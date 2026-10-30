Binance security breach: How ‘biggest-ever’ hack happened, its impact on Indian crypto market

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, was hit by a massive security breach, which led the exchange to freeze assets worth $3 billion as it continues to assess and investigate the incident. The total impact so far, as estimated by the company, could exceed $6 billion in what is considered to be the biggest-ever hack to date. The incident caused panic in the crypto market, leading to sharp falls in the prices of several cryptocurrencies.

“Binance’s initial investigation suggests that the security incident may involve a compromised DevOps engineer’s laptop, which allowed an attacker to gain access to a service container and submit unauthorised withdrawal transactions,” the company said in a post on the social media platform X. In a later tweet, the company said that it had “uncovered additional points of breach”.

Binance’s initial investigation suggests that the security incident may involve a compromised DevOps engineer’s laptop, which allowed an attacker to gain access to a service container and submit unauthorized withdrawal transactions. We have found no evidence of any wallet private key leak. We will share a detailed technical post-mortem once the investigation is complete and the facts are fully verified. The estimated total impact sits at around $6.3B. We have worked with blockchain partners to freeze affected assets, with ~$3 billion frozen on-chain so far.

Binance will cover all losses from the SAFU fund and the company’s funds. User funds are safe. We will also publish an updated Proof of Reserves once the remediation is complete. As an immediate precaution, Binance has: – temporarily suspended deposits and withdrawals while security checks are completed;

– revoked the affected address authorisation;

– engaged law enforcement and blockchain intelligence partners to trace and recover funds. Our teams are working around the clock to resolve this issue safely and thoroughly. We are working closely with our law enforcement partners to confirm the identity of these criminals and bring them to justice. Please rely only on official Binance channels for updates. Please feel free to contact Binance Customer Support if you have any further questions. https://t.co/ywB2mKFy0p — Binance (@binance) October 30, 2026

“We have found no evidence of any wallet private key leak. We will share a detailed technical post-mortem once the investigation is complete and the facts are fully verified. The estimated total impact sits at around $6.3B. We have worked with blockchain partners to freeze affected assets, with ~$3 billion frozen on-chain so far,” the exchange said.

Here’s what to know about what caused the Binance hack, its consequences, and its impact on Indian crypto market investors.

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What caused the Binance security breach?

An industry executive, on the condition of anonymity, told The Indian Express: “In this case, the attackers gained access to the pathway through which transactions and information flow. The wallet was unaffected. However, with this access, the attackers could instruct the wallet to execute transactions.”

“However, once you gain access to the DevOps system, you can identify other access points too. So, it is important to see how quickly you can contain the breach,” the executive said.

Consequences of the Binance hack

When a player as large as Binance suffers a security breach, it causes pandemonium across the crypto market. Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, plunged 4.5% on Thursday (October 29), hitting its lowest level since September. Ethereum slumped 5%. Other major cryptocurrencies also saw similar sell-offs. Many of these currencies recovered slightly on Friday.

The panic was further fuelled by fears that this could be the biggest crypto breach in history. “When a player as big as Binance is hit, it affects sentiment across the industry. And this is not the first time they have been hit,” another industry executive said.

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Binance, however, assured users that the company would cover the losses caused by the breach from the SAFU fund and the company’s funds, and had introduced a set of precautionary measures to deal with the situation. SAFU, or the Secure Asset Fund for Users, is an emergency insurance reserve Binance established in July 2018 to protect user assets during extreme events, such as platform hacks or security breaches.

The company said it had revoked the authorisation of the network responsible for the breach and had informed law enforcement agencies and blockchain intelligence platforms to trace and recover the funds.

It had also temporarily suspended deposits and withdrawals. However, in a subsequent post, it clarified that deposits would remain unaffected, while withdrawals would remain paused and could resume within 48 hours as “our team completes a security revamp of the withdrawal service and its related addresses”.

The $3 billion in blocked funds represents assets frozen by the exchange and other entities, including blockchain-enabled platforms Tether and Circle, which the attackers could otherwise have accessed.

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Co-founder Changpeng Zhao, who no longer runs the company but remains its largest shareholder, wrote on X: “User funds are safe! It does look like a hack on Binance. Appreciate the quick freeze from Tether (~$971m) and Circle (~$823m).”

User funds are safe! It does look like a hack on Binance. Appreciate the quick freeze from Tether (~$971m) and Circle (~$823m). I don’t manage Binance (.com) anymore, but as a shareholder, I expect all user funds will be fully covered. — CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) October 29, 2026

Past incidents

This, incidentally, is not the first time Binance has faced a cyber breach or threat. In 2019, the exchange had around 7,000 bitcoins, valued at approximately $40 million, stolen after attackers used a combination of viruses and phishing techniques. The exchange did not recover any meaningful portion of the stolen amount and covered the losses using its SAFU funds.

Then, in 2022, a bug allowed attackers to arbitrarily mint bitcoins worth $570 million using forged proofs and flaws in the proof-verification algorithm. Most of the amount minted by the attackers, however, was recovered by the exchange.

The industry’s biggest breach occurred when North Korea’s state-backed cyber threat organisation, the Lazarus Group, stole around $1.5 billion from Bybit last year through spoofing. Only a small portion of the stolen amount was recovered.

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Impact of Binance hack on Indian crypto market

The impact on crypto investors in India could be significant, as Binance has frozen some transactions on its platform.

“India currently has around 100 million users, out of which 80-90% have direct or indirect exposure to Binance. It provides the vast majority of the liquidity in the Indian crypto market. Even Indian exchanges like CoinDCX have exposure to the exchange,” one of the industry executives mentioned above said.

CoinDCX, for example, issued a note on Friday (October 30) restricting new futures positions after the incident came to light.

Meanwhile, it has been a tough week for the Indian crypto market. In a separate incident, the Enforcement Directorate searched three premises in Bengaluru and Madhya Pradesh while investigating RPFAS Technologies, which operates the crypto exchanges Mudrex and Saber Money. The case concerns alleged cross-border money transfers worth Rs 4,600 crore through the platform.

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While the allegations are serious, executives said that the two cases should be viewed separately and that neither would have any bearing on the other.