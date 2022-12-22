scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 22, 2022

Buybacks: Why Sebi is phasing out the stock exchange route and how it impacts shareholders

Under the stock exchange route, a company can buy back shares only on the stock exchanges having nationwide trading terminals.

SEBI building, representational.As recommended by the Keki Mistry committee, Sebi will phase out buyback through the stock exchange route with effect from April 1, 2025. (File)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has decided to phase out the buyback of shares of listed companies through the exchange route. The regulator favours the repurchase of shares by companies from shareholders on a proportionate basis through the tender offer because that is considered more equitable, transparent, and fair.

What is the stock exchange route?

Under the stock exchange route, a company can buy back shares only on the stock exchanges having nationwide trading terminals. The buyback of shares is made only through the order-matching mechanism. In this method, the promoters, or persons in control of a company are not allowed to participate.

Also Read |Reliance Retail acquires METRO ‘Cash & Carry’ for 2,850 crores. What does this mean for them?

Paytm, which witnessed a 76 per cent crash in share prices after its IPO last year, recently decided to opt for the open market route through the stock exchanges method for share buyback, which is to be completed within a maximum period of 6 months.

While TCS, which came out with share buybacks recently, used the tender route, Infosys opted for the stock exchange method for its recent buyback.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘A brash fellow’: Retired cop who arrested Charles Sobhraj recalls how he...
‘A brash fellow’: Retired cop who arrested Charles Sobhraj recalls how he...
Before Mandaviya-Rahul row, BJP’s Gujarat pitch claimed Covid success
Before Mandaviya-Rahul row, BJP’s Gujarat pitch claimed Covid success
With India crossing China’s population next year, how we can create...
With India crossing China’s population next year, how we can create...
5 Questions | ‘Lakshadweep is not connected properly with the mainl...
5 Questions | ‘Lakshadweep is not connected properly with the mainl...

Why is Sebi against the exchange route?

As per the recommendations of the Keki Mistry-headed committee, set up by Sebi to review the buyback regulations, under the stock exchange route, there is a possibility of one shareholder’s entire trade getting matched with the purchase order placed by the company, thus depriving other shareholders of availing the benefit of buyback. This runs contrary to the principle of equitable treatment, which forms the basis of all corporate actions.

According to the Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch, the tender route is the more equitable route for buybacks. “The other routes are vulnerable to favouritism because nobody really knows that in the exchange mechanism when the company is going to come in order to buyback shares and only a few people may be aware of it, and benefits may flow to those few people. So, it (buyback through exchange) is not an equitable mechanism,” Buch said after the Sebi board meeting.

Best of Explained
Click here for more

When will the exchange route be phased out?

As recommended by the Keki Mistry committee, Sebi will phase out buyback through the stock exchange route with effect from April 1, 2025. Many experts termed Sebi’s decision to phase out stock buyback through the exchange route as positive as it will give all the shareholders an opportunity to participate. The aim of this move is to make the buyback process more robust, efficient, transparent and shareholder-friendly.

Advertisement

What is buyback via tender offer?

A tender offer means an offer by a company to buy back its own shares or other specified securities through a letter of offer from the holders of the shares or other specified securities of the company. The buyback is done on a proportionate basis as per the buyback ratio, and the additional shares tendered over and above the prescribed buyback ratio get accepted if there are any unaccepted shares. It is a fixed-price buyback offer.

Also Read |Bank deposits will earn more interest: Why is competition for retail money intensifying?

What are the changes made in the tender system?

Sebi has reduced the timeline for completion of the buyback through a tender offer by 18 days, by removing the requirement of filing a draft letter of offer with it. It also permitted an upward revision of the buyback price until one working day prior to the record date.

What is share buyback?

When a listed company buys its own shares from the existing shareholders, it is known as a share buyback, which is also called share repurchase. The process reduces the number of outstanding shares in the open market over a period which can lead to better valuation and earnings per share (EPS).

Advertisement

Currently, a company can buy back its shares from shareholders on a proportionate basis through a tender offer, or from the open market via a book-building process, or from the odd-lot holders. The maximum limit of any buyback is 25 per cent or less of the aggregate of paid-up capital and free reserves of a company.

How will shareholders be benefitted?

According to Yash Ashar, partner & head – capital markets, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, the entire process of buyback via stock markets may or may not have benefitted smaller investors as they may not have known when the buyback was taking place.

“With the tender offer process being the only process going forward, all shareholders would now be provided with an opportunity to participate in the buyback. Especially as tender offers also require a reservation for small shareholders,” Ashar said. “In a way it democratises the process and creates a fair and equitable platform,” he said.

First published on: 22-12-2022 at 02:27:13 pm
Next Story

International fake call centre racket: Ludhiana police detects properties of accused worth crores

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Explained
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
EXPRESS OPINION
Dec 22: Latest News
Advertisement
close