scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

Why scrapping Air Suvidha will provide relief to passengers travelling to India

The abolition of the Air Suvidha mandate is in sync with the times; Covid-19 has entered an endemic stage mainly on the back of vaccination coverage.

A UK national arrives at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International airport in New Delhi in December 2021. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna, File)

Starting Tuesday (November 22), passengers travelling to India no longer need to fill forms and upload negative RT-PCR tests on the government’s Air Suvidha portal. The doing away of this pre-embarkation requirement is likely to come as a relief for international fliers. It is in sync with the times, as Covid-19 has entered an endemic stage mainly on the back of vaccination coverage.

What was the Air Suvidha requirement?

The Air Suvidha portal was launched in August 2020 through which international passengers had to mandatority submit details of their journey and Covid vaccination or testing status. The pre-arrival self-registration portal also enabled authorities to ascertain whether a person was arriving from a high-risk region.

Late last year, as the Omicron variant of Covid-19 spread, the Union Health Ministry mandated submitting details on the portal, including passengers’ 14 day travel history and negative RT-PCR test reports to map if the traveller was arriving from an ‘at-risk’ country.

ExplainSpeaking |Why the world is bullish about the Indian economy

What was the criticism against Air Suvidha?

There was no pushback when Covid infections were rising, international passenger numbers were low, and there was a risk of India importing a new variant of the virus from abroad.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Development of Great Nicobar: strategic imperative and ecological concernsPremium
Development of Great Nicobar: strategic imperative and ecological concerns
Beneath the lustre of Statue of Unity, some dark spots for BJPPremium
Beneath the lustre of Statue of Unity, some dark spots for BJP
Delhi Confidential: BJP brings out the big guns ahead of Delhi’s MC...Premium
Delhi Confidential: BJP brings out the big guns ahead of Delhi’s MC...
In 30 months, RBI fines Rs 73 cr in 48 cases, but no details on bank viol...Premium
In 30 months, RBI fines Rs 73 cr in 48 cases, but no details on bank viol...

However, when the number of international passengers started to increase after India lifted its two-year ban on regular international flights on March 27, 2022, the travel requirement was seen as an impediment by many. A part of the reason was that the system was not able to cope with the increased number of international passengers after regular international flights were restored.

Travellers complained of not being able to upload Covid negative certificates, and that it took hours for passengers to get an Air Suvidha acknowledgment certificate, which was mandated for travel. Systems were updated but that was not enough to ease the pain of fliers.

When did India start the process to abolish Air Suvidha?

A plea was made around the time regular international flights started in March and was pursued seriously only around June. There was a divide within the government too over the issue of its abolition. While the Aviation and Tourism ministries were of the view that the requirement should be abolished, the Health ministry was reluctant and favoured its continuation since there was a risk of India importing new variants.

Advertisement

Requests by the Tourism and Aviation ministries were not accepted in June, but the ministries were assured that a review would be done around August to abolish the Air Suvidha requirement.

Best of Explained
Click here for more

So has India removed all Covid restrictions for fliers?

The abolition of Air Suvidha is the last Covid restriction to go.

Last week, the government removed the mandatory requirement of wearing face masks on board aircraft. India’s Covid-era restrictions included limiting the number of domestic flights, ban on regular international flights, fare restrictions, no meal service on board, etc. The path towards bringing normalcy in the aviation sector took flight primarily after Jyotiraditya Scindia took charge as Aviation minister in July 2021.

First published on: 22-11-2022 at 10:48:23 am
Next Story

The massacre at club Q was only a matter of time

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Explained
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
EXPRESS OPINION
Nov 22: Latest News
Advertisement