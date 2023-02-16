Remembering Raquel Welch: The ‘sex symbol’ of yesteryears who was much more than just that

On Wednesday (February 15), US actress and model Raquel Welch passed away after a brief illness, her agent Stephen LaManna confirmed. She was 82 and left behind a daughter and son.

Welch was one of the most successful and glamorous actresses of her time, doing at least 35 films over her storied career. Her big breakthrough came in the film ‘One Million Years BC’, a fantasy epic which imagined a world where dinosaurs and humans co-existed.

Raquel Welch’s body and charisma on the screen made her one of the most enduring “sex symbols” of her era, earning her Playboy’s “Most Desirable Woman of the 1970s”. Her acting career was highlighted by her screen presence and oft-underappreciated comedic chops. She won a Golden Globe for her performance in the 1975 classic, ‘The Three Musketeers’.

The doeskin two-piece that captured the public’s imagination

Often, certain actors get associated with certain iconic costumes. Whether it be Clint Eastwood’s poncho from the Dollars trilogy, Harrison Ford’s hat from Indiana Jones or indeed Ursula Andress’s ivory-white bikini and chunky belt buckle from ‘Dr No’, each of these costumes is intimately associated not just with the character who wears it in the film but also the actors themselves.

The poster girls in THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION (’94) are Rita Hayworth, Marilyn Monroe and Raquel Welch. Who would you have on your wall? Celebrate the 25th anniversary of this film with #TCMBigScreen tomorrow, 9/24 and 9/25: https://t.co/vJ3IfaflEK pic.twitter.com/dRJ4XEe5KD — TCM (@tcm) September 21, 2019

Raquel Welch is perhaps most remembered for her role as Loana in ‘One Million Years BC’. While she had only three lines of dialogue in the film, she is still by far the most memorable aspect of an otherwise bang-average film. Specifically, her image in revealing doeskin two-piece has endured in the public’s consciousness over the years – becoming one of the most popular poster images ever.

In ‘The Shawshank Redemption’, throughout Andy Dufresne’s time in prison, he has large posters of the era’s biggest sex symbols in his room. Rita Hayworth was his choice in the 1940s, Marilyn Monroe in the 1950s and Raquel Welch in her outrageous cave-person style costume in the 1960s. With the image, “Welch became a naughty-but-nice shorthand for a luscious star that blokes of all ages would secretly or not-so-secretly lust after”, wrote film critic Peter Bradshaw for The Guardian.

Forever trying to be more than just a glam girl

However, like many actresses who get typecast for their looks, Welch would often not be taken seriously as a performer. In her autobiography ‘Raquel: Beyond the Cleavage’, she writes “The irony of it all is that, even though people thought of me as a sex symbol, in reality I was a single mother of two small children!”

Though she did her fair share of glamourous roles, she also surprised many with multiple stellar performances over her career. Bradshaw writes, “Welch had a gift for comedy which was sometimes indulged and sometimes not”.

When the script did allow her to lean into her talents, she shone. In her Golden Globe-winning performance in ‘The Three Musketeers’, Welch played the sly Constance de Bonacieux, making audiences chuckle, giggle and gawk in equal measure. Another Globe nomination came in 1988 for the TV movie ‘Right to Die’.

we don’t talk enough about this duet by Raquel Welch and Cher pic.twitter.com/75R92RXQRT — muffin hemingway (@astaIavistaa) October 2, 2022

Welch was also a singer and dancer, surprising many critics and winning positive reviews starring in the 1981 musical Woman of the Year on Broadway.

Apart from appearing in movies and Broadway musicals, Welch was also featured on hundreds of magazine covers, plus exercise videos, TV programmes like ‘The Cher Show where she performed ‘I am a Woman’ with Cher, and books like ‘The Raquel Welch Total Beauty and Fitness Program’.

Her passing has seen a wave of tributes pour in from the luminaries of the film world.