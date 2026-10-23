As Europe sees protest wave, understanding the economics of social unrest

France, Albania, Belgium, Italy, Portugal: People across European countries are hitting the streets. Why do such protests happen, and what could be their economic consequences? Udit Misra explains in his weekly Graphs, Data, Perspectives column

Written by: Udit Misra
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 23, 2026 06:50 PM IST
Police face protesters in Paris on October 22. (AP)Police face protesters in Paris on October 22. (AP)
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France is not the only country witnessing an outpouring of discontent on the streets. Be it Albania, Belgium, Italy or Portugal, a wave of social unrest appears to be sweeping across the European Union. 

Like in France, where the protests started with student dissatisfaction with school facilities, most of these protests are eventually turning into a broader cry about the cost of living crisis. 

In other words, while the timing is often political — several countries such as France and Italy are set for national elections in 2027— the issues are in fact economic in nature. 

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It is often argued that growing economic inequalities in an economy lead to such social unrest. This applies to arguments that are often advanced by those who oppose immigrants as well; that is, it is argued that more immigrants rob a country’s citizens of economic benefits. 

So, have economic inequalities risen in France?

The most established data in this regard is from The World Inequality Report of 2026, which, in turn, provides data until 2024. The table below maps the broad measure of inequality called Income Gap. The WIR 2026 defines it as follows: “The top 10% to bottom 50% average income gap is the ratio between the income share of the top 10% and the bottom 50%.”

Income inequality. Income inequality.

In other words, the income gap is a ratio and it measures the average income difference between the poorest half and the richest tenth within a population. The higher the ratio, the greater the inequality.

For France, the income gap has increased between 2014 and 2024, as indeed it has for Italy. But in many other peer countries, it has fallen as well. For instance in the UK, Germany and Spain. 

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It is also relevant to note that while the income gap has increased in France, by itself it is among the lowest among peers such as Germany. In India, for instance, the income gap is 38 and in South Africa it is 118. 

What are the other predictors of unrest?

Economic inequality alone cannot explain social unrest. As Philip Barrett and Sophia Chen wrote for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in 2021: “Although inequality has crept up slowly in recent decades, it has not significantly worsened over the past decade in a way that would explain the recent surge of discontent.” 

So what else could one look at? IMF economists Sandile Hlatshwayo and Chris Redl have used machine learning techniques to assess the ability of more than 340 economic and social indicators to predict unrest. “A central finding is that past turmoil — both domestically and in neighboring countries — is by far the most important variable for predicting future strife. It is about 10 times as informative as the most revealing economic or social factors,” they wrote. 

ExplainSpeaking | France protests, and the economic mess at the heart of it

Barrett and Chen explain: “This idea has much in common with a bank run, when people rush to withdraw deposits because they see others in line. As a result, factors signaling that others are more willing to protest — such as past protests or protest in culturally similar neighboring countries — can act as coordinating signals.”

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Other factors that the IMF researchers identified as predictive of unrest are digital access and social media penetration, suggesting that the ability to communicate and coordinate on a large scale might be essential to protest activity.

Can social unrest have economic consequences?

So while economic factors are not irrelevant — “prices particularly of food and fuel, seem to be particularly important” — they are not necessarily the biggest predictor of social unrest. But IMF’s researchers have found that economic factors play a much more prominent role when it comes to the consequences of unrest. 

IMF economist Metodij Hadzi-Vaskov and colleagues have found a close link between unrest and subsequent economic performance. 

On an average, major unrest events are followed by a one percentage point reduction in GDP, six quarters after the event (see the chart below). 

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Economic damage from unrest. Economic damage from unrest.

“Unrest motivated by socioeconomic factors is associated with sharper GDP contractions than unrest associated with political motives. Yet events triggered by a combination of both factors correspond to the sharpest GDP contractions,” they point out.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Udit Misra
Udit Misra

Udit Misra is Senior Associate Editor at The Indian Express. Misra has reported on the Indian economy and policy landscape for the past two decades. He holds a Master’s degree in Economics from the Delhi School of Economics and is a Chevening South Asia Journalism Fellow from the University of Westminster. Misra is known for explanatory journalism and is a trusted voice among readers not just for simplifying complex economic concepts but also making sense of economic news both in India and abroad. Professional Focus He writes three regular columns for the publication. ExplainSpeaking: A weekly explanatory column that answers the most important questions surrounding the economic and policy developments. GDP (Graphs, Data, Perspectives): Another weekly column that uses interesting charts and data to provide perspective on an issue dominating the news during the week. Book, Line & Thinker: A fortnightly column that for reviewing books, both new and old. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent work focuses heavily on the weakening Indian Rupee, the global impact of U.S. economic policy under Donald Trump, and long-term domestic growth projections: Currency and Macroeconomics: "GDP: Anatomy of rupee weakness against the dollar" (Dec 19, 2025) — Investigating why the Rupee remains weak despite India's status as a fast-growing economy. "GDP: Amid the rupee's fall, how investors are shunning the Indian economy" (Dec 5, 2025). "Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences 2025: How the winners explained economic growth" (Oct 13, 2025). Global Geopolitics and Trade: "Has the US already lost to China? Trump's policies and the shifting global order" (Dec 8, 2025). "The Great Sanctions Hack: Why economic sanctions don't work the way we expect" (Nov 23, 2025) — Based on former RBI Governor Urjit Patel's new book. "ExplainSpeaking: How Trump's tariffs have run into an affordability crisis" (Nov 20, 2025). Domestic Policy and Data: "GDP: New labour codes and opportunity for India's weakest states" (Nov 28, 2025). "ExplainSpeaking | Piyush Goyal says India will be a $30 trillion economy in 25 years: Decoding the projections" (Oct 30, 2025) — A critical look at the feasibility of high-growth targets. "GDP: Examining latest GST collections, and where different states stand" (Nov 7, 2025). International Economic Comparisons: "GDP: What ails Germany, world's third-largest economy, and how it could grow" (Nov 14, 2025). "On the loss of Europe's competitive edge" (Oct 17, 2025). Signature Style Udit Misra is known his calm, data-driven, explanation-first economics journalism. He avoids ideological posturing, and writes with the aim of raising the standard of public discourse by providing readers with clarity and understanding of the ground realities. You can follow him on X (formerly Twitter) at @ieuditmisra           ... Read More

 

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