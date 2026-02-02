Expert Explains: How Budget 2026 shifts from revenue collection to ‘institutional maturity’

The government has reaffirmed its commitment to fiscal consolidation. (ANI)

Ganesh Raj

The Union Budget for 2026-27 was presented against a backdrop of global geopolitical volatility and projected medium-term deceleration in global growth. Despite these external pressures, the Indian economy maintains a robust growth trajectory with real GDP growth projected at 7.4% for FY26.

The government has reaffirmed its commitment to fiscal consolidation, targeting a fiscal deficit of 4.3% of GDP for FY 2026-27, down from 4.4% in the previous fiscal year. Furthermore, a record ₹12.2 lakh crore capital expenditure outlay has been committed to catalyse long-term domestic productivity.

The Budget’s focus shifts from traditional revenue collection to institutionalising administrative maturity. By aligning fiscal incentives with strategic sovereignty and resolving systemic legal bottlenecks, the framework provides a predictable environment for both domestic capital and global stakeholders.