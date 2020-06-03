Explained: Do’s and Don’ts for Cyclone Nisarga 

Cyclone Nisarga: Trees uprooted in Mumbai. Cyclone Nisarga: Trees uprooted in Mumbai.

As Maharashtra braces itself for the arrival of Cyclone Nisarga, which is expected to make landfall close to Alibagh in Raigad district later today, the office of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has released a list of do’s and don’ts to ensure the safety of citizens. Follow Cyclone Nisarga LIVE Updates

According to the Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) latest bulletin, the cyclone lay 95 km south-southwest of Alibagh, 150 km south-southwest of Mumbai and 380 km south-southwest of Surat (Gujarat). It is expected to make landfall between 1 PM and 4 PM today. Around 15,000 people have been evacuated from Maharashtra’s Raigad district, which is just about 100 km south of Mumbai. The Indian Navy and teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are on standby for possible rescue and relief operations.

The list, released by the CMO earlier today, urges residents to stay away from windows, avoid large roof spaces like auditoriums and malls and to keep an emergency kit ready. It also asks citizens to keep off the roads and refrain from spreading rumours. Fishermen have been instructed not to venture out in the sea during the cyclone.

Here is the full list of Do’s

Loose things outside the house should be tied or moved indoors

Seal important documents and jewellery in a plastic bag

Regularly inspect battery operated as well as reserve power systems

Pay attention to the official instructions on television and radio

Charge emergency lights, phones and power banks

If you do not live in a mud house, choose a part of the house as an emergency shelter and practice how all members of the house will use the space during a cyclone

Keep an emergency kit ready

Stay away from windows, close some windows and keep some open so that the pressure is maintained

Stay at the centre of the room, stay away from corners as debris often accumulates there

Hide under strong furniture such as a stool or heavy table or desk, and hold it tight

Use your hands to protect your head and neck

Avoid large roof spaces such as auditoriums and shopping malls.

If you find an open space and there is enough time, find right shelter in the nearest pit or pasture.

Relocate to a pre-determined or administration-determined location.

Disconnect the power supply of all non-emergency equipment and tools.

Store drinking water in a clean place

Help people trapped or injured. Provide first aid, as needed.

Check for air leaks. If you smell gas or hear a leaking sound, immediately open the windows and exit the building. If possible, turn off the gas valve and report to the gas company.

Check for damage to electrical equipment. If you notice sparks, exposed wires, or burning smells of rubber, disconnect the main power supply and call an electrician.

Help those in need of special help like children, physically challenged, elderly, neighbours.

Fishermen should keep a radio set with extra batteries handy.

Fishermen should keep boats and rafts tied up in a safe place.

Here is the full list of Don’ts

Don’t spread or believe in rumours

Do not attempt to drive or ride any vehicle during the cyclone

Stay away from damaged buildings

Do not move injured people unless it is absolutely safe to do so. It may cause more harm

Do not allow oil and other flammable substances to spill. Clean them immediately.

Fishermen should not venture out in the sea.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Navy, Coast Guard, District Administration and State Disaster Response Force have made pre-emptive deployment in coastal Maharashtra, especially with focus on Raigad district where Cyclone Nisarga expected to make landfall and Mumbai. Here are some of the Do’s and Don’ts as advised by NDRF officials to be followed in areas likely to be hit by the cyclonic storm.

Don’ts

# Do not panic

# Do not believe, spread/forward rumours or non-authentic messages

# Do not come out of houses unless extremely necessary.

# If you leave house on foot or on vehicle do not stand near trees, poles, bridges, weak structures

# Fishermen are advised against venturing into sea

Do’s

# If you reside very close to coastline, move to the shelter homes designated by district administration or shift to relative/friends’ house for the time being. Follow social distancing norms in shelter homes.

# If possible, keep all electrical appliances off during the peak storm. Adhere to instructions by local authorities on electrical and gas appliances.

# Follow only the authentic source of information for news, weather updates.

# Keep emergency supply of dry clothes, dry food items ready. Keep important documents in waterproof bags.

# Keep update and adhere to any directions from the local administration.

What should be expected for those in path of Cyclone Nisarga ?

– Winds raging between 90 – 110 km / hr at the time of landfall.

– Heavy to very heavy rainfall with squally winds at the time of landfall and upto two hours till the storm crosses the locality.

– Extensive damage to thatched roofed houses, homes with tinned roof and asbestos sheets.

– Dislodging of roofs and temporary shelters.

– Leaking roofs, wet walls and breaking of glass panes of windows, leading to splintering of small glass pieces.

– Inundation of low lying areas, parking spaces and fields.

– Storm surge could bring saline water to farms.

– Disruption to power and telecommunications lines due to strong winds.

– Disconnection of satellite TV, internet and cellular phone services.

– Uprooting of trees and felling of weak branches, causing road closures.

– Temporary disruption to rail and air travel.

