Budget 2026-27: Why the push for Rare Earth Corridors in Odisha, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh

Union Budget 2026-27 explained: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman shows the digital tablet, enclosed in a traditional red 'bahi-khata' style pouch, outside the Ministry of Finance before the presentation of the Union Budget. (Photo: PTI)

Budget 2026-27 explained: In her Budget 2026-27 speech, Union Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman proposed establishment of dedicated rare earth corridors in India’s coastal states Odisha, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

“We now propose to support the mineral-rich States of Odisha, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu to establish dedicated Rare Earth Corridors to promote mining, processing, research and manufacturing,” Sitharaman said.

Rare earths push

In India, Beach Sand Minerals (BSM) is the principal ore of Rare Earths (RE). In BSM ore, the prescribed substance monazite occurs, which is a phosphate mineral containing Uranium and Thorium.

The finance minister said the proposal is in line with the recently announced scheme to promote manufacturing of Sintered Rare Earth Permanent Magnets (REPM), with financial outlay of Rs 7,280 crore.