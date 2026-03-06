EPFO okays auto-settlement for inoperative accounts with balance up to Rs 1,000: What are they, and the process

Under the pilot project, the unclaimed balance amounts will be directly credited to members’ Aadhaar-seeded and EPFO-linked bank accounts without requiring fresh claims or documentation. Photo: Freepik

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has a total of 31.83 lakh inoperative accounts, of which around 41% have been inoperative for over 5-10 years while about 22% are lying idle for over 20 years. In its latest (239th) meeting on Monday (March 2), EPFO’s Central Board of Trustees decided to address this issue by giving a nod for auto-settlement of such inoperative accounts, initially for those with unclaimed balance of Rs 1,000 or less, to their registered bank accounts.

What are inoperative accounts under EPFO, and how does the retirement fund body plan to process claim auto-settlement for them? We explain.

What are inoperative accounts?

Inoperative accounts are those EPF accounts in which no interest is credited after a specified period. Mainly belonging to EPFO members who have retired after the age of 55 years, an EPF account is treated as inoperative if no contribution is received for a continuous period of three years after the member attains 55 years of age or from the date of retirement, whichever is later. If the member is below the age of 55 and there has been no contribution, such EPF accounts continue to earn interest till the age of 58.