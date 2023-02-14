scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Advertisement

Valentine’s Day: Who was Saint Valentine’s, what is the story behind the celebrations?

Valentine, who died in 270 AD, was canonised by the Roman Catholic Church, as he may have also served as a priest who helped Christian couples get married in secret. And the legend grew.

valentines day cardIn ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’, Shakespeare makes a reference to Valentine’s Day. (Photo via Wikimedia Commons)
Listen to this article
Valentine’s Day: Who was Saint Valentine’s, what is the story behind the celebrations?
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Valentine’s Day has become a symbol for both celebrating the idea of romantic love and criticisms from a variety of angles, such as its impact on Non-Western cultures and increasing commercialisation.

And while a certain Saint Valentine’s is known for being associated with the day, its origins also have a darker side.

Who was Saint Valentine’s?

Saint Valentine is believed to be a third-century Roman Catholic priest, who died on February 14 in 270 AD. It is said that he defied emperors’ orders and secretly married couples. Soldiers were not allowed to get married because the emperor thought single men were more devoted fighters. Valentine disagreed with the idea. For this defiance, he was beheaded by Emperor Claudius II Gothicus.

But this is not the only theory and another reference to weddings is found. Allegedly, it was an attempt by the Church to spread its influence over Lupercalia, an ancient Roman festival held around the same time. The Roman celebration honoured Faunus, the god of agriculture, as well as Romulus and Remus, the Roman founders. Men would pick names of women from a box, and they would become a couple through the event.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: MP Danish Ali has the last grievance
Delhi Confidential: MP Danish Ali has the last grievance
5 Questions | Nihal Chand: ‘Sriganganagar home to 5 lakh Sikhs, no ...
5 Questions | Nihal Chand: ‘Sriganganagar home to 5 lakh Sikhs, no ...
80 hours after Turkey quake, how NDRF found 6-year-old — with Julie’s help
80 hours after Turkey quake, how NDRF found 6-year-old — with Julie’s help
China plans to expand border rail via Aksai Chin; India on watch
China plans to expand border rail via Aksai Chin; India on watch

However, Pope Gelasius picked the period of Lupercalia celebrations as the day to remember Saint Valentine towards the end of the 5th century, resulting in the association of Valentine’s Day with love and romance.

Best of Explained
Click here for more

How did Valentine’s Day become a global celebration?

Valentine, who died in 270 AD, was canonised by the Roman Catholic Church, as he may have also served as a priest who helped Christian couples get married in secret. And the legend grew. Through the works of Geoffrey Chaucer and William Shakespeare, the concept was romanticised and popularised in Europe and the English-speaking world.

According to the British Library, “The idea that Valentine’s Day is a day for lovers is thought to originate with Chaucer’s Parliament of Fowls, a poem written in the late 14th century. It describes a group of birds which gather together in the early spring – on ‘seynt valentynes day’ – to choose their mates for the year. It seems that the poem sparked a tradition.”

Advertisement

In ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’, Shakespeare makes a reference to Valentine’s Day. There is also the reason behind why Cupid, another popular icon, is represented as a child – a break from earlier representations of the Roman god of desire.

The character of Helena, unhappy with the fact that her beloved Demetrius loves Hermia, says, “Love looks not with the eyes, but with the mind,/And therefore is winged Cupid painted blind./Nor hath love’s mind of any judgement taste;/Wings and no eyes figure unheedy haste./And therefore is love said to be a child/Because in choice he is so oft beguiled.”

With industrialisation, handmade paper cards became symbols of the day, according to NPR. “The Industrial Revolution ushered in factory-made cards in the 19th century. And in 1913, Hallmark Cards of Kansas City, Mo., began mass-producing valentines,” it said.

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 16:20 IST
Next Story

Kalidas Jayaram is ‘finally not single’ on Valentine’s Day; shares photo with girlfriend Tarini Kalingarayar

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Explained
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
EXPRESS OPINION
Feb 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close