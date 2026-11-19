The Central Board of Trustees (CBT) of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will hold its 240th meeting on Thursday (November 19) to discuss the key proposal of allowing a systematic withdrawal plan with monthly payouts at the time of retirement instead of lump sum withdrawal of the entire corpus.

The CBT will also take up the proposal to expand the EPFO’s investment in Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) managed directly by the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) and through “Startup India Fund of Funds 2.0” scheme managed by the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI).

Here’s what to know about what’s on the EPFO agenda.

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What is the EPFO’s systematic withdrawal plan?

The EPFO’s CBT will discuss the systematic withdrawal plan (SWP), which proposes to allow retiring members to retain their savings within the EPF ecosystem, continue earning EPF interest, and receive post-retirement income without surrendering ownership of the residual corpus.

Multiple withdrawal options are proposed to be provided to EPF subscribers: full systematic withdrawal, or partial lump-sum withdrawal with SWP for the balance, or interest-only withdrawal models.

Also, the SWP proposes to allow the members to make voluntary contributions directly into their EPF accounts through digital channels designated by EPFO independent of employer payroll systems. Such contributions would not require employer matching contributions and would be credited directly into the member’s provident fund account, an official said.

If approved, the retiree will also be permitted to terminate the SWP and withdraw the remaining balance at any stage. It is also proposed that the spouse or nominee rights will be continued for the SWP for the balance EPF corpus of the member on same terms in the event of death of the member during the SWP tenure.

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Officials said that as per internal estimates, an SWP option by a member may generate higher monthly payouts when compared with comparable bank fixed deposit and annuity arrangements. The proposal, if approved, is likely to benefit around 6.32 lakh EPF members aged above 55 years who possess provident fund accumulations exceeding Rs 5 lakh, as per internal EPFO estimates.

How will it cover gig, informal workers?

A framework is proposed to allow voluntary micro-contributions such as tips, gifts, gratuities, and similar payments directly into EPF accounts through Universal Account Number (UAN)-linked digital payment mechanisms. This would enable informal and incidental income streams to be converted into long-term retirement savings. Such contributions, however, will be subject to limits prescribed in the Income-tax Act and will be governed by rules and procedures specified by the CBT.

“This SWP scheme intends to provide flexible options to the member for enhancing his corpus in PF by means of voluntary contributions through payroll, direct additional contributions other than payroll and third-party micro-contributions. The proposed architecture of the SWP scheme provides for the possibility that the scheme may be extended to facilitate social security coverage and retirement savings mechanisms for gig workers, platform workers, construction workers, domestic workers, street vendors, home-based workers, among others,” an official said.

What is the investment proposal for AIFs?

The EPFO will also discuss a proposal for permitting investment up to 3% in AIFs. Investment in government-anchored funds under NIIF and the Centre’s Fund of Funds schemes implemented by SIDBI will be in focus.

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AIF means any fund incorporated in India in the form of a trust or a company or a limited liability partnership or a body corporate which – (i) is a privately pooled investment vehicle which collects funds from investors, whether Indian or foreign, for investing it in accordance with a defined investment policy for the benefit of its investors; and (ii) is not covered under the SEBI (Mutual Funds) Regulations, 1996, SEBI (Collective Investment Schemes) Regulations, 1999 or any other regulations of the Board.

The Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) had written to the EPFO in September 2026 inviting EPFO to examine participation in the Fund of Funds for Startups (FFS) 2.0 through an appropriate co-investment or contribution structure, subject to EPFO’s applicable investment framework and requisite approvals, The Indian Express has learnt.

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The Investment Committee of the EPFO discussed the proposal for investment by EPFO in AIFs where the risk-return profile of the AIFs versus InvITs/REITs (Real Estate Investment Trusts) as an asset class was highlighted. While InvITs (Infrastructure Investment Trusts) are pooled investment vehicles that own and manage operational infrastructure assets such as highways, toll roads, power transmission lines, and gas pipelines, REITs (Real Estate Investment Trusts) pertain to income-generating commercial real estate such as office and IT parks, warehouses, and shopping malls.

In the discussions, the committee members said that while InvITs/REITs are backed by underlying assets that generally generate regular income, AIFs — particularly those investing in start-ups and venture capital — have a significantly different risk-return profile and do not necessarily generate regular income.

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The committee gave an in-principle approval for investment in AIFs limited to 3% of fresh accretions (annual inflows) during a financial year. Since there is lack of requisite in-house capacity within EPFO, the initial investments have been proposed to be routed through Government of India-sponsored initiatives (Startup India Fund of Funds 2.0) and institutional structures (NIIF) with established operational and governance frameworks, an official said.