019 is now Ram Van
Trinamool govt is involved in multiple scams: Union minister
2 FIRs filed against Azam, others for ‘threatening’ witnesses in 2019 cases
LakhimpurFarm unions to launch protest to demand MoS Ajay Mishra’s sacking
St Xavier’s prof resignation: Panel seeks probe details from police
Explained: What are the factors driving the increase in milk prices?