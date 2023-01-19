Adani’s mega FPO: Price band, discount, and what the proceeds will be used for 

As the ports-to-energy conglomerate is looking to foray into new areas, it is planning to use the proceeds of this fund-raise for capital expenditure in certain ventures and also to repay debt of its few businesses.

Of the total fund raised from the FPO, the company will invest Rs 10,869 crore in capital expenditure for green hydrogen system, airports and construction of greenfield expressway. Last year, Adani had said his group will invest over $70 billion the energy transition space. Debt repayment: The Gautam Adani-led company will also use another Rs 4,165 crore for repayment of debt of its three subsidiaries , Adani Airport Holdings Ltd, Adani Road Transport Ltd , and Mundra Solar Ltd.

What is the price band?

The company has fixed the floor price of the FPO at Rs 3,112 per equity share, a 13 per cent discount over Wednesday’s closing price of Rs 3,595.35 apiece on BSE. The price band of the issue has been set at Rs 3,112-3,726 per share.

However, the company’s shares were trading lower by 3.90 per cent at Rs 3,455.10 intra-day on the BSE on Thursday (January 19).

What is there for retail investors?

The company is offering a discount of Rs 64 per share to retail investors.

What is the minimum bid lot?

The minimum bid lot in the FPO is four shares and in multiples of four shares thereafter, the company said in a filing to exchanges.