What delayed salaries reveal about Punjab government’s strained finances

Rising debt, high subsidies and fresh liabilities concerning salary payments and cash transfers to women have added to pressure on the state’s fiscal position.

Written by: Kanchan Vasdev
5 min readChandigarhUpdated: Apr 23, 2026 03:01 PM IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann addresses a public rally.Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann addresses a public rally. (Express photo by Harmeet Sodhi)
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A recent delay in the Punjab government’s disbursement of salaries for March to government employees has brought the state of its finances into focus.

While employees in Chandigarh received salaries on April 7, those in field postings were paid only by April 15. The government attributed the delay to procedural issues linked to the financial year-end, but the incident has revived concerns over the state’s liquidity position.

Why were salaries delayed in this case?

Finance Minister Harpal Cheema denied any shortage of funds, saying around Rs 5,000 crore was available in the treasury and no salary bills were pending.

According to him, departments delayed submitting bills due to the closing of the financial year. Employee representatives also downplayed the issue, noting that such delays have occurred in the past, including during earlier governments.

How significant is the salary bill in Punjab?

Punjab spends about Rs 30,115 crore annually on salaries, averaging over Rs 3,200 crore per month. This is a committed expenditure, leaving limited room for discretionary spending.

In the past, too, salaries have comprised a major component of government spending. According to the State Finances Audit Report for 2023-24, interest payments, salaries and pensions together accounted for 65% of revenue expenditure in 2023-24 (second year of Aam Aadmi Party rule under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann), down slightly from 69% in 2019-20 (during former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s Congress government).

Despite the reduction, this category still dominated the state’s spending profile. The commitments increased from Rs 52,544 crore in 2019-20 to Rs 76,388 crore in 2023-24, growing at a compound annual rate of 9.78%.

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Commitments will also increase in the near future. Just this week, the Punjab and Haryana High Court ordered the government to clear pending dearness allowance dues by June 30, holding that dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) are not discretionary benefits but enforceable entitlements, part of salary and pension structures.

Explained | Why the Punjab and Haryana High Court ruled that DA, DR are a right, not a favour

This is expected to impose an additional burden of around Rs 15,000 crore. The government has already paid earlier instalments, but further payouts will add to fiscal pressure.

Is Punjab’s debt a major concern?

Yes. Punjab’s total debt has crossed Rs 4 lakh crore and is projected to rise further to about Rs 4.47 lakh crore in the next financial year.

Another concern is that a substantial portion of the state’s revenue is now committed to debt servicing, or repayments of past borrowings. The government is expected to pay Rs 28,755 crore in interest and Rs 13,725 crore towards repayment in the coming year, limiting its ability to spend on sectors such as health, education and infrastructure. The per capita debt has also risen to about Rs 1.04 lakh.

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The 2023-34 audit had also flagged potential risks to fiscal sustainability in the coming years. Although the fiscal deficit of 4.45% of Gross State Domestic Product remained within the 4.60% ceiling prescribed under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) framework, the revenue deficit exceeded the targeted level, reaching 3.79% against the target of 3.52%.

Fiscal deficit is the gap between the government’s total expenditure and revenue, representing its total borrowings. On the other hand, revenue deficit is the difference between the government’s sources of revenue expenditure (salary payments, debt) and revenue receipts (tax and non-tax revenue). It represents an increase in borrowings without corresponding asset formation.

What role do subsidies and welfare schemes play?

Punjab’s subsidy bill stands at Rs 26,612 crore. Major components include free power in the agricultural state, monthly payouts to women, free ration, pilgrimage schemes and free bus travel. Free and subsidised electricity alone accounts for Rs 15,500 crore.

Other states, such as Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh, have also introduced cash transfers to women in recent years as part of poll promises, which comprise a significant share of their subsidy outgo.

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In fact, the subsidy burden in Punjab exceeds the state’s revenue deficit, which is estimated at Rs 21,955 crore. As a result, several economists have flagged concerns over the fact that a large part of government expenditure is financed through borrowings. They have noted that rising debt, coupled with high subsidies, reflects structural fiscal stress and could affect long-term economic stability.

The government maintains that the debt is largely inherited and that it has improved revenue collection, citing some recent gains in sectors such as excise.

Kanchan Vasdev
Kanchan Vasdev

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India. Professional Background Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state. Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions. Special Projects: Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship. Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government: 1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs "Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA. "Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor. "Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas. 2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls "Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections. "AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections. "Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership. 3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy "Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government. "Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP. 4. Welfare & Economy "Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program. "Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025). Signature Beat Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens. X (Twitter): @kanchan99 ... Read More

 

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