Economic Survey 2023: Here are the key takeaways

The latest Economic Survey has laid out not just the growth forecast for the current financial year (2022-23) but also commented on the growth outlook in the coming financial year (2023-24). It has also shared its assessment of the inflation trajectory and the the unemployment rate in the country. Here are the key takeaways.

GDP growth in the current financial year

The Survey states that India’s growth estimate for FY23 is higher than for almost all major economies (see CHART). In fact, the Survey pointed out that India’s growth is “even slightly above the average growth of the Indian economy in the decade leading up to the pandemic”.

“Despite strong global headwinds and tighter domestic monetary policy, if India is still expected to grow between 6.5 and 7.0 per cent, and that too without the advantage of a base effect, it is a reflection of India’s underlying economic resilience; of its ability to recoup, renew and re-energise the growth drivers of the economy,” stated the Survey.

Inflation trajectory

As things stand, the RBI has projected headline inflation at 6.8 per cent in FY23. This is outside the RBI’s comfort zone, which ranges between 2 per cent and 6 per cent. High inflation is seen as one big factor that is holding back the demand among Indian consumers.

However, the Survey sounded optimistic about the inflation levels and trajectory, stating that “it is not high enough to deter private consumption and also not so low as to weaken the inducement to invest” (see CHART).

Unemployment

The Survey states that “both official and unofficial sources confirm that employment levels have risen in the current financial year”. It states that “Job creation appears to have moved into a higher orbit with the initial surge in exports, a strong release of the “pent-up” demand, and a swift rollout of the capex.”

It points to the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), which showed that the urban unemployment rate for people aged 15 years and above declined from 9.8 per cent in the quarter ending September 2021 to 7.2 per cent one year later (quarter ending September 2022) (see CHART).

The Survey also underlines that this fall in unemployment rate is accompanied by an improvement in the labour force participation rate (LFPR) as well, “confirming the emergence of the economy out of the pandemic- induced slowdown early in FY23”.

However, it cautions that “since export growth is plateauing and the ‘pent-up’ release of demand will have a finite life, it is essential that capex continues to grow to facilitate employment in the economy, at least until such time the global economy rebounds and, through the export channel, provides an additional window to India for job creation.”

Outlook for 2023-24

The Survey projects a baseline GDP growth of 6.5 per cent in real terms in FY24. “The projection is broadly comparable to the estimates provided by multilateral agencies such as the World Bank, the IMF, and the ADB and by RBI, domestically,” it states.

However, it also details some downside risks to this projection.

A key downside risk is to the external sector. “Strong domestic demand amidst high commodity prices will raise India’s total import bill and contribute to unfavourable developments in the current account balance. These may be exacerbated by plateauing export growth on account of slackening global demand. Should the current account deficit widen further, the currency may come under depreciation pressure,” it states.

Another risk to the outlook originates from the ongoing monetary tightening exercise. “Entrenched inflation may prolong the tightening cycle, and therefore, borrowing costs may stay ‘higher for longer’. In such a scenario, global economy may be characterised by low growth in FY24”.