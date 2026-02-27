As more Indians move to cities, 16th Finance Commission gives a boost to urban governance

The 16th Finance Commission (FC) has provided a boost to urban local governments, shows its latest report tabled in Parliament on February 1.

The FC is a Constitutional body that provides recommendations about how India’s Centre and state governments should divide tax revenues. It is reconstituted every five years and provides a fresh set of recommendations. Since the 10th FC, which was the first one after India adopted a third tier of government — urban local bodies and the rural panchayats — each FC has provided grants to these government structures.

The latest FC, the 16th, has sharply increased the proportion of grants for urban local governments to 45% from the previous FC’s 36% allotment and the 13th FC’s 26% allotment. In absolute numbers, the 16th FC recommends Rs 3.56 lakh crore in grants to urban local bodies — over two times more than 15th FC’s Rs 1.55-lakh crore grant and a 15-fold rise over the 13th FC’s grant.