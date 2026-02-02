Expert Explains: How Budget 2026 shifts from revenue collection to ‘institutional maturity’

Ganesh Raj
The Union Budget for 2026-27 was presented against a backdrop of global geopolitical volatility and projected medium-term deceleration in global growth. Despite these external pressures, the Indian economy maintains a robust growth trajectory with real GDP growth projected at 7.4% for FY26.
The government has reaffirmed its commitment to fiscal consolidation, targeting a fiscal deficit of 4.3% of GDP for FY 2026-27, down from 4.4% in the previous fiscal year. Furthermore, a record ₹12.2 lakh crore capital expenditure outlay has been committed to catalyse long-term domestic productivity.
The Budget’s focus shifts from traditional revenue collection to institutionalising administrative maturity. By aligning fiscal incentives with strategic sovereignty and resolving systemic legal bottlenecks, the framework provides a predictable environment for both domestic capital and global stakeholders.
Strategic sectoral interventions and global investment
The Budget emphasises securing India’s position in global supply chains through targeted exemptions for frontier sectors:
Digital Infrastructure: A tax holiday extending to March 31, 2047, is provided for foreign companies earning income from data centre services within India.
Critical Mineral Security: To support material sovereignty, the budget introduces tax shields for services and technology used in the exploration and processing of strategic Rare Earth Minerals.
Electronics Manufacturing: To bolster domestic capacity, tax certainty is granted to foreign entities providing capital equipment and tooling to contract manufacturers located in custom-bonded zones.
Human Capital Mobility: A five-year income tax exemption on non-India-sourced income is introduced for non-resident experts relocating to India under notified schemes to support high-end manufacturing and technical services.
Institutionalising the “compact of trust” in tax administration
A primary objective of this budget is the transition to a modernised, trust-based tax regime:
Statutory Modernisation: The Income Tax Act, 2025, effective from April 1, 2026, replaces the 1961 Act with simplified text and redesigned compliance forms.
Voluntary Compliance: The window for filing Updated Returns (ITR-U) has been extended to 48 months from the end of the financial year succeeding the relevant tax year, doubling the previous period to facilitate error correction without immediate litigation.
Penalty Rationalisation: The budget decriminalises technical defaults by converting several procedural penalties into mandatory fees and reducing maximum imprisonment for remaining offences to two years.
Additionally, it is now proposed to make MAT the final tax with no further credit accumulation from 1st April 2026. Accordingly, the final tax rate is being reduced from 15% to 14%.
Resolution of regulatory and judicial Ambiguities
The government has implemented clarificatory amendments to resolve high-frequency litigation areas and provide absolute fiscal certainty:
Jurisdictional Clarity: Legislative amendments retrospectively validate that pre-assessment procedures under Section 148A may be conducted by officers other than the National Faceless Assessment Centre.
Administrative Validity: Assessments remain valid provided they are referenced by a computer-generated Document Identification Number (DIN) in any manner, precluding technical annulments.
Statutory Timelines: The budget clarifies that time limits under Section 144C for final assessments operate independently of the general timelines under Section 153.
Transfer Pricing Safeguards: The expansion of Safe Harbour rules and the commitment to conclude Advance Pricing Agreements (APA) within two years aim to provide greater tax certainty for multinational enterprises.
Ganesh Raj is Partner and National Leader, Business Tax Services, EY India
