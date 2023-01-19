Adani’s mega FPO: Price band, discount, and what the proceeds will be used for 

On Wednesday (January 18), Adani Enterprises filed a red herring prospectus with capital markets regulator SEBI for its Rs 20,000 crore follow-on public offer (FPO). The FPO, the largest in the country, will open for subscription on January 27 and close on January 31.
An FPO, also known as secondary offering, is a process by which an existing company listed on stock exchanges issues new shares to existing shareholders as well as to new investors.
What will the proceeds be used for?
As the ports-to-energy conglomerate is looking to foray into new areas, it is planning to use the proceeds of this fund-raise for capital expenditure in certain ventures and also to repay debt of its few businesses.
What is the price band?
The company has fixed the floor price of the FPO at Rs 3,112 per equity share, a 13 per cent discount over Wednesday’s closing price of Rs 3,595.35 apiece on BSE. The price band of the issue has been set at Rs 3,112-3,726 per share.
However, the company’s shares were trading lower by 3.90 per cent at Rs 3,455.10 intra-day on the BSE on Thursday (January 19).
What is there for retail investors?
The company is offering a discount of Rs 64 per share to retail investors.
What is the minimum bid lot?
The minimum bid lot in the FPO is four shares and in multiples of four shares thereafter, the company said in a filing to exchanges.