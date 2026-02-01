Budget 2026-27: Why the push for Rare Earth Corridors in Odisha, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh

Budget 2026-27 explained: In her Budget 2026-27 speech, Union Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman proposed establishment of dedicated rare earth corridors in India’s coastal states Odisha, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.
“We now propose to support the mineral-rich States of Odisha, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu to establish dedicated Rare Earth Corridors to promote mining, processing, research and manufacturing,” Sitharaman said.
In India, Beach Sand Minerals (BSM) is the principal ore of Rare Earths (RE). In BSM ore, the prescribed substance monazite occurs, which is a phosphate mineral containing Uranium and Thorium.
The finance minister said the proposal is in line with the recently announced scheme to promote manufacturing of Sintered Rare Earth Permanent Magnets (REPM), with financial outlay of Rs 7,280 crore.
Under this scheme, the government aims to support 6,000 metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) of integrated REPM manufacturing capacity, which will be allocated among five beneficiaries selected through a competitive bidding process, with each eligible for up to 1,200 MTPA.
Selected beneficiaries will receive sales-linked incentives worth Rs 6,450 crore over five years, along with a capital subsidy of Rs 750 crore to set up integrated REPM facilities.
Impact of the move
These high-strength REPMs are crucial for a wide range of technologies – from electric vehicles and renewable energy systems to electronics, aerospace, and defence applications. However, their manufacturing is concentrated in just a handful of countries, with China alone controlling over 90 per cent in both manufacturing and processing of raw material needed to produce these magnets.
The demand for REPM is rising sharply in India, with the government’s push for large-scale renewable energy expansion and EV adoption. India imported over 53,000 metric tonnes of rare earth magnets during the fiscal year ending March 2025. India’s consumption of rare earth permanent magnets is expected to double by 2030, but it currently meets its demand primarily through imports.
