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2026 Economics Nobel: How to keep an economy stable using policy tools

The Great Depression prompted policymakers to advocate government intervention in economic crises. Robert E Hall and Michael Woodford's work refines that idea.

Economics Nobel 2026Robert E Hall and Michael Woodford announced as winners of the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel in Stockholm, on October 12, 2026. Photo: AP
Written by: Udit Misra
7 min readNew DelhiOct 13, 2026 06:24 AM IST First published on: Oct 13, 2026 at 06:06 AM IST

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has awarded the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel 2026 — commonly called the Economics Nobel — to two American economists: Robert E Hall of Stanford University and Michael Woodford of Columbia University. They will share the prize money of 12 million Swedish kronor (approximately Rs 12 crore) equally.

What has the 2026 Economics Nobel been awarded for?

The official citation states they have received the award “for microeconomic foundations of macroeconomic stabilisation”. Macroeconomic stabilisation refers to policies that governments and central banks use to “stabilise” an economy.

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Udit Misra
Udit Misra

Udit Misra is Senior Associate Editor at The Indian Express. Misra... Read More

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