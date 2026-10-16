Graphs, Data, Perspectives | Why bond yields are rising in all major countries — except China

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Globally, yields are going up because inflation rates are rising and investors are demanding better returns for the money they lend. China's inflation story, however, is very different. Here's why.

Written by: Udit Misra
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 16, 2026 07:47 PM IST
China's 10 year government bond yield holds at 1.67% as of Oct.16, 2026 (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)China's 10 year government bond yield holds at 1.67% as of Oct.16, 2026 (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
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Government bonds are the most risk-free investments one can make in any economy. After all, everyone expects the government to pay back its debt. The yields refer to the returns an investor can expect to earn by lending money to the government.

But as government bonds are traded among investors, their prices fluctuate, and so do their yields. If a bond’s price falls, its yield rises, and vice-versa.

Simply put, rising bond yields signal higher borrowing costs for governments and, by extension, higher interest rates for all borrowers in the economy, since lending to the government is the safest bet. Higher costs are expected to drag down economic growth.

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Source: IMF Source: IMF

The chart alongside shows how remarkable the shift has been since the start of the US-Iran war at the end of February. For instance, the yield on US 10-year bonds — that is, bonds through which the US government borrows money for 10 years — has increased by 125 basis points. Given that trillions of dollars of government bonds exchange hands everyday, even such seemingly minuscule changes have huge consequences.

One exception: China

In sharp contrast to all others, government bond yields have actually fallen in China, which is not only the world’s second largest economy but single-handedly rivals the size of the euro-zone economy.

A large part of the concern about rising bond yields globally has been about the rising cost of borrowing for all the governments concerned. From that perspective, it may seem like a boon that the Chinese government’s borrowing costs are coming down.

Also Read | Graphs, Data, Perspectives | Can the Chinese yuan displace the US dollar?

But there is a flipside as well.

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Falling bond yields are a cause of deep concern since they signal a weak domestic economy in China’s case. To understand that one needs to understand why bond yields are falling in China to begin with.

Why are bond yields falling in China?

Globally, yields are going up because inflation rates are rising in every country and investors are demanding better returns for the money they lend, even as central banks raise interest rates to contain inflation.

But in China, the domestic inflation rate has been absolutely flat; in fact, there are phases when China has experienced deflation. Deflation is when prices actually fall from one year to another.

China’s inflation rate in 2025 was 0% — meaning that prices did not change at all over their 2024 levels. In both 2024 and 2023, the inflation rate for consumers was 0.2%.

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Even now, with all the increased prices of oil and supply disruptions, the inflation rate is only expected to inch up to 1% in 2026.

Since inflation is low, there is no reason for China’s central bank to raise interest rates for short-term lending.

Why is China’s inflation rate low?

This has two main reasons.

One, China’s growth rate has moderated quite sharply over the past decade. Gone are the days of double-digit real GDP growth rates. In such a booming economy, inflation tends to run hot. Over the past few years 4% to 5% is the new normal.

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Moreover, unlike most other economies where growth happens on the back of the consumption demand of citizens, in China, growth is driven by exports — that is, the consumption demand of foreigners for China’s goods. The Chinese by themselves do not consume as much as their policymakers would want them to.

Also Read | How China’s economy dwarfs that of other BRICS nations, in 4 charts

As a result, there is a glut of savings within China with not many attractive avenues to invest in; the property market used to absorb savings but it has been in a slump as well. Furthermore, there are massive restrictions on investing outside China.

As such, most Chinese savings flow towards buying safe government bonds. As more and more people buy government bonds, the bond prices rise and yields plummet.

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Udit Misra
Udit Misra

Udit Misra is Senior Associate Editor at The Indian Express. Misra has reported on the Indian economy and policy landscape for the past two decades. He holds a Master’s degree in Economics from the Delhi School of Economics and is a Chevening South Asia Journalism Fellow from the University of Westminster. Misra is known for explanatory journalism and is a trusted voice among readers not just for simplifying complex economic concepts but also making sense of economic news both in India and abroad. Professional Focus He writes three regular columns for the publication. ExplainSpeaking: A weekly explanatory column that answers the most important questions surrounding the economic and policy developments. GDP (Graphs, Data, Perspectives): Another weekly column that uses interesting charts and data to provide perspective on an issue dominating the news during the week. Book, Line & Thinker: A fortnightly column that for reviewing books, both new and old. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent work focuses heavily on the weakening Indian Rupee, the global impact of U.S. economic policy under Donald Trump, and long-term domestic growth projections: Currency and Macroeconomics: "GDP: Anatomy of rupee weakness against the dollar" (Dec 19, 2025) — Investigating why the Rupee remains weak despite India's status as a fast-growing economy. "GDP: Amid the rupee's fall, how investors are shunning the Indian economy" (Dec 5, 2025). "Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences 2025: How the winners explained economic growth" (Oct 13, 2025). Global Geopolitics and Trade: "Has the US already lost to China? Trump's policies and the shifting global order" (Dec 8, 2025). "The Great Sanctions Hack: Why economic sanctions don't work the way we expect" (Nov 23, 2025) — Based on former RBI Governor Urjit Patel's new book. "ExplainSpeaking: How Trump's tariffs have run into an affordability crisis" (Nov 20, 2025). Domestic Policy and Data: "GDP: New labour codes and opportunity for India's weakest states" (Nov 28, 2025). "ExplainSpeaking | Piyush Goyal says India will be a $30 trillion economy in 25 years: Decoding the projections" (Oct 30, 2025) — A critical look at the feasibility of high-growth targets. "GDP: Examining latest GST collections, and where different states stand" (Nov 7, 2025). International Economic Comparisons: "GDP: What ails Germany, world's third-largest economy, and how it could grow" (Nov 14, 2025). "On the loss of Europe's competitive edge" (Oct 17, 2025). Signature Style Udit Misra is known his calm, data-driven, explanation-first economics journalism. He avoids ideological posturing, and writes with the aim of raising the standard of public discourse by providing readers with clarity and understanding of the ground realities. You can follow him on X (formerly Twitter) at @ieuditmisra           ... Read More

 

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