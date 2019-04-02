Explained: Digital morphing wing, what can it mean for future aircraft?

A team of engineers has designed a radical kind of airplane wing, assembled from hundreds of tiny identical pieces. The “digital morphing” wing can change shape to control the plane’s flight. The new approach to wing construction could afford greater flexibility in the design and manufacturing of future aircraft, say the researchers, including from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and NASA, who have published their concept in the journal Smart Materials and Structures.

Conventional wings require separate movable surfaces to control the roll and pitch of the plane. The new assembly system, on the other hand, makes it possible to deform the whole wing, or parts of it. This is important because each stage of a flight — takeoff and landing, cruising, manoeuvring etc — has its different set of optimal wing parameters. A conventional wing is a compromise that is not optimised for any of these stages, and therefore sacrifices efficiency, the researchers point out. A constantly deformable wing, however, could provide a much better approximation than a conventional wing of the best configuration for each stage.

The team has designed a system that automatically responds to changes in the wing’s aerodynamic loading conditions by shifting its shape — a sort of self-adjusting, passive wing-reconfiguration process. The wing is made deformable by incorporating a mix of stiff and flexible components in its structure. These tiny sub-assemblies are bolted together to form an open, lightweight lattice framework. The framework is then covered with a thin layer of similar polymer material. The result is a wing that is much lighter, and thus much more energy-efficient, than those with conventional designs.

The researchers explain that the structure, comprising thousands of tiny triangles of matchstick-like struts, is composed mostly of empty space; therefore, it forms a mechanical “metamaterial” that combines the structural stiffness of a rubber-like polymer and the extreme lightness and low density of an aerogel.

The most intelligent minds have been known to make stupid decisions. “As a rule, I have found that the greater brain a man has, and the better he is educated, the easier it has been to mystify him,” the magician Harry Houdini told the author Arthur Conan Doyle. This is the argument that science writer David Robson makes in his new book — smart people are not only just as prone to making mistakes as everyone else; they may be even more susceptible to them.

The Intelligence Trap: Why Smart People Do Stupid Things and How to Make Wiser Decisions is packed with research, historical case studies, and stories. In an article in Australian Finance Review describing his book, Robson cites the example of Conan Doyle, who used to visit mediums, and Houdini, who tried to convince him that these were tricksters. Conan Doyle then came up with a theory that his friend must be a paranormal being, Robson writes. As The Guardian points out in its review, there is evidence that smarter people may sometimes be more vulnerable to certain ideas, since their greater brainpower allows them to rationalise their incorrect beliefs.

In addition to examples of this, The Intelligence Trap also comes with practical advice. Robson shows how to build a cognitive toolkit to avoid mistakes and protect against misinformation and fake news. “For any issue that strikes at the core of who we are, greater brainpower may simply serve to preserve that identity at the expense of the truth. This new understanding of misinformation should change the way we go about debunking falsehoods,” The Guardian review says.