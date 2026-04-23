What delayed salaries reveal about Punjab government’s strained finances

A recent delay in the Punjab government’s disbursement of salaries for March to government employees has brought the state of its finances into focus.

While employees in Chandigarh received salaries on April 7, those in field postings were paid only by April 15. The government attributed the delay to procedural issues linked to the financial year-end, but the incident has revived concerns over the state’s liquidity position.

Why were salaries delayed in this case?

Finance Minister Harpal Cheema denied any shortage of funds, saying around Rs 5,000 crore was available in the treasury and no salary bills were pending.

According to him, departments delayed submitting bills due to the closing of the financial year. Employee representatives also downplayed the issue, noting that such delays have occurred in the past, including during earlier governments.