Bank deposits will earn more interest: Why is competition for retail money intensifying?

Savers, pensioners and depositors have a reason to smile. In a flurry of announcements, banks have started hiking retail deposit rates by up to 65 basis points, following the Reserve Bank of India’s move to increase the repo rate by 35 basis points last week. Real interest rates – rates adjusted for inflation – have turned positive for many deposit tenors after nearly three years.

Preparing for UPSC? Use CRACKUPSC20 code here to get an extra 20% discount on Indian Express subscription.

Who has increased deposit rates and by how much?

Several banks have made similar announcements, with a minimum increase of 50 bps, or half a percentage point.

* SBI has raised the interest rate on retail term deposits between 1 year to less than 2 years by 65 basis points to 6.75 per cent from 6.1 per cent. On deposits maturing between 2 years and less than 3 years, the bank has increased the interest rates by 50 bps to 6.75 per cent as against 6.25 per cent.

* ESAF Small Finance Bank raised the deposit rate on “one year one day to less than 2 years” by 65 basis points to 7.25 per cent.

* Kotak Mahindra Bank has hiked interest rate by 50 bps to 7 per cent for different tenors between 390 days and 23 months from December 13 onward.

* HDFC Bank has hiked the interest rate on deposits of 1 year to less than 15 months to 6.5 per cent from 6.1 per cent earlier. On deposits of 15 months to less than 18 months, the rate has been revised up by 60 bps to 7 per cent.

Advertisement

Why have the banks taken these steps?

With credit offtake rising by 17.2 per cent, banks are in an intense race to mobilise deposits to support credit growth. “Deposit rate war is clearly brewing up… we have been telling this time and again that the gap between deposit growth and loan growth is very high and it’s just a matter of time before deposit rates start inching up rapidly,” Macquarie Research said in a recent report.

“We believe, with deposit growth running well below loan growth and deposit rates inching up rapidly, margins will peak out by Q3 FY23 and will start heading down in Q4 FY23,” it said.

Does this mean that rates will go up further?

Deposits rates are expected to go up even further due to rising policy rates, intense competition between banks for sourcing deposits, elevated credit offtake, widening credit deposit gap, lower liquidity in the market and inflation, according to Care Ratings.

Advertisement

In the last seven months, the Reserve Bank has hiked the repo rate by a cumulative 225 basis points to tame retail inflation, raising the cost of funds for banks. With retail inflation declining to 5.88 per cent in November, the RBI is likely to reduce the quantum of Repo rate hike to 25 bps or even pause at the current level of 6.25 per cent in the next policy review. “We expect the RBI to tighten monetary policy further if inflation stays elevated,” Crisil said.

What is the size of the deposits market?

Deposits stood at Rs 172.9 lakh crore for the fortnight that ended November 18, 2022, registering a growth of 9.6% year-on-year. Meanwhile, in absolute terms, bank deposits have increased by Rs 15.2 lakh crore over the last twelve months.

The time deposits (fixed deposits) grew by 9.2% y-o-y, while demand deposits (savings bank deposit) rose by 12.7% in the reporting fortnight at 8.5% and 20.5% y-o-y, respectively, reported in the fortnight ended November 19, 2021.