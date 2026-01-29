Energy storage key to India’s clean power transition: What Economic Survey flags

The Economic Survey flagged high capital costs, delays in land acquisition, and constraints in grid availability as key challenges before India’s renewable energy momentum.

Written by: Pratyush Deep
4 min readNew DelhiJan 29, 2026 06:12 PM IST
Wind mills, economic surveyWind mills at Chitradurga in Karnataka. India ranks fourth globally in wind capacity. (Express photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Energy storage will be central to enable reliable, large-scale adoption of renewables to support India’s transition to a clean, secure, and resilient power system, the Economic Survey 2025–26 underlined. Large-scale integration of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) and Pumped Storage Hydropower (PSP) are crucial to managing the variability of renewable energy, stabilising the grid, and meeting peak demand, it said.

India’s energy landscape, the survey noted, is undergoing a structural transformation, with renewable energy accounting for 49.83% of total installed power capacity as of November 2025. The country ranks third globally in overall renewable capacity and solar installations, and fourth in wind capacity.

Over the past decade, India’s renewable capacity has more than tripled, rising from 76.38 GW in March 2014 to 253.96 GW by November 2025. The Survey attributed this growth to supportive national renewable energy policies, large-scale project execution, and strong private sector participation.

However, the survey flagged high capital costs, delays in land acquisition, and constraints in grid availability as key challenges before India’s renewable energy momentum. To address these bottlenecks, it called for targeted policy instruments, innovative financing mechanisms, and optimised project execution.

Power sector growth

India’s overall installed power capacity also rose 11.6% year-on-year to 509.74 GW by November 2025, the survey noted. Between April and November this financial year, India added 40.9 GW of generation capacity, sharply higher than the 15 GW added during the same period last year. However, transmission line addition lagged, with 3,641 circuit kilometres (Ckms) added during the period, down from 5,117 Ckms a year earlier.

In last-mile electrification, the survey noted that 18,374 villages were electrified under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY). Similarly, 2.86 crore households gained electricity access under the Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana (SAUBHAGYA).

It further highlighted that the country’s demand-supply gap in power has been reduced to nil by November 2025, from 4.2% in FY14.

Story continues below this ad

On digital initiatives in India’s power sector, the survey highlighted the India Energy Stack (IES) as a key Digital Public Infrastructure for the power sector. IES is designed to enable the shift from a centrally managed system to one that is distributed, digital, and participatory, with households, farmers, and MSMEs emerging as active energy participants, it noted.

According to the survey, IES aims to address the issues of fragmented digital foundations, siloed data, and costly bespoke integrations that currently limit consumer choice, stifle innovation, and prevent distributed energy assets from generating reliable income streams.

“By standardising identity, data exchange, measurement, and settlement, IES will help create a power ecosystem that is interoperable, competitive, consumer-centric and capable of converting participation into economic value,” the survey added.

Power distribution sector challenges in India 

The survey also drew attention to the continued financial stress in the distribution sector and said the proposed Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2026 is intended to address long-standing structural issues.

Story continues below this ad

Between 2020-21 and 2024-25, accumulated losses of India’s distribution utilities rose from Rs 5.5 lakh crore to Rs 6.47 lakh crore, with outstanding debt increasing to Rs 7.26 lakh crore. The economic survey attributed this to non-cost-reflective tariffs, delayed state subsidies payment, and high Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses.

Despite these challenges, it noted that distribution utilities recorded a positive Profit After Tax of Rs 2,701 crore in FY25 for the first time, reflecting the impact of recent reform measures.“This improvement has been accompanied by a sustained reduction in Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses, from 22.62% in FY14 to 15.04% in FY25,” it added.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Explained
Ajit Pawar plane crash: What a recent Parliamentary panel report said on civil aviation safety
crash
The ‘discombobulator’: Weapon system that the US likely used in Venezuela
trump
Bulleh Shah’s shrine vandalised: How Sufi poet blended religious beliefs, challenged orthodoxy
Bulleh Shah
How geo-economic shifts revived India–EU trade talks and nudged it across the finish line
India EU
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor
As Tharoor meets Rahul and Kharge for 2 hours, what happened behind closed doors?
The survey added that the “rupee's valuation does not accurately reflect” India’s stellar economic fundamentals.
Why rupee’s stability has become a ‘casualty’ of goods trade deficit, as per Eco Survey
dhanush and kriti sanon in tere ishk mein
Tere Ishk Mein: Aanand L Rai's woman-hating film doesn't grant any grace to Kriti Sanon, but allows 'hero' Dhanush to burn someone alive
Salman Khan ended Vivek Oberoi's career after the younger star accused his of threats
'Salman Khan was fuming': Producer revisits night Vivek Oberoi accused star of 41 threat calls
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in Shanghai
CEO of ‘most important company in AI’ goes unrecognised by Shanghai street vendor
Mumbai taxi driver
‘I charged you extra’: Why a Mumbai taxi driver’s confession to a passenger is winning the internet
PAK vs AUS Live: Pakistan host Australia in the 1st T20I at Gaddafi Stadium
Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20 Live Cricket Score
Abhishek Sharma
IND vs NZ | QUICK COMMENT: Why Abhishek Sharma should not be criticised or counselled for his first-ball zero
Ajit Pawar, 66, was travelling to his hometown Baramati to address public meetings ahead of upcoming local body elections
Ajit Pawar's death is tragedy that will make Maharashtra politics more unpredictable
crash
Ajit Pawar plane crash: What a recent Parliamentary panel report said on civil aviation safety
insulin
'After switching from Metformin to insulin, what was the most immediate positive change you noticed?'
With global AI tech companies offering free access to their tools to attract millions of users, some worry that India could become a testing ground for gathering data, refining models, and experimenting with AI use cases on a large scale before anywhere else. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
'We are making creativity accessible to everyone with minimal friction’: Adobe exec on free Express Premium access for Airtel users in India
Advertisement
Must Read
Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20 Live Cricket Score
PAK vs AUS Live: Pakistan host Australia in the 1st T20I at Gaddafi Stadium
IND vs NZ | QUICK COMMENT: Why Abhishek Sharma should not be criticised or counselled for his first-ball zero
Abhishek Sharma
India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I: Abhishek Sharma has an off day, concern about Sanju Samson increases, as Kiwis pull one back
Samson
'We are making creativity accessible to everyone with minimal friction’: Adobe exec on free Express Premium access for Airtel users in India
With global AI tech companies offering free access to their tools to attract millions of users, some worry that India could become a testing ground for gathering data, refining models, and experimenting with AI use cases on a large scale before anywhere else. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
Realme P4 Power launched in India with 10,001mAh battery, starts at Rs 25,999
Realme P4 Power will go first go on sale on February 5.
Redmi Note 15 Pro series debuts in India with 200MP camera, price starts at Rs 26,999
The Redmi Note 15 Pro and the Redmi Note 15 Pro both have 200MP cameras and IP69 rating.
'After switching from Metformin to insulin, what was the most immediate positive change you noticed?'
insulin
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
CEO of ‘most important company in AI’ goes unrecognised by Shanghai street vendor
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in Shanghai
‘I charged you extra’: Why a Mumbai taxi driver’s confession to a passenger is winning the internet
Mumbai taxi driver
‘Please give this man more to do’: Malaysian minister faces backlash after linking workplace stress to ‘LGBT lifestyle’
Dr Hasan said work-related stress could be among the factors that lead individuals to adopt an LGBT lifestyle
'Money is replaceable, love isn't': The emotional journey of a pet dog from Hyderabad to Australia
Despite several people suggesting they adopt another dog instead, the couple stood their ground
'Teach them early': Viral video of kids playing with reading lights in train triggers civic sense outrage
Children playing with lights in train civic sense debate
EXPRESS OPINION
Ajit Pawar's death is tragedy that will make Maharashtra politics more unpredictable
Ajit Pawar, 66, was travelling to his hometown Baramati to address public meetings ahead of upcoming local body elections
In India today, the urban is the new political — as an idea, beyond the city
Urban is the new political, better cities need good politics
Civilisational pride should remind us that our greatest achievements were born of openness, not insularity
Ruling party’s historic opportunity: Frame future without grievance, with pride
Jan 29: Latest News
Advertisement