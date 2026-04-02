Raja Ravi Varma painting sells for record Rs 167 crore: How India’s most expensive artist made art for the masses

Believed to have made more than 7,000 paintings, Varma combined European realism with Indian sensibilities. His inspiration came from varied sources — from Indian literature to dance drama.

Written by: Vandana Kalra
4 min readNew DelhiApr 2, 2026 04:13 PM IST
'Yashoda and Krishna' (left, sold at the recent auction, and 'Goddess Lakshmi'.'Yashoda and Krishna' (left), sold at the recent auction, and 'Goddess Lakshmi'. (Wikimedia Commons)
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The 19th-century Raja Ravi Varma canvas ‘Yashoda and Krishna’ recently sold for Rs 167.20 crore at auction house Saffronart’s Spring Live Auction, becoming the highest-valued Indian artwork ever sold at an auction.

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Often referred to as the father of modern Indian art, Raja Ravi Varma is widely known for his realistic portrayal of Indian gods and goddesses. While he mainly painted for the royalty, he is also credited with bringing art to the masses through his prints and oleographs. Here is his story.

Formative years and influences

Raja Ravi Varma was born in April 1848 in Kilimanoor, Kerala, to a family very close to the royal family of Travancore. At a young age, he would draw animals and everyday scenes on the walls in indigenous colours made from natural materials such as leaves, flowers and soil.

Woman Holding a Fruit, one of Raja Ravi Varma's most famous paintings. (Wikimedia Commons) ‘Woman Holding a Fruit’, one of Raja Ravi Varma’s most famous paintings. (Wikimedia Commons)

His uncle, Raja Raja Varma, noticed this and encouraged his talent. Patronised by Ayilyam Thirunal, the then ruler of Travancore, he learnt watercolour painting from the royal painter Ramaswamy Naidu, and later trained in oil painting from Dutch artist Theodore Jensen.

How he became an artist of the royals

Varma became a much sought-after artist for the aristocrats and was commissioned to paint several portraits in the late 19th century. At one point, he became so popular that the Kilimanoor Palace in Kerala opened a post office due to the sheer number of incoming painting requests for him. He travelled across India extensively, for work and inspiration.

Following a portrait of Maharaja Sayajirao of Baroda, he was commissioned to paint 14 Puranic paintings for the Durbar Hall of the new Lakshmi Vilas Palace at Baroda. Depicting Indian culture, Varma borrowed from episodes of the Mahabharata and the Ramayana. He also received patronage from numerous other rulers, including the Maharaja of Mysore and the Maharaja of Udaipur.

Draupadi vastraharan from the Mahabharata. Draupadi vastraharan from the Mahabharata. (Wikimedia Commons)

As his popularity soared, the artist won an award for an exhibition of his paintings in Vienna in 1873. He was also awarded three gold medals at the World’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago in 1893.

Who were his protagonists?

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Believed to have made more than 7,000 paintings before his death at the age of 58 in 1906, Varma combined European realism with Indian sensibilities. While he travelled to find his subjects, painting the Indian royals and aristocrats, his inspiration came from varied sources — from Indian literature to dance drama.

Much of his celebrated art also borrows heavily from Indian mythology. In fact, he is often credited with defining the images of Indian gods and goddesses through his relatable and more realistic portrayals, often painted with humans as models. The depictions include Lakshmi as the goddess of wealth, Saraswati as the goddess of knowledge and wisdom, and Lord Vishnu with his consorts, Maya and Lakshmi.

How he took Indian art to the masses

Raja Ravi Varma aspired to take his art to the masses and the intent led him to open a Lithographic Press in Bombay in 1894.

The idea reportedly came from Sir T Madhava Rao, former Dewan of Travancore and later Baroda, in a letter. He pointed out to Varma that since he couldn’t meet the great demand for his work, he could send his select works to Europe and have them produced as oleographs (prints meant to mimic the texture and look of oil paintings).

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Varma, instead, chose to establish a printing press of his own. The first picture printed at Varma’s press was reportedly The Birth of Shakuntala, followed by numerous mythological figures and saints such as Adi Shankaracharya.

In 1901, Ravi Varma sold the printing press to a German lithographer, Fritz Schleicher, who continued to manufacture the lithographs. The popularity of the prints, in fact, continued till modern times, with Varma’s style acting as inspiration for artists who illustrated the popular comic book series, Amar Chitra Katha.

Vandana Kalra
Vandana Kalra

Vandana Kalra is an art critic and Deputy Associate Editor with The Indian Express. She has spent more than two decades chronicling arts, culture and everyday life, with modern and contemporary art at the heart of her practice. With a sustained engagement in the arts and a deep understanding of India’s cultural ecosystem, she is regarded as a distinctive and authoritative voice in contemporary art journalism in India. Vandana Kalra's career has unfolded in step with the shifting contours of India’s cultural landscape, from the rise of the Indian art market to the growing prominence of global biennales and fairs. Closely tracking its ebbs and surges, she reports from studios, galleries, museums and exhibition spaces and has covered major Indian and international art fairs, museum exhibitions and biennales, including the Venice Biennale, Kochi-Muziris Biennale, Documenta, Islamic Arts Biennale. She has also been invited to cover landmark moments in modern Indian art, including SH Raza’s exhibition at the Centre Pompidou in Paris and the opening of the MF Husain Museum in Doha, reflecting her long engagement with the legacies of India’s modern masters. Alongside her writing, she applies a keen editorial sensibility, shaping and editing art and cultural coverage into informed, cohesive narratives. Through incisive features, interviews and critical reviews, she brings clarity to complex artistic conversations, foregrounding questions of process, patronage, craft, identity and cultural memory. The Global Art Circuit: She provides extensive coverage of major events like the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, Serendipity Arts Festival, and high-profile international auctions. Artist Spotlights: She writes in-depth features on modern masters (like M.F. Husain) and contemporary performance artists (like Marina Abramović). Art and Labor: A recurring theme in her writing is how art reflects the lives of the marginalized, including migrants, farmers, and labourers. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent portfolio is dominated by the coverage of the 2025 art season in India: 1. Kochi-Muziris Biennale & Serendipity Arts Festival "At Serendipity Arts Festival, a 'Shark Tank' of sorts for art and crafts startups" (Dec 20, 2025): On how a new incubator is helping artisans pitch products to investors. "Artist Birender Yadav's work gives voice to the migrant self" (Dec 17, 2025): A profile of an artist whose decade-long practice focuses on brick kiln workers. "At Kochi-Muziris Biennale, a farmer’s son from Patiala uses his art to draw attention to Delhi’s polluted air" (Dec 16, 2025). "Kochi Biennale showstopper Marina Abramović, a pioneer in performance art" (Dec 7, 2025): An interview with the world-renowned artist on the power of reinvention. 2. M.F. Husain & Modernism "Inside the new MF Husain Museum in Qatar" (Nov 29, 2025): A three-part series on the opening of Lawh Wa Qalam in Doha, exploring how a 2008 sketch became the architectural core of the museum. "Doha opens Lawh Wa Qalam: Celebrating the modernist's global legacy" (Nov 29, 2025). 3. Art Market & Records "Frida Kahlo sets record for the most expensive work by a female artist" (Nov 21, 2025): On Kahlo's canvas The Dream (The Bed) selling for $54.7 million. "All you need to know about Klimt’s canvas that is now the most expensive modern artwork" (Nov 19, 2025). "What’s special about a $12.1 million gold toilet?" (Nov 19, 2025): A quirky look at a flushable 18-karat gold artwork. 4. Art Education & History "Art as play: How process-driven activities are changing the way children learn art in India" (Nov 23, 2025). "A glimpse of Goa's layered history at Serendipity Arts Festival" (Dec 9, 2025): Exploring historical landmarks as venues for contemporary art. Signature Beats Vandana is known for her investigative approach to the art economy, having recently written about "Who funds the Kochi-Muziris Biennale?" (Dec 11, 2025), detailing the role of "Platinum Benefactors." She also explores the spiritual and geometric aspects of art, as seen in her retrospective on artist Akkitham Narayanan and the history of the Cholamandal Artists' Village (Nov 22, 2025). ... Read More

 

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