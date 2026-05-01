The Devil Wears Prada predicted fast fashion: How Paris runway looks can now reach Indian malls in 3 weeks

“That sweater is not just blue, it’s not turquoise, it’s not lapis, it’s actually cerulean.” Two decades later, Miranda Priestly’s disdainful monologue in The Devil Wears Prada continues to be the best example of how style travels from runway to retail store and becomes a pop-culture shorthand at affordable prices.

In the film, Priestly tells her assistant how designer Oscar de la Renta’s 2002 collection of cerulean gowns was reinterpreted by Yves Saint Laurent through cerulean military jackets, was adapted by eight different designers before it filtered down to the department store. All these years later, the process may be the same. But the journey is dramatically faster.

How soon does what you see on a Paris or Milan runway end up on racks at Indian malls?

“A dress can make its way from the runway to a fast-fashion retailer in as little as two to three weeks,” says designer Samant Chauhan.

The answer lies in a hyper-efficient ecosystem of trend scouts, forecasters, buying teams, design engineers, textile specialists and legal guardrails that allow fashion to move from catwalk to checkout counter. “Most of the focus is on fashion designers coming out of NIFT (National Institute of Fashion Technology) and their ramp collections. But more NIFT graduates are into the business of fashion,” he adds.

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Some of them are trend scouts working for major retail brands.

“They travel to fashion weeks across the world. They are not runway copycats but trend adapters, who are going for the big ideas. They are constantly studying colour, the backstory of the garment, lace, stripes, trims, embroideries, cuts, silhouette and even the narrative themes of the designer collections. Then they analyse high-street brands across global cities,” says Chauhan.

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“For example, Japanese streetwear is huge right now. Stores in London and Dover Street Market are watched closely for new designers and inspirations. Then they come back to analyse trends, including algorithms on social media, pick up elements that work and pass it on to the design and buying teams for an assembly line rollout.”

A designer like Chauhan may take a few months to move his collection from ramp to store. But the trend scout may have adapted his colour, moodboard, fabric or cut and put the first, small batch on the racks in two to four weeks. “That’s how fast it is,” adds the designer, who is quite impressed by the detailing that retail brands are offering much cheaper.

The surveillance behind the style

Long before you spot a sharply-tailored blazer at a high-street retailer, teams have already decoded its DNA. According to Subhash Singh Rajput, a NIFT graduate and head of India wear at Landmark Group, which operates brands such as Lifestyle and Max, the process begins with relentless observation.

“Trend scouts are the inputs. Then design teams and buying teams study everything — product type, colour, design, fabric, texture. The challenge is translating that into something suited to specific customer budgets and demand,” he says. That means the same aesthetic language gets recalibrated across price points.

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“What you get at Westside for Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 may be Rs 1,400 to Rs 1,900 at Pantaloons, Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,400 at Max, and around Rs 700 at D-Mart,” says Rajput.

The silhouette may remain recognisable but the economics change through fabric substitutions, simplified stitching and trims and scaled up manufacturing. “A premium denim silhouette selling for Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 under a global label like Levi’s may visually resemble a Rs 600 version at value retailers. On social media reels, you cannot tell the difference immediately. But the quality of cotton, the stitching precision, the fabric blend is where the real distinction lies,” Rajput says.

The buying team gives inputs before clearing a garment for production. “They are into design re-engineering too. A low-cut neckline may be made more modest, given the cultural comfort of consumers and a see-through fabric may be made opaque,” he explains.

India’s aspiration economy

The acceleration of runway-inspired retail in India is being driven as much by aspirational demand as by supply chains. “A person earning Rs 10,000 today has the same trend visibility as someone earning Rs 1 lakh. That creates aspiration,” says Rajput.

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A shopper may browse Uniqlo or Zara, absorb a silhouette or styling idea, then look for similar garments at Max, Zudio or local organised retailers. Discount culture has amplified this democratisation. “Consumers are trained now. They wait for end-of-season sales and stack coupons to even buy a top brand,” explains Rajput.

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The growth of organised retail has further changed expectations. “Earlier, shopping was in fragmented mom-and-pop stores. Now consumers experience glass-fronted stores, high-street aesthetics and visual merchandising that mirrors global retail. This visibility shortens the psychological distance between luxury and mass-market fashion,” says Rajput.

Copying or inspired?

Under most fashion IP frameworks, logos, trademarks, signature prints, motifs and patented design elements are protected. General silhouettes, cuts and broad design concepts often are not, unless specifically registered as design patents or protected under jurisdiction-specific design laws.

“Retailers work through adaptation, not duplication. Designers may borrow the direction of a trend, say oversized tailoring, sculptural draping or detailing. But they modify specifics enough to avoid intellectual property infringement,” says Chauhan.

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This is easier here as Indian consumers may want the visual language of international fashion but need it adapted for climate, modesty preferences, functionality and affordability. “Fashion today is about engineering garments, be it design and fabric engineering, use of water-repellent fabrics, blended materials, performance textiles, which are engineered textiles for extreme durability, stain resistance and easy cleaning,” says Rajput.

How fast is fast?

Among global players, Zara remains the benchmark as it has shortened the design-to-shelf cycle to 15 days, with tightly integrated supply chains, local manufacturing near its chain stores, and putting in a smaller batch at first. H&M can push pieces out in roughly three weeks, while traditional brands take longer, over a month. “For Indian retailers, this cycle can happen in three to four weeks now,” says Rajput.

The next evolution

The irony is that as fast fashion perfects imitation, some global brands are now integrating with top designers. Zara has just roped in designer John Galliano for a creative partnership. Designers Sabyasachi and Anamika Khanna have done it with H&M, Manish Arora and Masaba Gupta with Koovs. Chauhan himself tied up with House of Indya for an affordable silk collection. That reflects a shift from top-down design to a bottom-up approach.