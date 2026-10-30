Who is Bahram Vakil, the corporate lawyer set to succeed Noel Tata at Trent?

The appointment of Bahram N Vakil as chairman of retail major Trent Ltd marks an interesting leadership transition at one of the Tata Group’s most prominent consumer-facing businesses. The move comes at a time when tensions between the Tata Sons board and Tata Trusts, led by Noel Tata, have intensified over control of the group.

Unlike his predecessor, Noel Tata, whose career has been closely associated with building and expanding the group’s retail operations, Vakil comes from the world of corporate law, financial restructuring and insolvency. Trent is one of India’s leading retail chains, with a market capitalisation of Rs 1.63 lakh crore.

The Trent board has appointed Vakil as chairman with effect from November 12, following Noel Tata’s decision to step down on November 11, after nearly three decades of association with the company.

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Vakil joined the board of Tata Investment Corporation in March 2025 as vice-chairman and independent director. His name had also figured among the possible candidates for a position on the Tata Sons board during discussions on board vacancies.

A legal mind

Vakil is best known as the co-founder of AZB & Partners, one of India’s leading law firms. A founding partner of the firm, he is among the country’s foremost lawyers in restructuring, infrastructure and project finance. International legal publications have consistently recognised him as a leading practitioner in restructuring and project finance.

The World’s Leading Lawyers for Business describes Vakil as a gregarious and hard-headed lawyer, valued by clients for his “smart, reliable and practical advice”.

Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata. (File) Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata. (File)

Chambers & Partners Global has highlighted his negotiating skills, stating that “he adds value in negotiations, ensuring both parties see the other’s point of view”.

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Vakil holds an LL.M. from Columbia University and is a member of the New York State Bar.

“We’ve been right at the forefront of restructuring the bankruptcy codes and the policy and legislative changes in the laws. The Government and institutions like the RBI and SEBI turn to us often because of our reputation and the integrity of our lawyers, knowing that we will have an India focus, with no agenda for a particular client or industry,” Vakil was quoted as saying by AZB & Partners.

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“Bahram is very macro in his approach, which is of huge value to clients when they want to see the big picture. His understanding of global economies is insightful, and has always helped the firm navigate crisis,” a senior lawyer said about him.

Experience in insolvency

Vakil’s experience in restructuring and bankruptcy includes advising distressed funds, insolvency professionals, and domestic and international banks. His work has also involved some of the large stressed accounts referred by the RBI for insolvency resolution.

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He was a member of the Insolvency Law Academy’s Thought Committee on Bank Insolvency in 2023 and served on the expert committee tasked with recommending reforms to arbitration law. Vakil also chaired the ASSOCHAM (Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India) National Council on Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code and Valuation in 2023.

His other institutional roles include membership of the Reserve Bank of India’s Task Force on the Development of the Secondary Market for Corporate Loans, the Financial Sector Legislative Reforms Committee, the SEBI Advisory Group (2011), and the UK Sinha Committee’s Working Group on Foreign Investment in India (2010).