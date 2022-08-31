Explained: All about Delhi reverting to its old liquor policy from Sept 1

The Aam Aadmi Party’s most ambitious Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 which brought in big discounts for consumers was scrapped on July 31 amid allegations of corruption and irregularities in the drafting and implementation of the policy. After scrapping the new policy, the Delhi government decided to bring back the ‘old excise regime ‘ that was in force before November 17 last year.

Now from September 1, Thursday, the old excise regime will come into effect again, and will continue for the next six months till a new policy replaces it for the next financial year.

What changes at Delhi liquor stores from September 1?

All L-7 retail vends – 250 in number – run by private players will be closed, and will not be allowed to open/run for next six months till the government arrives at a decision regarding private players. Also, all discounts and offers like buy one, get one free, two-plus-three on MRP of liquor price will be discontinued and the dry days in the national capital will one again go up from 3 to 21.

Only government liquor shops will open for the next six months. These shops will be run the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC), Delhi Consumer’s Cooperative Wholesale Store (DCCWS) and Department of Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation (DSCSC).

How many shops will be opened on day one?

Around 300 shops will be opened across the city on the first day of the re-launch of the old excise regime. By the end of the first seven days, a total 500 shops will be functional across the city. The price will not increase but may slightly come down as the existing import fee of Rs 45 per nine bottles, 1% VAT and 1% retail fee will go. Officials said the prices will not increase.

However, the liquor vends at the arrival and departure terminal of Delhi airport will take a few more weeks to open.

“The work is on and the Delhi Tourism department will open shops at the airport soon. Once NOC and other procedural requirements from airport authorities are over, shops will open,” an officer revealed.

How many shops will be opened by December?

By December-end, 200 more shops will open including in the airport area, NDMC zone and Delhi Cantonment area. Besides, six to eight premium vends for selling foreign liquor brands will open in malls and shopping complexes in September, and 12 more by the end of this year. In total, Delhi will have 700 liquor shops by the end of 2022.

Officials said that the stock for the first week has arrived. The consumption of liquor in Delhi is 12-13 lakh bottles per day, and the department says it has enough stock for the first week.

More than 300 brands have been registered and will be available.

The excise department will also launch its own exclusive mobile app – ‘Aabkari’ — from September.

Liquor consumers can download the app from Google Play Store, and the iOS version will also be available.

The app will show availability of various brands of liquor in Delhi; list of retail vends with its locality; information about dry days; bottle scanner tool to check genuineness of liquor. The app will be available in both English and Hindi.