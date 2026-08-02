Data centres emerge atop in private equity investments’ share: How this could impact India’s realty sector

View of the Hyperscale data centre at the Yotta DC complex in Greater Noida on March 2, 2026. Photo: Tashi Tobgyal

Written by Sakhi Trehan

Data centres emerged as a key destination for private equity (PE) investors channelling their funds into the real estate sector, with inflows for the sector garnering over one-third of the total investment pie in the April-June quarter.

PE investment inflows in India’s real estate sector rose 25% year-on-year (YoY) to $2 billion in this quarter, of which data centres received a 38% share — surpassing the traditional frontrunner segment of office-led investments, as per a report released in July by the global real estate consulting firm Savills India.

Overall, PE investments in India’s real estate sector recorded a 33% surge to $3.2 billion in the first half (H1) of the calendar year 2026, the report stated. The increased demand for digital infrastructure has resulted in a change in the preferences of investors, who are now expanding beyond office assets to invest in spaces that could yield better returns. The rise in investment in data centres was also seen last year, with investments in India’s data centres rising 27% year-on-year to $0.48 billion in 2025, according to real estate services and investment firm CBRE’s Real Estate Investment Market Outlook released in March 2026.