Benchmark 10-year bond yields rise on record borrowing plan announced in Budget

The sell-off followed the Finance Minister’s announcement on Sunday of a larger-than-expected gross market borrowing of Rs 17.2 lakh crore through dated securities for FY27, a 17 per cent increase over the previous year.

Written by: George Mathew
4 min readMumbaiFeb 3, 2026 08:28 AM IST
bondUnion Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her team during the post budget press conference in New Delhi on Sunday. (Express Photo - Tashi Tobgyal)
Make us preferred source on Google

The bond market reacted sharply on Monday as the benchmark 10-year government bond yield climbed to its highest level in more than a year, a day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget and announced a record gross borrowing plan for 2026–27.

The 10-year yield rose by as much as 8 basis points to 6.78 per cent, its highest since January 17, 2025, and marked the steepest intraday rise since August 29, 2025. Over the past month, the yield has increased by 17 basis points. The yield closed with a gain of 6.77 per cent, still up by 7 bps. Rising yields signal falling bond prices, reflecting selling pressure from investors.

The sell-off followed the Finance Minister’s announcement on Sunday of a larger-than-expected gross market borrowing of Rs 17.2 lakh crore through dated securities for FY27, a 17 per cent increase over the previous year. “The higher gross borrowing target of Rs 17.2 lakh crore is the key variable to watch and could keep government bond yields under mild pressure in the near term until supply dynamics become clearer,” said Saurav Ghosh, co-founder of Jiraaf, a bond market platform.

Trigger for the surge in yields

Higher yields indicate rising funding costs across the financial system. As yields climb, the government must offer higher returns to attract investors, increasing its borrowing costs. This, in turn, puts upward pressure on interest rates across the banking system, affecting loans, deposits, and overall liquidity conditions.

Analysts say the rise in yields reflects expectations of sticky inflation and the possibility that interest rates may remain elevated or even rise further. Persistently higher yields can intensify upward pressure on interest rates and may also prompt a shift in savings from bank fixed deposits to sovereign bonds, as the yield gap widens in favour of government securities.

Also in Explained | FM announces panel to review banking sector, move aimed at strengthening banking system

The bond market is awaiting the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy on Friday for further guidance on the yield movement. The market expects RBI liquidity support to keep bond yields in check, according to Amit Modani, Senior Fund Manager, Shriram AMC.

Impact on bond investors

Rising yields typically mean investors expect higher interest rates ahead and therefore sell bonds they already hold. Since bond prices move inversely to yields, higher rates reduce the market value of existing bonds, leading to potential capital losses for investors who exit before maturity.

Story continues below this ad

Debt investors are likely to feel the impact. As bond prices fall, the net asset values (NAVs) of debt mutual funds, especially those with significant exposure to government securities, tend to decline. Corporate bonds, which are priced at a spread over government securities, also come under pressure as benchmark yields rise.

Bond yields represent the annual return an investor expects to earn by holding a security until maturity, taking into account both interest payments and the principal repayment relative to the purchase price. Because bond prices and yields move in opposite directions, a rise in yields automatically translates into lower bond prices in the secondary market.

Higher bond yields can also have spillover effects on equity markets, as rising interest rates increase financing costs for companies and make fixed-income investments relatively more attractive, potentially dampening equity valuations.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Explained
What does this Budget have for individual taxpayers?
Budget
Union Budget 2026 Explained Live: Govt to continue capex heavy lifting
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the Union Budget 2026 today.
Push for Rare Earth Corridors in Odisha, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh
Rare Earth Corridors
In Budget's capex push, focus on Railways and roads continues
Railways
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Growth remains priority, looking at more PSU divestment: FM
Growth remains priority, looking at more PSU divestment: FM Sitharaman
Communal flare-up in a Chhattisgarh village: 6 homes torched, cops injured during rescue operation
Communal flare-up in a Chhattisgarh village: 6 homes torched, cops injured during rescue operation
Muzaffar Ali
'Not all horses run in a race; some are worshipped': Muzaffar Ali on why Bollywood can’t make films like Umrao Jaan anymore
Rani Mukerji
Move over Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan -- it’s Rani Mukerji, Shefali Shah, Kajol taking over Bollywood’s cop universe
The comedian found out from cyber experts that his phone had been infected with Pegasus
YouTube satirist mocked Saudi Royals, London court ordered kingdom to pay him $4.1 million, find out what happened in between
Mehl Nariyawala, the co-founder and President of Matic Robots, took to X and shared screenshots of the email exchange
Indian-origin entrepreneur shares how one cold email to a CEO transformed his career: 'He responded in an hour'
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pakistan boycott India match: How does it affect their path to Super 8s of T20 World Cup?
Indian Chess Grandmasters Arjun Erigaisi, D. Gukesh and R. Praggnanandhaa. (PHOTO: FIDE/FILE)
India’s top players are playing too much chess and missing out on originality
This is no island story. Epstein files are about the nature of collective power
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: Epstein Files aren't an 'island story'. They are about the nature of collective power
Budget
What does this Budget have for individual taxpayers?
Elephants
Why elephants’ feet, not the ears, are their most powerful sensory tool
Claude
Users increasingly likely to follow AI chatbot’s advice without question, Anthropic study finds
Advertisement
Must Read
Pakistan boycott India match: How does it affect their path to Super 8s of T20 World Cup?
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
India’s top players are playing too much chess and missing out on originality
Indian Chess Grandmasters Arjun Erigaisi, D. Gukesh and R. Praggnanandhaa. (PHOTO: FIDE/FILE)
Indian Super League 2025/26: Drop of 95 percent in per-match valuation as FanCode gets exclusive media rights for upcoming season
Indian Super League fanCode
Users increasingly likely to follow AI chatbot’s advice without question, Anthropic study finds
Claude
Under investor pressure, Oracle may cut 30,000 jobs to bankroll AI infrastructure: Report
Oracle CEO Larry Ellison
Apple’s first foldable iPhone might be a flip-style device instead of book design: Report
Galaxy Z Flip 5
Why elephants’ feet, not the ears, are their most powerful sensory tool
Elephants
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
YouTube satirist mocked Saudi Royals, London court ordered kingdom to pay him $4.1 million, find out what happened in between
The comedian found out from cyber experts that his phone had been infected with Pegasus
Indian-origin entrepreneur shares how one cold email to a CEO transformed his career: 'He responded in an hour'
Mehl Nariyawala, the co-founder and President of Matic Robots, took to X and shared screenshots of the email exchange
Watch: Japanese volleyball star Yuji Nishida’s dramatic court-side apology goes viral after serve hits staffer
He went on to slip rapidly across the court towards her and lowered his head in a dramatic apology
Men in red SUV chase family car, make obscene gesture; video emerges: ‘zero tolerance for this garbage'
Responding to the post, the Noida police shared photographs of the arrested accused
Ghosts of the mountains: Rare video of stunning snow leopard family in Ladakh surfaces online; watch
Snow leopard's habitat in the country ranges across the trans-Himalayan region
EXPRESS OPINION
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: Epstein Files aren't an 'island story'. They are about the nature of collective power
This is no island story. Epstein files are about the nature of collective power
Yogendra Yadav writes: Hiding in row over UGC Regulations is a deep fault line, social, ideological and political
Yogendra Yadav writes: Hiding in row over UGC Regulations is a deep fault line, social, ideological and political
In a turbulent world, India and Europe provide an anchor
Pact with EU is not about compulsion but compatibility
Feb 03: Latest News
Advertisement