In Budget’s capex push, focus on Railways and roads continues: Seven more high-speed rail corridors announced

Sitaraman's announcement of high-speed rail corridors aligns with the Centre's push for higher capital expenditure. The government has allocated of Rs 12.2 lakh crore for the financial year 2026-27 (FY27). This is an increase of around 9% from the capex allocation of Rs 11.21 lakh crore for the financial year 2025-26.

Written by: Dheeraj Mishra
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 1, 2026 01:48 PM IST
RailwaysThe Railways sector is a key component of the government's capex push. PTI
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced that seven more high-speed rail corridors will be developed as “growth connectors” in all four directions of the country.

“For an environmentally sustainable system, we will develop seven high-speed rail corridors between cities as growth connectors, namely Mumbai-Pune, Pune-Hyderabad, Hyderabad-Bengaluru, Hyderabad-Chennai, Chennai-Bengaluru, Delhi-Siliguri,” said Sitharaman in her Budget speech on Sunday.

India is currently developing its first high-speed rail corridor, the bullet train project, between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The first stretch, Surat-Billimora, is scheduled to be operational by August 15, 2027.

Sitharaman also announced the establishment of new Dedicated Freight Corridors connecting Dankuni in the East, to Surat in the West.

“Operationalise 20 new National Waterways (NW) over next 5 years, starting with NW-5 in Odisha to connect mineral rich areas of Talcher and Angul and industrial centres like Kalinga Nagar to the Ports of Paradeep and Dhamra… Further, a ship repair ecosystem catering to inland waterways will also be set up at Varanasi and Patna,” said the Finance Minister.

Sitaraman's announcement of the high-speed rail corridors aligns with the Centre's push for higher capital expenditure. The government has allocated Rs 12.2 lakh crore for the financial year 2026-27 (FY27). This is an increase of around 9% from the capex allocation of Rs 11.21 lakh crore for the financial year 2025-26.

The roads and highways sector, alongside Railways, continues to be a primary driver of India’s infrastructure. The two sectors accounted for more than 50% of the Centre’s total capex in the previous financial year.

In FY 2024-25, the total capex for road transport and highways was Rs. 2.85 lakh crore. The figure was Rs. 2.52 lakh crore for Railways. The overall capex by the Centre was Rs 10.52 lakh crore during the period.

A major shift in India’s infrastructure investment came after the government began increasing the capex budget. Between FY19 and FY22, capex increased by 92% — from Rs 3.07 lakh crore to Rs 5.92 lakh crore. This momentum sustained over the years, with the capex outlay for FY26 increasing to Rs 11.21 lakh crore.

Capital expenditure on infrastructure has high multiplier effects. According to the Economic Survey for 2025-26, for every rupee spent on creating infrastructure, GDP increases by Rs 2.5 to Rs 3.5.

“Infrastructure continues to be central to India’s growth strategy, with public capital expenditure following a sustained upward trajectory since FY15 and gaining further momentum in recent years. Large-scale investments across roads, railways, ports, power, aviation and digital infrastructure have strengthened connectivity, expanded capacity and improved logistics efficiency, generating strong multiplier effects for growth and productivity,” the Survey said.

The ongoing Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed corridor will open in a phased manner, with the Surat-Bilimora stretch followed by Vapi-Surat, Vapi–Ahmedabad and the Thane-Ahmedabad sections. The entire corridor will be operational by 2029.

The high -speed projects are also cost and time intensive. The cost of the first Bullet train project has almost doubled to Rs 1.98 lakh crore. The total estimated cost at the beginning of the project was Rs 1.08 lakh crore. The ambitious project has been delayed by four years due to issues including land acquisition and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dheeraj Mishra
Dheeraj Mishra is a Principal Correspondent with the Business Bureau of The Indian Express.

 

Kevin Warsh
Trump repeatedly clashed with Jerome Powell over interest rates. Will his Fed pick, Kevin Warsh, cut rates?
flat
The Ultimate Escape Artists: 10 animals that can 'flatten' their bodies to fit anywhere
Apple acquisition
Apple’s second-largest acquisition isn’t about the iPhone, but entering a market it hasn’t set foot in yet
