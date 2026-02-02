What Union Budget 2026 provisioned for cultural tourism, and how it compares to previous key announcement

Dholavira in Gujarat is one of the largest cities of Indus Valley Civilisation, with stepwell steps to reach the water level in artificially constructed reservoirs. (Wikimedia Commons)

In her Budget Speech on Sunday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to “develop 15 archaeological sites”, including Lothal, Dholavira, Rakhigarhi, Sarnath, Hastinapur, and Leh Palace into “vibrant experiential cultural destinations”.

“Excavated landscapes will be opened to the public through curated walkways, immersive storytelling skills, and technologies will be introduced to help conservation labs, interpretation centres, and guides,” she said.

We look at the sites that are proposed to be included in the scheme, what it entails, and how this takes off from an announcement in the 2020-21 Budget.

What are the 15 sites?

The identified sites represent a broad spectrum of India’s civilisational continuum — from 3rd century BC to 19th century — and also span the length and breadth of the country.