Even as the first instalment of the two-part Ramayana grossed over Rs 800 crore worldwide within its first week of release, the film’s casting of the actor Arun Govil in a key role served as a callback to the 1980s television adaptation of the epic.

Govil plays Dasharatha — the king of Ayodhya and Rama’s father — in the new film, but his most memorable role was playing Rama in the 1987 TV version, which made him and the other principal cast members household names.

But the TV show Ramayan also arrived at a time when the country was increasingly gripped by rising communal fervour, and it became not just a pop culture phenomenon but a catalyst in India’s broader sociopolitical theatre — one that changed the political fortunes of the country’s two biggest national parties and even led to the incumbent Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi, losing power in the subsequent general election. We explain.

Why Ramanand Sagar wanted to make Ramayan

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Ramanand Sagar, who was born as Chandramouli Chopra in Asal Guruke near Lahore in 1917, started his cinematic journey in Lahore’s film industry and moved to Bombay (now Mumbai) after Partition. He began writing for Hindi films and made his name with Raj Kapoor’s Barsaat (1949), before moving on to directing. Although his early directorial ventures didn’t work, he found success in the 1970s and 1980s with films like Arzoo (1971), Charas (1976), Prem Bandhan (1979, and Baghavat (1982).

But Ramanand, according to Prem Sagar’s 2019 book An Epic Life: Ramanand Sagar, had long wanted to pursue what he had once called his “life’s mission: to bring to mankind the virtuous story of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram”. He had harboured the idea for decades, since he’d witnessed the impact of the film Ram Rajya (1943) on audiences — with “crowds filling the streets, overcrowded theatres beholden by beloved ‘Ram’”.

Prem Sagar wrote that Ramanand saw television as “the right medium for his creativity and the future of mass media communication”, which was not tied to box-office returns and where the makers were free to express their philosophy.

Moreover, the growing presence of TV sets in Indian households and the increasing stranglehold of a Dubai-based mafia on the film industry forced Ramanand to move to television. Although he initially ran into production hurdles for Ramayan, the success of Ramanand’s first TV venture Vikram Aur Betaal (1985-86) — starring Govil as the protagonist, King Vikram) in 1985-86 — gave him much-needed confidence in his vision for the epic saga.

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Why Rajiv Gandhi supported the making of Ramayan

Although he was sworn in as Prime Minister in 1984 after the assassination of Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi stormed to power in the general election that followed shortly with the Congress winning a record 404 seats.

But Rajiv’s tenure at the helm, despite his secure mandate, appeared to be riddled with insecurities. In her book How Prime Ministers Decide (2023), journalist Neerja Chowdhury wrote: “Naiveté marked the early prime-ministerial actions of Rajiv Gandhi. Earnest and well-meaning, his response to the Shah Bano judgment by the Supreme Court of India in April 1985, giving alimony to an aggrieved Muslim woman, proved to be his undoing. The choices he made unleashed forces that overwhelmed him despite his brute majority in parliament.”

According to Chowdhury, two of Rajiv’s decisions after the Shah Bano verdict accelerated BJP’s growth in national politics, rising from just two seats in 1984 to 85 seats in the 1989 election.

First, his government’s passage of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Divorce) Act, 1986, to undo the Shah Bano judgment was perceived as appeasement of a minority community.

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Second, to placate the majority Hindu community, he engineered the opening of the locks at Ayodhya’s disputed Babri Masjid site so that Hindus could offer prayers there. This happened as the Ramjanmabhoomi movement to build a Ram Temple in Ayodhya, led by the Hindu right-wing outfit Vishwa Hindu Parishad, was gathering steam across the Hindi heartland.

“Rajiv Gandhi’s twin decisions set off forces which were to fashion the politics of the next three decades. It finally led to the installation of the BJP on the Delhi throne in 2014 with a clear majority,” Chowdhury wrote.

A still from Ramanand Sagar ’s Ramayan (1987). Photo: IMDb A still from Ramanand SagarRamayan (1987). Photo: IMDb

Part of Rajiv’s attempts to become a “king of Hindu hearts” was perhaps his inclination towards allowing the telecast of Ramayana on the public broadcaster, Doordarshan (DD).

“…[T]here were whispers that Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi himself had suggested that the DD authorities telecast the great Indian epics like the Ramayana and the Mahabharata, and that these epics were our cultural heritage and needed to be shown with pride and in all their glory. The conjecture was that the judgement of the Shah Bano case was perhaps influencing his political decisions. The prime minister may have been advised that the judgement in the case had had a negative countereffect on the Hindu vote bank of the Congress Party,” Prem Sagar wrote. “In order to please the Hindus, and at the same time not antagonise the Muslims, the telecast of the greatest epics seemed a perfect political antidote.”

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Then Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting (I&B), V N Gadgil, and senior Congress leader H K L Bhagat (who later became I&B Minister in Rajiv’s government) had warned Rajiv of the possibilities of telecasting a Hindu mythological serial such as Ramayan on DD. According to them, it would generate an atmosphere in favour of the fledgling Ramjanmabhoomi movement by instilling a “sense of pride in the Hindu community” and raise the possibility of the BJP coming to power.

But Rajiv didn’t pay heed to these concerns — in fact, a bureaucratic reshuffle saw all those in the I&B Ministry opposed to the telecast shunted to other ministries. Even Gadgil had been replaced in November 1986 by Ajit Kumar Panja, who was more receptive towards the telecast.

The first episode was finally telecast on January 25, 1987, and it went on for 78 episodes until July 31, 1988, with close to 650 million viewers — an Indian television record to date. “On Sunday mornings, the streets in Indian cities would be deserted, with families glued to their TV sets to watch the Ramayan, with many paying obeisance to their TV sets. As H K L Bhagat had predicted, the TV serial created a religious fervour amongst the Hindus of an unprecedented kind,” Chowdhury wrote.

A January 2025 paper, “Ancient Epics in the Television Age: Religious Identity and the Rise of Hindu Nationalism in India” by a team of development economists including Dean Yang of the University of Michigan, found that areas with higher exposure to Ramayan — that is, higher TV signal strength when the show aired — experienced significant cultural and political changes.

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For instance, parents in those areas became more likely to give their newborns traditional Hindu names, while households increased adherence to vegetarian diets. The cultural shift also led to a rise in communal violence and also provided a fillip to the BJP’s political fortunes, especially in state Assembly elections.

According to the researchers, these effects were not owing to general TV access but to the TV show Ramayan in particular. “Our findings reveal that media portrayal of religious narratives can have lasting effects on cultural identity, intergroup violence, and electoral outcomes,” Yang said in a press statement.

Arvind Rajagopal, a noted professor of media studies at New York University, also expressed similar views in an interview about his book Politics after Television: Hindu Nationalism and the Reshaping of the Indian Public (2001). He pointed out that while it was the Congress that greenlighted the telecast of Ramayan and opened the locks of the Babri Masjid, “whatever gains accrued for the Congress from these moves, the net beneficiary was the BJP”.

The aftermath

By early 1989, Rajiv Gandhi’s personal image had taken a beating in the form of corruption allegations in the Bofors guns scandal. Although a group of his party leaders had broken away under the leadership of V P Singh (who would go on to succeed Rajiv as PM), the Opposition at the time was not exactly a united one.

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Chowdhury wrote that Rajiv was advised to advance the general elections due at the end of 1989 (polling was eventually held in early November), as the Opposition had not yet regrouped and “striking early would help Rajiv get the better of an Opposition on the offensive”.

Also, the Intelligence Bureau (IB), India’s internal intelligence agency, had assured Rajiv that the Congress would win 300 seats (it won 197) — this was the same IB that told Indira Gandhi in 1977 that her party would win 330 to 350 seats.

As it turned out, both mother and son were trounced in the elections that followed. Although the Congress emerged as the single largest party in 1989, Rajiv chose not to stake claim, thereby paving the way for the National Front — a coalition led by V P Singh’s Janata Dal and comprising both the BJP and Left parties — to form the government.