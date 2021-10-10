Explained: Dr AQ Khan, ‘stealer’ of nuclear secrets, but a hero in Pakistan

Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, who died in Islamabad on Sunday (October 10) of Covid-19-related complications at the age of 85, was revered in Pakistan as the “father” of the country’s “atom bomb”.

In popular lore, he is eulogised as the man responsible for single-handedly ensuring that Pakistan became a nuclear weapons country, and thus saved it from India’s nuclear weapons.

The international shame he brought Pakistan for running a rogue nuclear network and proliferating for personal profit, did not dent his stature at all.

Instead, the man who was born in Bhopal in 1936 and whose family migrated to Pakistan during Partition, was seen as a patriot, the victim of an international conspiracy to rob Pakistan of its nuclear jewels, and to defame the country.

Khan’s grateful nation honoured him with the titles of Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Order of Excellence, Pakistan’s highest civilian honour) and Mohsin-e-Pakistan (Benefactor of Pakistan).

Sahibzada Yaqub Khan, (L) former Pakistani foreign minister, greets top nuclear scientist Abdul Qadeer Khan (R) at a reception in Islamabad April 15, 1998. (Reuters)

Stealer of nuclear secrets

In 2004, under American pressure, Pakistan’s then military ruler General Pervez Musharraf was forced to take action against Khan. Musharraf denounced Khan in strong language in an address to the nation.

That was followed by the nuclear physicist — he was a metallurgical engineer to begin with — appearing on national television and making a public confession that he had clandestinely sold nuclear know-how and parts to North Korea, Libya and Iran.

This dramatic event, and his house arrest in Islamabad thereafter shocked and hurt the Pakistani street.

Bhutto’s handpicked man

Khan became part of then Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s secret plans to acquire nuclear weapons in the 1970s, even while he was in the Netherlands, where he was working for a uranium enrichment plant. He was suspected of stealing centrifuge parts and enrichment know-how at the time, but before any action could be taken against him, he returned home in 1976 to join Pakistan’s atomic programme officially.

Although he is now identified as the man who single-handedly built Pakistan’s bomb, the reality is more complex. His colleagues at the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission disputed his credentials and knowledge as a nuclear physicist, and he was reportedly not the leader of the team that tested Pakistan’s nuclear device in May 1998 after India carried out its tests in Pokharan — even though he was present at the test site in Chagai.

Abdul Qadeer Khan (C) is surrounded by policeman and lawyers after addressing lawyers convention in Rawalpindi near Islamabad on January 9, 2010. (Reuters)

The ‘secret’ Pakistani bomb

But Pakistan was suspected of having nuclear weapons even before the retaliatory 1998 test. In 1987, Khan told the veteran Indian journalist Kuldip Nayar in an interview: “America knows it. What the CIA has been saying about our possessing the bomb is correct, and so is the speculation of some foreign newspapers. They told us Pakistan could never produce the bomb and they doubted my capabilities. But they know we have it.”

Nayar asked him why Pakistan had not announced this achievement. Khan replied: “Is it necessary? America has threatened to cut off all its aid.”

Khan’s house arrest in 2004 came after the US confronted Musharraf with evidence of the proliferation activities of the “A Q Khan network”. Khan later retracted the confession and said he had been forced to make it.

Rehabilitation after Musharraf

After President Musharraf stepped down in August 2008, the Bhopal-born Pakistan scientist petitioned the Islamabad High Court for his release. The PPP government, which had been elected to power just months earlier, had already come under tremendous pressure to release him. In 2009, the court declared him a “free citizen,” but only after it had brokered a “secret agreement” between him and the government. The court barred either side from making the details public.

The details of the agreement were contained in a US diplomatic cable leaked by Wikileaks in 2011.

Under the agreement, Khan had agreed to a number of conditions, including not travelling outside Islamabad without informing the authorities well in advance, not travelling abroad, and submitting names of visitors to his home for vetting.

The leaked cable reported that then Interior Secretary Kamal Shah had assuring the US Ambassador then “that the Government of Pakistan retains full powers to ensure that Khan remains under tight control”. Shah said that the house arrest from 2004 onward was “extrajudicial”, and that the court’s decision had given the government “legal cover”.

He expressed the hope that “the terms of the court decision would reassure the international community, especially the US, that Khan remained neutralised as a potential proliferation threat”.

Within minutes of becoming a “free citizen”, Khan held an impromptu press conference outside his home in Islamabad’s E-7 sector. He later took to writing a column in the Pakistani daily The News.

Khan’s final years

In 2019, Khan moved a fundamental rights petition in the Supreme Court of Pakistan against the restrictions on his free travel across the country. During hearings earlier this year, counsel for Khan complained that he was not being allowed to meet his relatives and friends.

The court asked the government to get a list of the people that Khan wanted to meet, and to resolve the matter. The judge described Khan as the “Mohsin (benefactor) of Pakistan”, and said he should be well cared for.

The case was still being heard when Khan contracted Covid. He was moved to the military hospital in Rawalpindi, from where he was discharged after recovering from the virus.