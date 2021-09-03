Explained: Double vaccination halves risk of long Covid

A STUDY by researchers at King’s College London, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases, has found that in the unlikely event of catching Covid after being double vaccinated, the risk of long Covid-19 was reduced by almost half. There were also fewer hospitalisations (73% less likely) and lower burden of acute symptoms (31% less likely) among those fully vaccinated.

The researchers analysed data from participants logging their symptoms, tests and vaccines on the UK ZOE COVID Symptom Study app between December 8, 2020 and July 4, 2021, including 1,240,009 (first dose) and 971,504 (second dose) vaccinated UK adults.

In a press release detailing the findings, King’s College London listed the following:

The nature of the most common symptoms were similar to unvaccinated adults — loss of smell, cough, fever, headaches, and fatigue. All these were milder and less frequently reported by those vaccinated, and they were half as likely to get multiple symptoms in the first week of illness.

Sneezing was the only symptom which was more commonly reported in vaccinated people with Covid-19.

People living in most deprived areas were at greater risk of infection after a single vaccination.

While age on its own was not a risk factor, individuals who had certain health conditions — such as frailty — were up to two times more likely to contract Covid infection after vaccination, and of getting sick.

Source: King’s College London