In Budget’s capex push, focus on Railways and roads continues: Seven more high-speed rail corridors announced

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced that seven more high-speed rail corridors will be developed as “growth connectors” in all four directions of the country.

“For an environmentally sustainable system, we will develop seven high-speed rail corridors between cities as growth connectors, namely Mumbai-Pune, Pune-Hyderabad, Hyderabad-Bengaluru, Hyderabad-Chennai, Chennai-Bengaluru, Delhi-Siliguri,” said Sitharaman in her Budget speech on Sunday.

India is currently developing its first high-speed rail corridor, the bullet train project, between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The first stretch, Surat-Billimora, is scheduled to be operational by August 15, 2027.

Sitharaman also announced the establishment of new Dedicated Freight Corridors connecting Dankuni in the East, to Surat in the West.