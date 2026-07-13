How overleveraged retail debt crippled South Korea’s soaring stock market as AI fears deepen

The South Korean market, once the best performer so far this year among equity markets, crashed 9% again on Monday and is down 27% over the past three weeks as panic regarding the AI rally being overstretched deepens. The rising debt among retail investors in the country has also amplified this problem at a time when foreign investors are already selling heavily.

However, Taiwan, which is another AI-dominated market, has been much more resilient so far during this meltdown. The country’s benchmark TAIEX index is down just around 2.3% in the preceding three weeks.

Both the TAIEX and South Korea’s Kospi index are dominated by a handful of AI stocks — Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix make up 54-60% of the Kospi, while TSMC has around 40% weight on the TAIEX. So, why has there been a divergence in the performance of both markets?