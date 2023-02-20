Takeaways from Aero India

Over 200 agreements worth around Rs 80,000 crore were signed during the 2023 edition of Aero India, India’s biggest aviation exhibition, that ended on Friday. Some 800 defence companies took part in the show, 700 of which were Indian.

More than 80 countries were present at the five-day event, at which India sought to sharpen its self-reliance message, and made export pitches for indigenous military platforms, equipment and weapon systems to several participating countries.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed defence ministers and deputy defence ministers from 27 countries at the Defence Ministers’ Conclave on the sidelines of the event.

Companies from Russia, the US, UK, France, Israel, and Brazil also displayed their military platforms and weapon systems at the show.

Russia measured, US very visible

Russia, which has been at war for almost a year now, registered its usual measured presence at the exhibition — with Rosoboronexport, United Aircraft Corporation, Almaz-Antey Air, and Space Defense Corporation putting up stalls.

Rosoboronexport exhibited armaments and military hardware, including the fifth-generation Su-57E multirole fighter, Checkmate light tactical aircraft, IL-76MD-90A(E) military transport aircraft, and Su-35, Su-30, and MiG-35D fighter aircraft, besides a range of military helicopters, UAVs, anti-drone systems, and air defence systems.

However, none of these aircraft were flown in to participate in the aerial demonstration.

Advertisement

The United States, by contrast, had a high-voltage presence, with its leading defence companies and largest-ever delegation, and through aerial demonstrations and static display of its latest aircraft.

The US government put up a debut display of two fifth-generation fighters being used by its air force — the supersonic F-35A Lightning II and F-35A Joint Strike Fighter multirole jets. Two B-1B Lancer bombers flew — the second visit of the aircraft to the biennial show.

Companies such as Aero Metals Alliance, Astronautics Corporation of America, Boeing, GE Aerospace, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc, Hi-Tech Import Export Corporation, Jonal Laboratories, Kallman Worldwide, Lockheed Martin, Pratt & Whitney, and TW Metals LLC displayed a range of offerings.

Advertisement

Lockheed Martin presented the F-21 fighter, C-130J transport aircraft, MH-60R “Romeo” multi-mission helicopter, JAVELIN weapon system, and S-92 multirole helicopter.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of External Affairs had said the US was reviewing a licence application from engine manufacturer General Electric (GE) to jointly produce jet engines for the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mk2 and the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), which are currently under development.

Behind the large US presence

The large US delegation and the decision to fly in their latest aircraft carry a strategic and geopolitical signal. The bulk of India’s military equipment is from Russia, which is under Western sanctions due to the war in Ukraine — and the US would like to wean India away from its dependence on Moscow, and to woo the Indian military establishment through partnership opportunities in defence projects.

While an F-35 stealth aircraft gave an aerial demonstration during the event, there was no word from the US on whether it is looking to offer the jet to India, which is working on its own fifth generation AMCA.

India has been seeking to expand its defence import basket in recent years — among its big-ticket purchases are the Rafale fighters from France, and Chinook and Apache helicopters, M777 lightweight howitzers, and SiG-Sauer rifles from the US. India’s indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant is powered by American GE Marine engines.

Advertisement

However, India also has bought the S-400 surface to air missile system from Russia and has set up a joint venture with Russia at Amethi in Uttar Pradesh to make AK-203 rifles.

UK, France, and Israel

Several British, French, and Israeli defence companies pitched a range of equipment and partnerships to the Indian military.

Advertisement

The UK Minister for Defence Procurement Alex Chalk led a delegation of government and military representatives and the defence industry, including manufacturing giants such as Rolls Royce, BAE Systems, MBDA UK, and Collins Aerospace.

While Rolls Royce is looking to design and develop engines for the AMCA in the future by sharing of the IP, BAE Systems said in a statement that it would work with the Bangalore-based technology group NewSpace Research and Technologies to explore opportunities for collaboration in next generation uncrewed systems and associated technologies.

Israel Aerospace Industries showcased models of the Heron Mk 2 and Heron TP UAVs — the former is already in use with the Indian armed forces. It also entered into an agreement with Bharat Electronics Limited to produce the LORA (long-range artillery) surface to surface missile system in India. HAL and Israel’s Elta Systems Limited signed an agreement for cooperation on future business in Maritime Patrol Radar (MPR) for Indian platforms.

Among the French firms present at the event were Dassault Aviation — which showcased the Rafale and its marine version, and the Falcon 2000 aircraft — and Safran. HAL and Safran Helicopter Engines signed an agreement for work share to form a joint venture for design, development, manufacture and life-time support of helicopter engines.

The Swedish aerospace and defence company Saab was present to pitch its advanced fighter aircraft Gripen E for India’s multirole fighter aircraft (MRFA) programme.

Brazil’s Embraer showcased the C-390 Millennium as a potential replacement for the IAF’s AN-32 transport aircraft.

India’s export pitch

With India pushing its self-reliance plans, including earmarking 75 per cent of the capital budget for 2023-24 for domestic procurements, almost all foreign companies spoke about the Make in India programme, and joint development and co-production in India.

Among the 700 Indian companies at the event were a range of startups displaying niche technologies and innovative solutions for the military.

Advertisement

During the inaugural ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India will target an increase in defence exports to $5 billion by 2024-25 from the $1.5 billion at present.

India is in talks with several countries, including Argentina and Egypt, to sell the LCA Tejas, the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), and the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile. In the future, India will also look at exporting the indigenous HTT-40 training aircraft, the Light Utility Helicopters, and the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), alongside the Mk2 version of the LCA Tejas.