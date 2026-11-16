Robert Pattinson is the new James Bond. How is 007 cast?

Amazon MGM Studios announced on Monday (November 16) that Robert Pattinson will play James Bond, succeeding Daniel Craig, who last played 007 in No Time to Die (2021). Pattinson will be the seventh actor to play Bond in the official film series.

Pattinson was chosen over Nicholas Hoult, Jack Lowden, Josh O’Connor and Callum Turner after all five actors screen-tested in London in late October, The New York Times reported. Casting director Nina Gold oversaw the auditions, which assessed the actors’ stunt work, dialogue delivery and screen presence.

Denis Villeneuve will direct the 26th Bond film, the first since Amazon MGM took creative control of the franchise last year.

In a statement, Pattinson, 40, said, “To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement,” while Villeneuve said Pattinson “has the timeless soul of 007 and brings a spirit that is completely new.”

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The films follow James Bond, a British intelligence officer codenamed 007 and licensed to kill. Created by novelist Ian Fleming, Bond is sent on missions around the world, where a spy assignment can turn into an attempt to stop a global threat. The series has been running since Sean Connery first played him in Dr. No in 1962.

So what are filmmakers looking for when they put a prospective Bond in front of the camera? To understand how producers have cast the role in the past, The Indian Express spoke to Robert Sellers, author of The Search for Bond: How the 007 Role Was Won and Lost (2024).

What do producers look for in a Bond?

Sean Connery shooting the James Bond movie “Diamonds are Forever” in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. (Wikimedia Commons) Sean Connery shooting the James Bond movie “Diamonds are Forever” in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. (Wikimedia Commons)

“Someone I chatted to who went to an audition recalls arriving and seeing dozens of actors all dressed up in tuxedos,” Sellers told The Indian Express. He described the search as a “scattershot approach”. Other actors had already turned down the role by the time the producers cast Sean Connery. In Sellers’ view, “it was pure luck they ever cast Sean Connery”.

Connery had competed in bodybuilding before becoming an actor. For Sellers, that physicality was part of what made him convincing as Bond. He could look equally at home in a casino and in a fight.

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“If you read the novels, Bond is dangerous, he’s a killer. So, as a Bond, you need that roughness, but also that debonair touch. That’s why Connery was so perfect, he combined both the charming playboy side of Bond and the thug,” Sellers said.

One of Connery’s scenes became a test for later candidates. For years, prospective Bonds were asked to recreate a scene from From Russia with Love (1963), former Bond casting director Debbie McWilliams told The Times. In it, Connery’s Bond emerges from a hotel bathroom in a towel, gun in hand, and finds a Russian agent in his bed. Henry Cavill performed the scene when he auditioned for the role that went to Craig. He told Men’s Health in 2019 that director Martin Campbell commented on his physique during the screen test.

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George Lazenby, who replaced Connery, was working as a model when he went up for the role. “He just walked into the producer’s office, lied that he was an actor and after some screen tests got the role,” Sellers said. Lazenby ended up acting in only one Bond film, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969).

Sometimes, the choice came down to who was available. Pierce Brosnan nearly landed the role in 1986, but his contract for the television series Remington Steele prevented him from taking it, according to the American Film Institute’s catalogue. Producer Albert R ‘Cubby’ Broccoli backed Timothy Dalton, who made his Bond debut in The Living Daylights (1987). Brosnan eventually succeeded Dalton in GoldenEye (1995), bringing a polished, debonair air to the role.

Why did Daniel Craig’s casting divide fans?

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While the character remains timeless, no two actors embody identical energy. Sellers recalled that American screenwriter Tom Mankiewicz, who worked on Connery’s final official 007 outing, Diamonds Are Forever, and Roger Moore’s first two Bond films, told him the two actors had very different strengths and had to be written for differently.

“When Connery walks into a room on screen, there’s a twinkle in his eye, and he looks like a bastard. It looks like violence might happen at any moment. Roger didn’t have that kind of energy,” Sellers said.

20 years ago in 2006, CASINO ROYALE had its world premiere at Odeon Leicester Square in London. This was Daniel Craig’s first film as James Bond. https://t.co/9Bv3w3f1eP — James Bond (@007) November 14, 2026

When Daniel Craig was cast in 2005, some fans complained that he was too blond, too short and insufficiently suave. A group of detractors even set up a website, CraigNotBond.com, and threatened to boycott Casino Royale (2006).

McWilliams told The Times that Craig’s performance as a drug dealer in Layer Cake (2004) helped her make the case to producer Barbara Broccoli that he could play a grittier Bond.

For Sellers, Craig was the only other Bond who had the quality he saw in Connery: a “beast lurking beneath the Savile Row suit”.

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Why does the search for Bond generate so much speculation?

When Connery left the role, magazines ran contests asking readers to pick the next Bond, Sellers recalled. Years later, newspapers would routinely put Ian Ogilvy on their lists. The actor, who succeeded Roger Moore as Simon Templar in the TV series The Return of the Saint, told Sellers that his photo tended to turn up whenever papers had a blank page to fill.

The films have given audiences a familiar idea of Bond: the dinner jacket, the gadgets and the composure in the face of danger. Sellers argues that this familiarity is part of what draws people back. They go to see a Bond film, he said, “because of the character and the franchise itself”. A new actor gives them a chance to argue over which of those qualities matter most.

What could Robert Pattinson bring to Bond?

Over two decades, Pattinson has built a reputation as a versatile actor with an uncanny penchant for accents. Having first burst into the spotlight as Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005), he played fan-favourite Edward Cullen in the Twilight series through the early 2010s. He went on to take roles in smaller films like Remember Me (2010) and The Lighthouse (2019).

Christopher Nolan cast him in both Tenet (2020) and The Odyssey (2026). Bond will be his second film with Villeneuve, after the upcoming Dune: Part Three (2026).

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Matt Reeves cast Pattinson as Batman after seeing his performance in Good Time (2017). Matt Reeves cast Pattinson as Batman after seeing his performance in Good Time (2017).

In Good Time (2017), Pattinson plays a bank robber scrambling to get his brother out of jail. Matt Reeves said he wanted Pattinson for Batman before he’d finished writing the film. What caught his attention was how Pattinson made a desperate, deeply flawed character someone audiences could still empathise with. In The Batman (2022), Pattinson brought that intensity to a character who can unsettle a room before he says a word. Both roles offer a glimpse of the danger Sellers sees in Connery and Craig.

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Pattinson often starts working out how a character will sound as soon as he reads a script. “I think I feel very uncomfortable just doing something in my own accent,” he told the Associated Press. In Bong Joon Ho’s Mickey 17 (2025), he gave two versions of the same man distinct voices, drawing on the cartoon Ren & Stimpy. Bong said he needed an actor who could play both the naïve Mickey 17 and his more sinister double, Mickey 18.

At 6ft 1in, Pattinson is about three inches taller than Craig, whose height was among the complaints when he was cast. Writing in The Guardian, film critic Peter Bradshaw welcomed the prospect of a “taller and more willowy Bond”, with the tuxedo hanging gracefully from his frame.

For Sellers, a new Bond film has to reflect the world it’s made in. “Of course, one must position the new film in today’s world, with today’s problems and concerns, but Bond himself must pretty much stay the same,” he said. “He is the one constant in a changing world.”