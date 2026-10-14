FASTag at Delhi Airport: Can payment system be used to restrict entry?

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has taken cognisance of complaints regarding the use of FASTag for parking fee payments at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.

Officials said that it was recently learnt that only vehicles with active FASTag were being allowed at the arrival lane of the Delhi airport’s Terminal 3 (or T3, which operates international and select domestic flights), while others were being diverted to the multi-level car parking (MLCP) facility located opposite the terminal. This results in many vehicles exhausting the free waiting time limit of 8 minutes.

We explain what the FASTag system is, the issue over using it to enforce entry restrictions, and how FASTag is used at the Delhi airport.

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What is FASTag?

FASTag is an electronic toll collection system in India that NHAI operates using Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology for automatic and cashless toll payments directly from the customer’s linked savings or current account, or prepaid wallet.

An RFID tag has to be affixed to the vehicle’s windscreen, which scans automatically at toll plazas, deducting the fare directly from the linked account or wallet. If a FASTag is linked to a prepaid account, it needs to be recharged or topped up based on the customer’s usage. If the customer doesn’t maintain an adequate balance, the FASTag gets blacklisted.

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FASTag is also vehicle-specific: once affixed to a vehicle, it cannot be transferred to another vehicle. It can be purchased from any of the National Electronic Toll Collection member banks — a group of over 40 financial institutions.

Apart from toll charges on the National Highways, FASTag is used for payment of parking fees in different parts of the cities as well.

What did officials say about usage of FASTag?

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Officials said that FASTag is only a payment system and it cannot be used for enforcing the entry restrictions.

“It is about the purpose for which it is being used. FASTag is a payment instrument for parking facilities at airports and cannot be used as a means of enforcing entry restriction,” an official told The Indian Express.

“The matter has been taken cognisance of and the authority has directed the banks, which operate at the airport, to ensure that the system is only used for the payment and discontinue it from any such restriction,” the official added.

How is FASTag being used at the Delhi airport?

As things stand, the Delhi airport offers a free waiting time of 8 minutes for private vehicles in Lane 3 of T3’s arrivals area. This was introduced in October 2024 to reduce traffic congestion by ensuring a steady flow of vehicles in and out of the pickup lane. After 8 minutes, the airport charges Rs 250 for 9-13 minutes and Rs 500 for over 13 minutes of parking.

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Making FASTag mandatory for entry into the arrival lane is inconvenient for many Delhi-NCR residents. According to the official, many vehicles don’t have an active FASTag or FASTag with sufficient balance since they do not need to use toll plazas for commuting within the city.

Many users on the social media platform X have shared their grievances regarding payment of parking fees at the airport. Some have suggested using alternative mechanisms for levying parking fees.

“The Delhi Airport may have an exit infrastructure like Delhi Railway Station, where all vehicles, irrespective of FASTag, are allowed to enter in the area and charged as per time limit at the exit,” the official said.