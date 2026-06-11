AI 171 crash anniversary: What AAIB might reveal about India’s deadliest aviation disaster in decades

Friday will mark the first anniversary of the deadly Air India flight AI 171 crash, claiming 260 lives—241 of the 242 people on board and another 19 on the ground—in what was the worst aviation disaster involving an Indian airliner in four decades. All eyes are now on the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) as the one-year mark in aviation accidents is the time when, as per international norms, agencies probing an aircraft accident are expected to reveal their findings.

The two primary theories about the likely causes of the Boeing 787-8 crash include pilot action—first widely reported in Western media—and a catastrophic electrical or systems failure, which has found support among India’s pilot community, a section of aviation safety experts, and even a few Boeing whistleblowers. The trigger for the crash, as identified in the AAIB’s preliminary report released after a month of the accident, was the transitioning of both the engine fuel control switches from RUN to CUTOFF position almost immediately after liftoff from the Ahmedabad airport runway.

How did the switches—which control the flow of jet fuel to the engines—transition and whether this was done by a pilot, or happened due to a major electrical or systems issue, are the critical questions that are on the minds of the victims’ kin, the global aviation community and stakeholders, and the travelling public at large. Needless to say that the AI 171 investigation report could have global ramifications. But it remains to be seen if the AAIB will indeed offer any clarity on the likely cause of fuel shut-off by the crash anniversary.

There are indications that the AAIB might not be able to furnish the full investigation report by June 12, and could instead issue an interim report or even just a status update on the accident’s anniversary. As per recent reports by Reuters and Bloomberg, the final report is expected to be delayed by a few months as the detailed technical analysis of the ill-fated aircraft’s engines is yet to be completed in the US.

According to experts, there is no compulsion on the AAIB to release the final report by June 12. In fact, there is no hard deadline, given air crash investigations can be extremely complicated and long-drawn exercises, sometimes taking multiple years. The AI 171 investigation, too, is being seen as a complex and time-consuming exercise.

Global norms on air crash report timelines

For the past year, the AAIB and other wings of the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) have been extremely tight-lipped about the status of the AI 171 crash investigation, save for the preliminary report and a couple of press releases to clarify or deny Western news reports based on leaks in the US or Europe. In the run-up to the first anniversary of the crash, too, there is silence on what exactly the AAIB might put out, and in what form.

As per the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) Annex 13, which lists international standards and recommended practices for aircraft accident investigations, the final investigation report should be made public “as soon as possible and, if possible, within twelve months”.

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“If the report cannot be made publicly available within twelve months, the State conducting the investigation shall make an interim statement publicly available on each anniversary of the occurrence, detailing the progress of the investigation and any safety issues raised,” the ICAO Annex 13 says.

Complex air crash probes require detailed analysis of flight data, cockpit recordings, maintenance records, crew training histories, aircraft systems, manufacturing documentation, and simulator testing. Investigators also have to coordinate with various international stakeholders, including plane makers, engine manufacturers, and also foreign investigation agencies. In the case of AI 171, the AAIB has received technical support from the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) as the plane and its engines were manufactured in the US.

Notably, amid speculation that the AAIB might release an interim report listing additional findings in the probe, pilots’ body Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has urged the probe agency to not issue any interim report and only issue the final report when it is ready. FIP has been strongly opposed to the theory that the crash was a result of human action, and has been insisting that the tragedy appears to have been caused by technical issues with the aircraft. The pilots’ association feels that an interim report, while the investigation is still on, could fuel conspiracy theories and speculation, something that was evident after the preliminary report was released last July.

“It is earnestly requested that the ICAO Annex 13 does not stipulate that the investigative agency needs to submit an ‘INTERIM REPORT’. The INTERIM REPORT will lead to greater confusion and speculations. Such an action could be detrimental to the investigations being done by the AAIB. Moreover, such a report cannot be conclusive due to further investigations being carried out. Thus, please do not take out the INTERIM REPORT in the overall interest of SAFETY,” FIP President CS Randhawa wrote in a June 5 letter to AAIB Director General GVG Yugandhar.

AI 171 preliminary report, speculation, and theories

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The preliminary findings narrowed the probe’s focus to the transitioning of the fuel control switches. It said that the accident occurred after both engines of the aircraft were starved of fuel as both its engine fuel control switches transitioned from ‘RUN’ to ‘CUTOFF’ position within a second of each other, moments after the plane became airborne.

The preliminary report mentioned that in the cockpit voice recording, one of the pilots was heard asking the other why he cut off the fuel, to which the other pilot responded saying he did not. There has been speculation on whether the switches were flipped by one of the pilots—inadvertently or otherwise—or whether the transition signal to the system was due to a technical, mechanical or software issue. The AAIB report did not state that either of the pilots physically flipped the switches, just that they transitioned from ‘RUN’ to ‘CUTOFF’.

As the preliminary report didn’t include the detailed transcript of the pilots’ conversation, the selective exchange it mentioned had many believing that it implicitly pointed a finger at the flight crew, particularly the flight’s captain Sumeet Sabharwal, a highly experienced pilot. Pilot suicide theories also started doing rounds, despite assurances from the AAIB and the government that all aspects and possible causes were being thoroughly examined.

Even months after the crash and the publication of the preliminary report, some Western news outlets reported that the probe is purportedly zeroing in on deliberate action by one of the pilots. As recently as February, the AAIB pushed back publicly against the narrative that the preliminary report has sufficiently established deliberate pilot action as the cause of the crash. The rebuttal came close on the heels of a report in Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, which said that Indian investigators “are preparing to write in their final report that the plane crashed because one of the pilots turned off the two fuel switches”.

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Pilot bodies, including the FIP, raised strong objections to the preliminary report and the insinuations that followed, as did some aviation experts. The FIP and Sumeet Sabharwal’s father Pushkar Raj Sabharwal also filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court, challenging the fairness of the AAIB probe, apart from demanding that the government should initiate a judicial investigation into the crash, instead of relying on the AAIB probe.

Some aviation safety experts and pilot associations have said that the accident appeared to be a result of a catastrophic electrical or systems failure, and those possibilities must be investigated thoroughly. Some safety experts have claimed that their independent analysis suggests that the aircraft may have suffered a major electrical failure as it took off, which could have shut fuel supply to the engines, and the flight data recorder would have recorded it as the fuel control switches moving to the CUTOFF position even if they didn’t actually move physically.

Moreover, a US-based aviation safety advocacy group claimed in January that the aircraft that crashed in Ahmedabad on June 12 had experienced a number of engineering, manufacturing, quality, and maintenance problems in its service life of 11 years, leading to electrical systems failures. In a whistleblower report to the US Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations (PSI), the Foundation for Aviation Safety (FAS) alleged that critical safety concerns pertaining to the Boeing 787 aircraft fleet persist.

The campaign group also suggested that “latent defects” could be a cause of the accident and remain a concern. A latent defect is a “hidden flaw in an aircraft’s design, manufacturing, or maintenance that can remain undetected for years until triggered, potentially causing sudden cascading failures and a catastrophe,” it said.