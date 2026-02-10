How India’s US deal tariff advantage over Bangladesh vanished overnight

Trade deals signed by Bangladesh and India further assume significance as ties between New Delhi and Dhaka have soured in the last few months.

Written by: Ravi Dutta Mishra
6 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 10, 2026 01:05 PM IST
Stocks of textile exporters, including Gokaldas Exports, KPR Mill, Arvind Pearl Global Industries, declined up to 5% on Tuesday following the US-Bangladesh agreement.Stocks of textile exporters, including Gokaldas Exports, KPR Mill, Arvind Pearl Global Industries, declined up to 5% on Tuesday following the US-Bangladesh agreement. (File photo)
Days after India signed a trade deal with the United States, Bangladesh on Tuesday (February 10) agreed to a host of steep American demands.

They include commitments to purchasing $3.5 billion of US agriculture products, like wheat, soy, cotton, and corn, $15 billion worth of energy products in 15 years, and procuring aircraft in lieu of zero reciprocal tariffs on certain textile and apparel goods. Washington has also lowered reciprocal tariffs on Dhaka to 19%, while its tariffs on India have been reduced to 18%.

Why textiles matter to Bangladesh

Dhaka, which is in the midst of a general election, sprang into action after a slew of Indian trade deals with the UK, US and EU that will particularly benefit labour-intensive sectors such as the textile and footwear sectors. This is concerning for Bangladesh as it is the second-largest textile exporter in the world after China. The sector is also Dhaka’s key foreign exchange earner.

“The United States commits to establishing a mechanism that will allow for certain textile and apparel goods from Bangladesh to receive a zero reciprocal tariff rate. This mechanism will provide that a to-be-specified volume of apparel and textile imports from Bangladesh can enter the United States at this reduced tariff rate, but this volume shall be determined in relation to the quantity of exports of textiles, e.g. U.S.-produced cotton and man-made fibre textile inputs, from the United States,” the Bangladesh-US joint statement said.

Higher imports of raw materials, especially cotton, from the US could be a concern for India, which is Bangladesh’s biggest supplier currently.

Push for more deals

Bangladesh is also pushing for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the European Union after India gained a competitive edge in the textile sector with a trade agreement with the European bloc and the UK. In 2024, India accounted for around 5% of EU’s textile and apparel imports, while China led the pack (28%), followed by Bangladesh (22%), Turkey (11%), Vietnam (6%), and India.

Bangladesh Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, on February 1, called for an early start to FTA negotiations with the European Union, after graduating from Least Developed Country (LDC) status. The change of status will result in the country losing a few trade concessions.

International trade expert and former trade negotiator Abhijit Das said, “Till late last night, we were under the impression that we would be able to expand our exports of textiles and clothing to the United States because we would be facing a reciprocal tariff of 18% whereas some of our competitors, such as Bangladesh, would face 19%, some of the others, such as Vietnam, would face 20%, etc.

Today, we see an announcement from the White House which says that Bangladesh and the US have reached a deal whereby, in respect of textiles, the US will bring down reciprocal tariffs to zero, subject to quota. The size of the quota is not known, but what is quite likely to happen is that the perceived tariff advantage, which we imagined we would have over Bangladesh by about one percentage point, gets reversed into a tariff disadvantage of 18% compared to Bangladesh.”

Stocks of textile exporters, including Gokaldas Exports, KPR Mill, Arvind Pearl Global Industries, declined up to 5% on Tuesday following the US-Bangladesh agreement.

Low in India-Bangladesh ties

Trade deals signed by Bangladesh and India further assume significance as ties between New Delhi and Dhaka have soured in the last few months. In April last year, New Delhi terminated the transhipment facility for Bangladesh’s export cargo. In 2020, India had permitted the transhipment of export cargo from Bangladesh to third countries using Indian Land Customs Stations en route to Indian ports and airports, to enable smooth trade flows for Bangladesh’s exports to countries such as Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar.

This came after Yunus had remarked that with Northeast India being “landlocked”, Dhaka was the “only guardian of the ocean for all this region”. This statement was widely interpreted as an attempt by Dhaka to assert its leverage over access to the Northeast — a matter of concern for Delhi. Yunus’s efforts to portray Beijing as a new strategic partner had further complicated the already tense India-Bangladesh relationship.

“The seven states of eastern India, known as the Seven Sisters, are a landlocked region. They have no direct access to the ocean,” Yunus said. “We are the only guardians of the ocean for this entire region. This opens up a huge opportunity. It could become an extension of the Chinese economy — build things, produce things, market things, bring goods to China and export them to the rest of the world,” he added.

The North-Eastern states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura and Sikkim collectively have a 1,596 km long international border with Bangladesh, 1,395 km border with China, 1,640 km border with Myanmar, 455 km border with Bhutan and 97 km border with Nepal, but are only connected with the rest of India through a 22 km strip of land called the ‘Chicken Neck’ corridor.

Over the last decade-and-a-half, India sought to engage with the Sheikh Hasina government in Dhaka to open pathways to the Northeast via Bangladesh. However, after Hasina’s ouster and the installation of an interim government led by Yunus, these plans have fallen through.

Ravi Dutta Mishra
Ravi Dutta Mishra

Ravi Dutta Mishra is a Principal Correspondent with The Indian Express, specializing in economic policy and financial regulations. With over five years of experience in business journalism, he provides critical coverage of the frameworks that govern India's commercial landscape. Expertise & Focus Areas: Mishra’s reporting concentrates on the intersection of government policy and market operations. His core beats include: Trade & Commerce: Analysis of India's import-export trends, trade agreements, and commercial policies. Banking & Finance: Covering regulatory changes and policy decisions affecting the banking sector. Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, Mishra built a robust portfolio working with some of India's leading financial news organizations. His background includes tenures at: Mint CNBC-TV18 This diverse experience across both print and broadcast media has equipped him with a holistic understanding of financial storytelling and news cycles. Find all stories by Ravi Dutta Mishra here ... Read More

 

