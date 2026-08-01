Yale to Cambridge, how Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ has revived academic, cultural interest in Homer’s work

How does Homer’s glory-seeking hero, Odysseus, resist the urge to tell the cyclops Polyphemus his real name in the screen version? Why is he portrayed as more of a guilt-ridden war veteran than the complicated trickster that he was? And why is he shown patting his loyal dog Argus after his return when he doesn’t do so in the poem?

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has sparked plenty of debate online over how it interprets and diverges from Homer’s 3,000-year-old epic, with viewers dissecting every scene. The film, however, has sparked such a renewed level of interest in the ancient Greek epic that many researchers and academicians are viewing it as a moment of cultural renaissance.

The Homeric homecoming is paving way for a different kind of homecoming — tailored courses, screenings of adaptations, free access to ancient literature and Greek research — in leading universities across the world, even as the film’s box office momentum shows no sign of slowing two weeks after release.

Academic interest

The University of Cambridge in the UK has opened up its research collection on The Odyssey till September 30. Terming Nolan’s cinematic adaptation as a “significant cultural milestone”, Cambridge faculty have also scheduled a webinar on August 4, titled ‘Cambridge Classicists React to Nolan’s Odyssey’, that will explore how the film reframes ancient narratives, the challenges of translating Bronze Age oral poetry into a visual medium, what Nolan’s creative choices reveal about the current cultural relationship with the ancient world, and what the academics thought of the movie on a personal level.

The interest in Nolan’s adaptation even preceded its release. Last spring, Yale University’s Benedek Kruchió taught a course called Odyssean Receptions: A Journey Through the History of Literature and Film. In the course, he traced Odyssean influences through the history of literature and film — right from ancient epics and poetry to modern film adaptations such as the Coen Brothers’ O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Kruchió, Assistant Professor of Classics at Yale, will teach this course again in a year. “It’s going to be accompanied by a series of film screenings that are open to the public. And I’m developing another course that brings together ancient literature and film, which will investigate the relationship between Hollywood storytelling and ancient literary genres,” he told The Indian Express.

Nolan’s adaptation is his favourite apart from films that engage more loosely with Homer, such as Jean-Luc Godard’s Contempt (1963) and O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2001).

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“Other exciting examples are Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) and Mario Camerini’s Ulysses (1954). But it’s also worth branching out into contemporary literature and reading Alice Oswald’s magnificent poem Nobody and László Krasznahorkai’s novella Chasing Homer (both 2019),” Kruchió said in an e-mail.

Meanwhile, the University of Manchester in the UK has partnered with Universal Pictures to showcase a rare 1,700-year-old parchment of the poem, one of the earliest surviving versions.

The ‘Manchester Odyssey’, now on display at the University of Manchester. Wikimedia Commons The ‘Manchester Odyssey’, now on display at the University of Manchester. Wikimedia Commons

The University of Cincinnati in Ohio, US, in a recent article highlighted the role of its archaeologist, Carl Blegen, who had helped unearth the city of Troy — a central location in Homer’s works — during excavations he led between 1932 and 1938. The University’s website has a digital archive chronicling discoveries and daily life at the site through hundreds of photographs.

“In both the movie and Homer’s epic poem, Odysseus’ son Telemachus visits the Palace of Nestor to learn more about his father’s disappearance after the Trojan War. UC’s Blegen discovered the palace while conducting excavations at Pylos, Greece in 1939,” the article says, adding that his work revealed its throne room, wall paintings and a trove of tablets in the Mycenaean Greek language.

The poem vs the film

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Amid this flurry of academic activity, there are also the inevitable comparisons between Nolan’s film and Homer’s epic.

Kruchió, who specialises in Greek literature from the imperial period and late antiquity, said the film presents a vision of Odysseus very different from Homer’s — Nolan’s hero is less of a trickster and master of words, not so much a curious adventurer than a weathered war veteran with post-traumatic stress disorder.

The University of Oxford’s Armand D’Angour, Professor of Classical Languages and Literature at the Faculty of Classics, has written a critique examining what happens to Homer’s most cunning hero when he is transposed into a “big-studio adventure film”. Princeton University’s Chair of Classics Department, Barbara Graziosi, spoke with Boston University’s public radio platform, WBUR, about the accuracy of Nolan’s film.

But some of the most trenchant criticism, perhaps, has come from Emily Wilson — the University of Pennsylvania professor known for her celebrated and simple translation of The Odyssey which Nolan took inspiration from.

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In an article for the London Review of Books (LRB), she argues that the film strips the epic of everything that makes it great. “It has nothing convincing to say about time, memory, history, war, or about the relationship between one warrior’s glorious return and the lives of his family, adversaries, comrades, friends and neighbours,” she wrote.

Nolan had said that his $250-million production was shaped by the iconic opening line of Wilson’s translation: “Tell me about a complicated man.” Wilson’s LRB review is pointedly titled ‘An Uncomplicated Man’.

Wilson makes a good point when she highlights that Nolan’s method is highly selective, Kruchió said, adding that many key episodes and characters are missing from the film. “But I don’t think this is a bad thing at all: adaptations that take creative liberties can be exciting, and in my view, Nolan has given us a thought-provoking Odyssey that grapples with big topics such as the rupture of cultural memory and a civilization in crisis,” he said.

Renewed interest

The increase in public interest in Homer’s Odyssey can be measured by the rise in sales of print books as well as audiobooks. Over 8,000 print copies of The Odyssey were sold in the UK in the week of the movie’s release, taking the total so far this year to 47,000, a 95% year-on-year increase, according to NielsenIQ BookData cited by the BBC.

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Circana BookScan, in a recent post, shared data about sales of all editions rising 76% year-to-date, following a 42% growth in 2025 versus 2024 after the film was announced in December 2024.

So, why does Odyssey still resonate even after 3,000 years? Kruchió said many of the Odyssey’s key themes concern the timeless human experience — war, love, revenge, travel, and curiosity, going out and mapping the world. “And then, what it means to be civilized and mortal. As a cunning and ingenuous hero, Odysseus is a really compelling character. And let’s not forget that Homer is a masterful narrator. The Odyssey is a compelling read, full of plot twists and suspense.”