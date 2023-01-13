Lisa Marie Presley: Daughter of a ‘King’, married to another

Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of Elvis Presley, died on Thursday (January 12) night in Calabasas, California, a representative of her mother Priscilla Presley said.

Lisa Marie had received medical attention earlier in the day, but no details were immediately available.

Lisa Marie was born to the King of Rock and Roll in 1968, and was only 9 years old when Elvis died at the age of 42. She lived frequently with Elvis after her parents divorced in 1973, and subsequently became heir to his legendary home Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee.

Lisa Marie was a musician herself, although she never reached close to the dizzying cultural influence that her father had. She released three albums, To Whom It May Concern (2003), Now What (2005), and Storm & Grace (2012) and some non-album singles. She had not been musically active in recent years.

Elvis remained a giant presence in Lisa Marie’s life. Her obituary published in The New York Times recalled that she spoke about her father at the Golden Globes on January 10 — praising Austin Butler, winner of the lead acting award for drama, for his performance in Bad Luhrmann’s biopic ‘Elvis’ — and that she had visited Graceland on January 8 for what would have been Elvis’s 88th birthday.

Elvis was extremely fond of his daughter, and The NYT obit mentioned that he had once flown her out to Idaho after she had said she had never seen snow, and that he had named his private jet the ‘Lisa Marie’.

In 2018, she sang along with a recording of Elvis in the title track of Where No One Stands Alone, an archival compilation of numbers from Elvis’s gospel albums How Great Art Thou and He Touched Me.

Elvis Presley poses with wife Priscilla and daughter Lisa Marie, in a room at Baptist hospital in Memphis, Tenn., on Feb. 5, 1968. (AP/PTI Photo) Elvis Presley poses with wife Priscilla and daughter Lisa Marie, in a room at Baptist hospital in Memphis, Tenn., on Feb. 5, 1968. (AP/PTI Photo)

Wife of Michael Jackson

From 1994 to 1996, Lisa Marie was married to the other pop icon and great cultural influencer of the last century, Michael Jackson. The King of Pop had been accused of child sexual molestation the previous year, and the marriage, which lasted a year and a half, was generally viewed with scepticism. This was a turbulent time in Jackson’s career and life, as he became increasingly dependent on drugs. Several years later, Lisa Marie told Oprah Winfrey that she had attempted to reconcile with Jackson for four years after their divorce in 1996.

In August 2002, Lisa Marie married actor Nicolas Cage who, however, filed for divorce a little more than three months later. In 2006, she married her guitarist and music producer Michael Lockwood, and filed for divorce in 2016. All through these marriages, she remained close to her bandmate and first husband Danny Keough, to whom she was married from 1988 to 1994. She had a daughter and a son with Keough, and fraternal twin girls with Lockwood.