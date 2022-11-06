Why Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen’s art collection is expected to raise $1 billion

Expected to raise at least $1 billion, 150 masterpieces from the late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen’s art collection that includes a Van Gogh and Gustav Klimt, will come under the hammer at a Christie’s sale on November 9 and 10 at the Rockefeller Centre in New York.

If estimates prove correct, the auction will be exceeding the record set in May 2022 by the $922 million Macklowe collection as the largest sale in auction history. Allen’s lots span over 500 years and count among them significant works of artists such as Paul Cezanne, David Hockney, Georges Seurat and Jasper Johns. We look at the significance of the auction, how it got its value and how Allen built it over the years.

Who was Paul Allen?

Also the founder of the Allen Institute for Brain Science and the Institute for Cell Science, in 1997 he bought the Seattle Seahawks, a National Football League team. Known to be philanthropic, in 2010 he signed the Giving Pledge, donating a significant part of his wealth to charitable initiatives, including those focussing on wildlife conservation and brain-cancer research. As directed by Allen, all proceeds from the art auction too would be donated to charity.

How the valuable art collection was built

Allen started collecting art in the early 1990s and personally selected all the works, not depending on an art advisor as is the case with most wealthy collectors. He often acquired directly from artists — including Jasper Johns and Georgia O’Keeffe — and private collectors, and bid on the phone during auctions. Spanning over 500 years of art history, his collection has numerous masterpieces that were often anonymously loaned to museums and touring exhibitions. Anything from this collection was rarely sold.

The art aficionado also opened Seattle’s Museum of Pop Culture in 2000 and founded the Seattle Art Fair.

Some of the highlights from the sale