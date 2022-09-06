From Kingsway to Rajpath to Kartavya Path of Central Vista: a short history of Delhi’s century-old stretch

Delhi’s iconic Rajpath – stretching from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate – is all set to be renamed Kartavya Path (Path of Duty), with Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the revamped Central Vista Avenue on Thursday (September 7). The avenue is part of the larger Central Vista project, where a new triangular Parliament Building, along with the Central Secretariat and several other Government offices are being rebuilt. Here is a brief history of the three-km stretch, and the changes it has undergone over 100 years of existence.

Kingsway

Called Kingsway during British rule, it was built as a ceremonial boulevard by Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker, the architects of New Delhi, in around 1920. Running from Rashtrapati Bhavan on Raisina Hill through Vijay Chowk and India Gate, the avenue is lined on both sides by huge lawns, canals and rows of trees. It was in 1911 when the British government decided to shift their capital from Kolkata (then Calcutta) to Delhi, and consequently, they started building New Delhi to serve as the administrative capital.

Lutyens had conceptualised a modern imperial city centred around a “ceremonial axis”, which they named Kingsway. The name was similar to Kingsway in London, also an arterial road built in 1905 named to honour George V’s father, Edward VII.

Delhi’s Kingsway offered a panoramic view of the city from the vice-regal palace (then the Viceroy’s house; now Rashtrapati Bhavan). The road was named Kingsway in honour of the Emperor of India George V, who had visited Delhi during the Durbar of 1911, where he formally proclaimed the decision to move the capital.

Rajpath

Following the independence of India, the road was given its Hindi name of ‘Rajpath’ in place of its English designation. This represented a mere translation than a renaming since ‘Rajpath’ in Hindi broadly means king’s way. For 75 years, it has been known as the showpiece stretch for the Republic Day parade that is held on January 26 every year.

According to a February 2021 statement by the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, some modifications were carried out on Central Vista Avenue after independence – the landscape was altered, new rows of trees were added in the 1980s, and a new road, the Rafi Ahmad Kidwai Marg, was constructed to improve north-south connectivity.

During his address from the Red Fort on August 15 this year, PM Modi stressed the abolition of symbols relating to the “colonial mindset”. The Rajpath will shed another colonial relic on September 8 when The Grand Canopy, which once had the statue of George V, will be fitted with a 28-feet idol of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, known for his defiance of the British authority in India.

Kartavya Path

The construction work for the Central Vista Redevelopment Project started in February 2021, with the new Parliament building and redevelopment of central vista avenue as its first phase. “It is the most frequently visited place and important tourist attraction in Delhi. However, it lacks public amenities like toilets, pathways, designated vending zones, parking, proper lighting, signages etc.,” the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs had said in a 2021 press release.

The redevelopment includes the refurbishment of the landscaping, increasing green cover from 3.5 lakh square metres to 3.9 lakh square metres, and a new irrigation system along with rainwater harvesting. A sewerage recycling plant, public toilets, and drinking water facilities will come up. A vending area would be constructed at 10 spots along the avenue, besides walkways and bridges over the canals.

For Republic Day celebrations, foldable seating arrangements would be made to replace the temporary structures that are installed and removed every year, it said. The objective of the proposal is to make the Avenue an icon that “truly befits New India”, the government said, about the Rs 608 crore Central Vista Avenue project.